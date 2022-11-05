Pann's Restaurant 6710 La Tijera Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Just Wonderful Food
Location
6710 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shefs Catering @ Edward Vincent Jr. Park
No Reviews
5354 West 64th Street Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurant
The Court Café - 5496 W. Centinela Ave.
No Reviews
5496 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurant
Mike's New York Pizzeria
4.6 • 608
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D Los Angeles, CA 90056
View restaurant
Country Style Jamaican Restaurant
No Reviews
630 N La Brea Ave #111 Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurant