Restaurant header imageView gallery

P74: The Downtown Paninos

290 Reviews

$$

604 N Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Panino's Restaurants have been serving the community of Colorado Springs for over 40 years. We are family owned and operated! Come by and enjoy!

Location

604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Paninos Downtown image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ola Juice Bar
orange star4.7 • 270
27 East Kiowa Street Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Byrd
orange starNo Reviews
24 E Kiowa St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Salad or Bust Downtown - 8 E. Bijou St.
orange starNo Reviews
8 E. Bijou St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Poor Richards Restaurant - 324 1/2 North Tejon Street
orange starNo Reviews
324 1/2 North Tejon Street Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Bird Tree Café
orange starNo Reviews
218 N Tejon ste 110 Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Gastropub
orange star4.5 • 1,146
311 N Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston