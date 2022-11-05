Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pann's Restaurant

6710 La Tijera Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Order Again

1958 Breakfast

Bacon Strips (4)

$16.75

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Breast + wing

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Catfish Brkf.

$16.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Fiery Hot Beef Links (2)

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Fried Pork Chops (2)

$17.95

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Fried Steak Brkf.

$18.75

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Ground Beef Pattie (1)

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Ham (6oz)

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Pork Sausage Patties (3)

$15.25

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Salmon Patties (2)

$16.95

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Spicy Chicken Link

$15.75

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Tenders

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Thigh + leg

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Veggie Sausage Pattie (3)

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

Wings (4)

$15.45

choose 2 sides and biscuit or toast

3 Side Bkfst

$12.95

Three Egg Omelettes

Fajita

$16.95

choose 1 side and biscut or toast

The Primo

$16.45

choose 1 side and biscut or toast

International

$16.95

choose 1 side and biscut or toast

Denver

$16.25

choose 1 side and biscut or toast

Ham+mushroom+cheese Omelette

$16.45

choose 1 side and biscut or toast

Veggie Omelette

$16.45

choose 1 side and biscut or toast

Greek Omelette

$16.45

choose 1 side and biscut or toast

Combo Plates

Combo Waffle

$18.55

choose 1 side

Combo Pancakes (3)

$18.55

choose 1 side

Combo FrenchToast (2)

$18.55

choose 1 side

Burgers

Dreamburger

$9.45

Double Dreamburger

$11.95

CheeseBurger

$9.45

HamBurger

$8.45

Sandwiches

All American Sandwich

$11.95

B.L.T

$13.45

Buffalo Chicken

$12.75

Catfish Sammy

$12.95

Club

$13.45

Club JR

$13.45

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Cheese/Bacon

$10.95

Grilled Cheese/Ham

$10.95

Hot Turkey & Gravy

$13.35

Pattie Melt 1/2 Lb.

$12.75

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Tuna Sld Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.95

Served With Garlic Toast

Caesar Salad

$13.55

Served With Garlic Toast

Cobb

$13.95

Served With Garlic Toast

Tuna Salad

$13.95

Served With Garlic Toast

Sesame Salad

$13.55

Served With Garlic Toast

Greek Salad

$13.45

Served With Garlic Toast

Waffle & Fried Chicken

Waffle 2 Wings

$13.95

Waffle 4

$16.45

Waffle 6

$18.95

Waffle Brest + Wing

$16.45

Waffle Tenders

$16.45

Waffle Thigh + Leg

$14.95

Legendary Favorites

Best of Both

$14.95

choose 2 sides and a biscuit or garlic toast

Catfish Lunch

$16.45

garlic toast

Chicken Tenders

$15.25

choose 2 sides and a biscuit or garlic toast

Fried 1/2 Chicken Feast

$17.25

choose 2 sides and a biscuit or garlic toast

Fried Steak Lunch

$18.65

choose 2 sides and a biscuit or garlic toast

Pork Chops (2)

$17.95

choose 2 sides and a biscuit or garlic toast

Salmon Patties (2)

$16.45

choose 2 sides and a biscuit or garlic toast

Wing Lover's (4)

$15.25

garlic toast

6 Wings Lunch

$18.95

Breakfast Sides $

1/2 Waffle ADD-ON

$3.95

2 Pancake ADD-ON

$3.95

Bacon Strips (2)

$5.95

Bacon Strips (4)

$7.95

Beef Link (1)

$5.95

Beef Pattie (1)

$6.95

Biscuit

$1.95

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

Catfish Gems (8oz)

$9.25

Chicken Link (1)

$7.95

Croissant

$3.95

French Toast (3)

$10.50

Grits

$2.95

Grits /Cheddar

$3.95

Grits/American

$3.95

Ham (6oz)

$7.50

Hash Browns

$3.95

Havana Beans

$2.95

One Egg

$2.55

Pancakes (3)

$10.50

Pork Chop (1)

$7.95

Salmon Pattie (1)

$5.25

Sausage Patties (3)

$6.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.49

Strawberries

$3.45

Tenders (2)

$5.95

Tenders (4)

$10.95

Three Eggs

$6.55

Toast

$2.75

Two Eggs

$4.55

Veggie Pattie (3)

$6.95

Waffle (1)

$10.50

Wings (12)

$31.00

Wings (2)

$5.95

Wings (4)

$10.95

Wings (6)

$15.95

Country Gravy

$1.50

Sauté Spinach

$2.95

Lunch Sides $

Coleslaw

$2.95

Collard Greens

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Garlic Toast

$3.25

Mashed Pots + Gravy

$2.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Salad W/1000 Island

$2.95

Salad W/Blue Cheese

$2.95

Salad W/Caesar

$2.95

Salad W/Italian

$2.95

Salad W/Ranch

$2.95

Sautéed Spinach

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Soup Of The Day

$3.95+

Sweets

Mini Sock-It-To-Me WHOLE

$15.95

Scoop

$2.50

Scoop Dbl

$3.65

Sock-It-To-Me SLICE

$3.95

Sunday

$5.95

Retail

Mug

$9.99

Hat

$20.00

Shirt

$25.00

Kids Brkfst

Kids pancakes

$10.99

Kids 1/2 waffle

$10.99

Kids Lunch

KIDS Cheese Burger

$8.99

KIDS Chicken tender

$8.99

KIDS Cold Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

KIDS Grill Ham CHZ

$8.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.45

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.45

Coffee Decaf

$3.45

Coffee Hazelnut

$3.45

Coke

$2.95

Cold Milk

$3.45

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.45

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.45

Lemonade

$2.95

Mex. Coke Bottle

$3.75

Mex. Fanta Bottle

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Root Bear Float

$4.15

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sunrise

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.45

Watermelon Cooler

$2.75

Milkshake

Chocolate Shake

$5.45

Strawberry Shake

$5.45

Vanilla Shake

$5.45

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.95

Oreo Cookie Shake

$5.95

The Hard Stuff

Mimosa

$4.95

Boozy Sweet Tea

$7.95

Swet Tea, Lemon

Champ BOTTLE Stan

$18.95

Champ GLASS Stanford

$5.25

Cold Beer

$4.50

Cranberry Sparkler

$4.95

Earth Angel

$7.95

Fresh Berries, Lemon, Sprite

Mango Champ Sparkler

$4.95

Michelada

$7.95

Peggy Sue

$7.95

Watermelon, Cucumber, Mint

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Just Wonderful Food

Location

6710 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

