P74: The Downtown Paninos
290 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Panino's Restaurants have been serving the community of Colorado Springs for over 40 years. We are family owned and operated! Come by and enjoy!
Location
604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salad or Bust Downtown - 8 E. Bijou St.
No Reviews
8 E. Bijou St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Poor Richards Restaurant - 324 1/2 North Tejon Street
No Reviews
324 1/2 North Tejon Street Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant