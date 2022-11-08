A map showing the location of Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite 895 huguenot aveView gallery

Panino Rustico - Staten Island Satellite 895 huguenot ave

review star

No reviews yet

895 huguenot ave

Staten island, NY 10312

Order Again

Paninis

Chicken & Eggplant Parmigiano

P3

$12.99

Sweet Soppressata, Fontina Cheese & Arugula

P4

$12.99

Italian Tuna, Red Onion & Black Olive Spread.

P5

$12.99

Italian Tuna, Red Onion, Tomato & olive oil.

P8

$12.99

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Grana Cheese, balsamic vinegar & olive oil.

P11

$12.49

Turkey, Fontina Cheese & Fire Roasted Red Peppers.

P12

$12.49

Mortadella, Goat Cheese, Arugula & mayonnaise

P15

$10.99

Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive oil & Sea salt.

P16

$13.99

S.moked Salmon, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion & Truffle oil

P17

$13.49

Imported Prosciutto, Fontina Cheese, Red Onion, Fresh Basil & Olive Oil.

P18

$13.49

Imported Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Pesto.

P20

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Roasted red pepper, Arugula & Basil Pesto.

P21

$12.49

Three Cheese Panini. Grana, Fontina, Toscano & Truffle oil.

P24

$13.49

Prosciutto DiParma Panini with Smoked Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato and Fresh Basil

P25

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Panini with Smoked Mozzarella and Sun-Dried Tomato

P26

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Panini with Mozzarella and Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

P28

$13.99

Hot Roast Beef Panini with Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato spread & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

P29

$12.99

Hot Soppresata Panini with Smoked Mozzarella and Fire Roasted Red Pepper

P30

$12.49

Ham Panini with Melted Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayonnaise

P31

$12.49

Genoa Salami Panini with Provolone and Mustard

P32

$12.49

Turkey Panini with Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce and Mustard

P33

$14.99

Hot Pastrami Panini with Melted Swiss, Mustard and Pickles

P34

$13.99

Hot Roast Beef Panini with Melted Mozzarella and Gravy

P35

$13.49

Turkey Panini with Fontina cheese, Bacon, Avocado & Creamy Basil Dressing

P36

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Panini with Avocado, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Glaze

P37

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Panini with Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese & Ranch dressing

P38

$14.49

Grilled Chicken Panini with Fontina cheese, Bacon, Hot Cherry Pepper spread, Avocado & Honey Mustard

P39

$13.49

Grilled Chicken & melted mozzarella

P40

$13.49

Grilled Eggplant & Zucchini Panini with Black Olives, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Fig Glaze.

P41

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Panini with Fontina cheese, Avocado & Sundried Tomato spread.

P42

$14.49

P43

$14.99

P44

$14.49

Burrata Cheese , Imported Prosciutto, Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Truffle Oil.

P45

$12.49

Buratta cheese, Tomato, Fresh basil & balsamic glaze

P46

$14.99

Chicken tender panini, bacon, yellow american & pepperjack cheeses, chipotle mayonnaise

P48

$15.99

Flank Steak strips, melted Mozzarella with sautéed pepper & onions

P49

$15.99

Flank Steak strips, Provolone cheese with sauteed Broccoli Rabe

P50

$16.49

Flank Steak, Yellow cheese, Pepper-jack cheese, Bacon, Red Onion & Chipotle mayo

P51

$14.99

Flank Steak strips with Mozzarella

P52

$14.49

Meatball Parmigiano Panini

P53

$14.49

Eggplant Parmigiano

P54

$15.49

Chicken cutlet parmigiano

P55

$16.49

Chicken & eggplant parmigiano

Panini Specials

Lent Special

$14.99

Fried Eggplant, Burrata, Roasted Peppers, Arugula & Balsamic GlaZe

Bensonhurst BLT

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon , Lettuce , Tomato , Mayonaisse, Balsamic Vinegar

Earth Day Special

$11.49

Sun-dried tomato, sliced tomato, avocado, arugula, red onion, sea salt & olive oil

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

with povolone cheese, sautéed pepper & onions

Rocky Balboa

$15.49

Cutlet, Soppresata, Smoked mozz, Roasted peppers and olive oil.

Superbowl Special

$15.49

Cutlet, mozzarella, ranch, buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce.

Romanza Special

$13.99

Prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted peppers and creamy basil.

Oceans 11

$13.99

Tuna, avocado, arugula, red roasted peppers

Capri Panini

$12.99

Fried eggs, prosciutto, mozzarella and pesto.

Thanksgiving panini

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken Vodka Parmesean

$15.99

Cutlet, mozzarella and vodka sauce.

Wraps

W1

$9.99

Wrap - grilled chicken, crisp romaine hearts, creamy caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese

W2

$9.99

Hot Turkey With Melted Swiss, Yellow American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise

W3

$9.99

Grilled Vegetable Wrap- Melted mozzarella, grilled eggplant & zucchini marinated in extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

W4

$10.99

Hot Roast Beef with Melted Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato Paste & Mayonnaise

W5

$9.99

Ham, Melted Provolone Cheese, Tomato & Mayonnaise

W7

$10.49

Imported Prosciutto DiParma, Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Fig Glaze.

W8

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, pepper-jack cheese, bacon & chipotle mayo

W9

$12.49

NEW!!! Thinly sliced 6oz flank steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion & Ranch Dressing

W10

$12.49

Flank Steak, Pepper-jack cheese, Red Onion & Chipotle Mayo

Salads

E1

Spring Mix with Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Balsamic Fig Glaze

E2

Baby arugula, sun dried cranberries, shaved parmigiana cheese, grape tomato mixed with lemon and olive oil

E4

Crisp Hearts of Romaine , Avocado, Cherry Tomato and Homemade Ginger Dressing

E5

Caesar Salad (Creamy Caesar Dressing, Crisp Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmigiana Cheese)

E6

Spring Mix, Granny Smith Apples, Sun Dried Cranberries, Walnuts and Balsamic Fig Glaze

E8

Spring Mix with Cherry Tomato, Cranberries, Walnuts, Avocado, Balsamic and Olive Oil

E10

topped w/ 2 Burrata Balls, Avocado , Roasted Peppers & Balsamic glaze

Summer Salad

NEW!!! Spring mix, Apples, Strawberries, Blueberries, Sun-dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Burrata with Fig Glaze

Antipasti

A1

$7.29

Mixed Mediterranean Olives & Bread Ends

A3

$10.99

Fontina (soft), Aged Toscano (hard), Parmigiana Reggiano (hard) & Goat Cheese (spreadable) Comes w/Bread Ends

A8

$10.49

Truffle Burrata, cherry tomato, baby arugula & mixed olives

A9

$10.49

Eggplant Caponata & Goat Cheese

A10

$11.99

Burrata , Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry tomatoes & Arugula

A11

$11.99

Burrata, eggplant caponata & fig glaze

A12

$12.49

NEW!!! Burrata Caprese. 3 pc Burrata over sliced tomato, fire roasted red peppers, fresh basil leaves and balsamic glaze.

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$6.99

Grilled Eggplant & Zucchini

$7.49

Marinated in balsamic vinegar & extra virgin olive oil

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.49

Grilled Asparagus

$6.99

French Fries

$6.99

Fire Roasted Red Peppers

$6.49

Side Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$8.99

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Texas Chili w/ Cheddar

$8.49Out of stock

Cream Of Tomato Soup W Chicken And Orzo

$8.49Out of stock

Chicken Noodle`

$7.99

Roasted Pepper Smoked Gouda

$8.49Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder ( contains bacon)

$9.49

Butternut Squash

$8.49Out of stock

Minestrone

$7.99

Sweet Corn Chowder ( contains bacon)

$8.49Out of stock

Italian Meatballs Soup

$8.49Out of stock

Beef Barley

$8.49Out of stock

Split Pea & Prosciutto

$7.99Out of stock

Potato Leek

$8.49Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$8.49Out of stock

Lentil Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$7.99

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$7.99Out of stock

All Day Breakfast

2 Fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado & chipotle mayo

Bagel with Eggs

$5.49

Crepe with Eggs

$7.49

Panini with Eggs

$7.49

Wrap with Eggs

$6.49

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bagel with Butter

$2.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese & Jelly

$3.59

Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, & Onion

$10.49

Western Omlette

$10.49

Ham, yellow American cheese, green bell peppers, white onions

Italian Omlette

$10.49

sausage peppers onions provolone

American Omlette

$10.49

Avocado, yellow American cheese & creamy basil dressing

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Staten Island Breakfast Panini.

$12.49

Fried egg,avocado,bacon,chipotle mayo

Capri Breakfast Panini

$13.49

Fried eggs, Imported Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz & Basil Pesto

Kids Meal

PB & J

$3.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Hot Dog & French Fries

$7.49

Pizza

$9.99

Chicken Fingers (6 pcs)

$9.99

Chicken Fingers (4pcs) & French Fries

$9.99

French Fries

$6.99

Sweet Crepes

S6

$7.99

Lemon & Sugar

S7

$7.99

Butter & Sugar

S8

$8.49

Peanut Butter & Jelly

S9

$9.49

Apple Cinnamon

S10

$8.49

Nutella

S11

$9.99

Nutella with bananas/strawberry or blueberry

S12

$9.49

Fresh Strawberry & Strawberry Preserve

S13

$9.49

Fresh Blueberry & Blueberry Preserve

S14

$9.49

Butter, sugar, maple, & cinnamon

S15

$9.99

Cannoli cream, strawberries & nutella

S16

$9.99Out of stock

Almong Joy almond, Nutella, & coconut

Savory Crepes

S1

$10.99

Mortadella with fontina cheese 7 arugula

S2

$9.99

Cherry tomato with mozzarella & basil pesto

S3

$10.99

Proscuitto with mozzarella, arugula & balsamic glaze

S4

$9.99

Goat cheese with roasted red peppers & black olive tapenade

S5

$10.99

Turkey, fontina cheese, arugula & creamy basil dressing

S17

$14.99

Bruschetta

B1

Bruschetta di pomodoro (tomato, red onion, basil)

B6

Eggplant caponata with goat cheese

B7

Mozzarella with tomato & fresh basil

B8

Asparagus with parmigiano reggiano & truffle oil

B10

Mozzarella with tomato & basil pesto

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Mini Cannoli

$1.99

Nutella Panini

$5.99

Nutella Panini w/ fruit

$6.99

Seven Layer

$1.49

Raspberry Tart

$2.99

Nutella Tart

$2.99

Linzer Tart

$2.99

Cake Pop

$2.99Out of stock

Sprinkle Cookie

$1.59

French Canolli

$2.00

Cheese cake cone

$5.99

New York Cheese cake

$6.99

Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Pistachio Tartufo

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Tartufo Vanilla/Chocolate

$6.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:50 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:50 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

895 huguenot ave, Staten island, NY 10312

Directions

