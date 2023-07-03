Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panino's North Oaks

857 Village Center Dr

Saint Paul, MN 55127

Food

Appetizers

Baked Panino Fries

$10.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.75

Chicken Strips

$13.50

Bread Sticks

$7.65

Meatball Italiano Sliders

$13.50

Mini Meatballs

$14.75

Cracker Pizza

$14.25

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.50

Ham and Pickle Poppers

$12.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.75

Pizza Poppers

$12.75

Buffalo Poppers

$12.75

Popper Combo

$13.25

Paninos

3 Meat BBQ

$16.25

Artichoke Chicken

$16.75

Breakfast #1 (meat)

$15.50

Breakfast #2 (veggie)

$15.50

Breakfast Panino #3 (BYO)

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Build Your Own

$16.25

Cheeseburger

$15.50

Chicken Caesar

$15.50

Chicken Cheddar

$15.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.25

Chicken Fajita

$16.25

Chicken Tango

$15.50

Chicken Tortilla

$16.25

Colorado

$15.50

Combo

$16.75

Cowboy

$16.75

Fresh Spinach

$15.50

Hawaiian

$16.75

Hot Honey BBQ

$15.50

Italian Club

$16.75

Joey

$16.25

Lotsa Cheese

$15.50

My Big Fat Greek

$15.50

Philly

$16.75

Rachel

$16.25

Reuben

$17.25

Sicilian

$17.25

Smothered Burrito

$16.25

Spaghetti Pie

$16.25

Spicy Pepper Melt

$16.25

Steak and Cheese

$16.25

Steak Fajita

$16.25

Turkey Divan

$16.25

Veggie

$15.50

Zucchini "Panini"

$15.50

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.25

Spaghetti

$16.25

Mostaccioli

$17.25

Lasagna

$17.25

Cheese Ravioli

$17.25

Beef Ravioli

$17.25

Tortellini

$17.25

ayce spagetti

$10.95

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.95+

House Combo

$16.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom

Deluxe Combo

$17.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives

Veggie Combo

$16.95+

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive

Greek

$17.95+

Pepperoni, artichoke, green olive, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, feta

Gluten Free

$16.95

Take-N-Bake

$11.95

Soup/Salad

Soup of the Day

$5.50+

Chicken Tortilla

$5.50+

Soup and Salad

$10.50

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Gluten Free Salad

$16.75

Chopped Salad

$16.25

Chef Salad

$15.95

Ultimate Salad

$16.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Greek Salad

$15.95

Cobb Salad

$16.25

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95

ceaser salad

$15.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Dessert

Mud Pie (piece)

$7.50

Mud Pie (whole)

$28.95

Mound of Joy (piece)

$7.50

Mound of Joy (whole)

$28.95

Spumoni Ice Cream

$6.25

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.25

Coffee Ice Cream

$5.25

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Cheesy Pizza-Dia

$7.95

Mac N Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti

$7.95

Kids Ravioli

$7.95

Kids Salad

$7.95

Sides/Extras

Pasta Salad

$3.65

Coleslaw

$3.65

Chips

$1.65

Side Ranch

$0.95

Side Blue Cheese

$0.95

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.95

Side 1000

$0.95

Side Buffalo

$0.95

Side Caesar

$0.95

Side French

$0.95

Side HM Vin

$0.95

Side Honey Mustard

$0.95

Side Italian

$0.95

Side Marinara

$0.95

Side Salsa

$0.95

Side Spicy Mustard

$0.95

Side Steak Sauce

$0.95

Side Tango Sauce

$0.95

Side Italian/Ranch

$0.95

Side BBQ

$0.95

Side Vin/Oil

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Catering

1/2 Pint Ranch

$4.95

Pint Ranch

$6.95

Quart Ranch

$12.95

Pint Pasta Salad

$6.95

Quart Pasta Salad

$12.95

Pint Coleslaw

$6.95

Quart Coleslaw

$12.95

Variety Tray

$17.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WHERE THE NEIGHBORHOOD MEETS AND EATS.

Location

857 Village Center Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55127

