Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Chinese

Pan Tang Family Restaurant

706 Reviews

$

6841 Foothill Blvd

Tujunga, CA 91042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Eggrolls

$7.00

4 pieces. Spring rolls stuffed with vegetables and fried golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Pot-Stickers

$7.00

8 pieces. Delicious dumplings, filled with chicken and vegetables. Served with spicy-sweet soy sauce.

Satay

$8.00

Fried Wontons

$7.00

10 pieces. Wonton wrappers filled with a savory ground chicken filling and fried golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Tofu

$7.00

16 pieces. Fried golden brown bean cakes, served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

5 pieces. Butterfly shrimp and vegetables dipped in a light batter mix and bread crumbs, and deep-fried golden brown.

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Sliced vegetables dipped in a light batter mix, rolled in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried golden brown.

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Salads

Thai Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh lettuce and vegetables topped with eggs and crispy noodles. Served with a Thai peanut dressing.

Thai Coleslaw

$8.00

Sliced cabbage, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts, tossed in a lemon-lime vinaigrette.

Thai Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.00

Grilled butterfly shrimps tossed with crushed garlic and khaffir leaves, laid on a bed of mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and seasoned with a lemon-lime vinaigrette.

Thai Steak Salad

$9.00

Thinly sliced steak grilled and tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and cilantro in a garlic lemon-lime dressing.

Thai Noodle Salad

$8.00

A Thai style vermicelli pasta, mixed in a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, black mushrooms, cilantro, and roasted cashews.

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.00

Ground chicken, mixed with Thai herbs, chilies and seasonings tossed with vegetables. Served on lettuce leaves.

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Soups

Chinese Vegetable Soup

$9.00

A light broth with Asian vegetables and tofu.

Egg Flower Soup

$9.00

A Chinese soup of wispy eggs, chicken with carrots, and mushrooms.

Chinese hot n'sour

$9.00

A classic Chinese soup with bamboo, black mushroom, carrots, and tofu, flavored with rice vinegar, black pepper, and soy sauce.

Wonton soup

$9.00

Ground chicken dumplings, with sliced BBQ pork, chicken, and vegetables in a light broth.

Tom yum kai

$9.00

The famous hot n' sour Thai soup, with mushrooms, lemongrass, Khaffir lime leaves, our signature special chili sauce and Lemon juice.

Tom Kha kai

$9.00

This classic Thai soup has a thick and creamy coconut base with mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, chili, and lemon juice.

Poke tak

$16.00

A blend of herbs, onions, garlic and ginger, simmered with a mix of shrimp, scallops, squids, fish, muscles, and crab.

Noodle Soups

Rice Noodle soup

$10.00

A light soy sauce broth with tender wide Rice Noodles and Chinese vegetables.

Glass noodle soup

$10.00

A lightly seasoned broth, with ground Chicken Meatballs, black Mushrooms, Chinese Napa Cabbage and vermicelli noodles.

Wonton noodle soup

$12.00

Wonton Dumplings stuffed with Ground Seasoned Chicken, Soft Chewy Egg Noodles, with Steamed Chinese Vegetables, Sliced BBQ Pork, and Chicken, in a light Soy Sauce Broth, topped with Green Onions and Fried Garlic.

Pan Tang Noodle soup

$12.00

Our house signature noodle soup! BBQ Pork, Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Meatballs, soft wide Rice noodles, and Vegetables in a savory delicious broth.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.00

Curry

Yellow Curry

$9.00

Yellow chili curry with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and diced carrots with coconut milk.

Green curry

$9.00

Green chili curry with bamboo, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil with coconut milk.

Red Curry

$9.00

Red chili curry with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, and basil with coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$9.00

A popular southern Thai style curry with potato, carrot, onion, bell peppers cardamon, and roasted peanuts. This curry has a three-flavor profile, sweet, sour and salty, with a nutty, and mild spice taste.

Pa'nang curry

$9.00

A creamy peanut-flavored red curry with bell peppers, chilies, and basil in coconut milk.

Sweet Pineapple Red Curry

$9.00

A Sweet and Mild Spice Red Curry, with Sweet Pineapple, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Tomatoes, topped with Basil in Coconut Milk.

Noodles

Pad thai

$9.00

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, and green onions with a sweet and tangy sauce.

chow mein

$9.00

A Chinese classic thin ramen noodle stir-fried with mix vegetables in a light soy sauce.

pad se lew

$9.00

Wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg, pan-fried with sweet-savory soy, and garlic sauce.

Rad Na

$9.00

Pan-fried wide noodles, top with broccoli, sweet and savory gravy sauce made with garlic, and bean sauce.

chow phun

$9.00

A Chinese favorite stir-fried rice noodle with onions, eggs, and bean sprouts in a light soy sauce and sesame oil flavored sauce. Then top with fried garlic.

Pad woon sen

$9.00

Thin Chinese vermicelli noodles with mix vegetables and eggs, stir-fried in a light soy sauce, and sesame oil.

Drunken Noodles

$10.00

Wide rice noodles with garlic, onions, bell peppers, tomato, basil, and chilies. Pan-fried with a savory soy sauce. With your choice of Meat.

singapore noodles

$10.00

Thin Chinese vermicelli noodles with eggs, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts. Stir-fried with a sweet and mild spicy yellow curry and your Choice of Meat.

Fried Rice

thai fried rice

$9.00

Traditional stir-fried rice with eggs, onions and tomato in a light soy sauce.

vegetable fried rice

$9.00

Stir Fried rice with Assorted Vegetables and eggs in a light soy sauce.

house fried rice

$12.00

Stir Fried rice with Chicken, Pork, Beef and Shrimp, with eggs, onions and tomato in a light soy sauce.

pineapple fried rice

$10.00

A sweet and Tasty mild flavored yellow curry stir fried rice with Pineapples, Onions, Tomato, and Roasted Cashews, with your Choice of Meat.

Thai basil fried rice

$10.00

Stir-Fried Rice with Onions, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Chili, Garlic and Basil in a Savory Soy sauce. With your choice of Meat.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir Fried Rice with eggs, onions, tomato and Shrimp in a light soy sauce.

Egg Fried Rice

$7.00

Green curry fried rice

$10.00

Green Chili Curry stir fried Rice with, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Bamboo, and Basil, with Your Choice of Meat.

Chicken

Orange Chicken

$9.00

Battered Fried Chicken covered with a tangy orange flavored sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

$9.00

A Chinese favorite! Stir fried Chicken with roasted Dried Red Peppers, Bell Peppers, Peanuts, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchinis, Celery and Carrots in a zesty Soy Sauce.

Chicken Cashew

$9.00

Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Mushrooms, Chicken and Cashews stir-fried in our Signature Roasted Chili sauce.

Chicken Baby Corn

$9.00

Chicken Mint

$9.00

Chicken Green Beans

$9.00

Chicken Pad Prick Khing

$9.00

Chicken Ginger

$9.00

Chicken Basil

$9.00

Chicken Garlic n Pepper

$9.00

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$9.00

Beef Ginger

$9.00

Beef Broccoli

$9.00

Beef Basil

$9.00

Beef Mint

$9.00

Beef Garlic

$9.00

Pork

Sweet n'Sour Pork

$9.00

Pork Garlic

$9.00

BBQ Pork Ribs

$10.00

Pork Basil

$9.00

Pork Ginger

$9.00

Pork Mint

$9.00

Shrimp

Shrimp Cashew

$10.00

Stir-fried shrimp with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and carrots in our homemade roasted chili sauce.

shrimp with mint

$10.00

Stir-fried shrimp with onions, bell peppers, thai chilies, and garlic in a special blend of sauces topped with fresh mint leaves.

shrimp pad prick khing

$10.00

Stir-fried shrimp with red chili sauce with bell peppers, green beans, and crushed peanuts.

sweet chili garlic shrimp

$10.00

A mild spicy, sticky sweet and savory sauce, sauteed shrimp, onions, garlic, topped with chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lemon zest.

shrimp with garlic

$10.00

Garlic pepper sauce, saute shrimp and baby corn, served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.

shrimp basil

$10.00

Fish

Fish pan fried red curry

$12.00

A Classic Thai Dish. Red Chili Curry stir-fried with Bell Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves and topped with Fried Basil.

fish garlic pepper

$12.00

Homemade garlic-pepper sauce, sautée with white mushrooms, served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.

fish ginger black mushroom

$12.00

Stir-fried with Onions, thinly sliced Black Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Carrots in a Ginger and Garlic Soy Sauce Blend.

fish spicy black bean sauce

$12.00

Aged Fermented Black Beans stir-fried with Garlic, Ginger, Black Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots and Black Pepper, in a Savory Soy Sauce.

fish thai three flavored sauce

$12.00

Tofu and Vegetables

Tofu with Broccoli

$9.00

Orange Tofu

$9.00

Tofu Cashew

$9.00

Tofu Kung Pao

$9.00

Tofu Baby Corn and Mushroom

$9.00

Mix Vegetables stir fried

$9.00

Green Beans with gravy

$9.00

Eggplant with Basil

$9.00

Sides

White Rice

Brown Rice

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ice Drinks

Thai ice tea

$3.00

thai ice coffee

$3.00

Dessert

Sticky rice with mango

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6841 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga, CA 91042

Directions

Gallery
Pan Tang Family Restaurant image
Pan Tang Family Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zen Sushi @ La Crescenta
orange starNo Reviews
2650 Foothill Blvd La Crescenta, CA 91214
View restaurantnext
Spice Season - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
209 W. Wilson Ave. Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Spice Season
orange starNo Reviews
11402 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Chifa - 4374 Eagle Rock Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4374 Eagle Rock Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
orange star4.0 • 1,050
1813 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) - 55 s madison ave
orange starNo Reviews
55 s madison ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tujunga

Joselito's Mexican Food Tujunga
orange star4.2 • 818
7308 Foothill Blvd Tujunga, CA 91042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston