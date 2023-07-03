Panino's North Oaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
WHERE THE NEIGHBORHOOD MEETS AND EATS.
Location
857 Village Center Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55127
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub - White Bear Lake
4.4 • 535
1350 Hwy 96 E White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurant
Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center - North Oaks
No Reviews
5959 Centerville Rd North Oaks, MN 55127
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Paul
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant