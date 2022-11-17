Pan Tang Family Restaurant
706 Reviews
$
6841 Foothill Blvd
Tujunga, CA 91042
Appetizers
Eggrolls
4 pieces. Spring rolls stuffed with vegetables and fried golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pot-Stickers
8 pieces. Delicious dumplings, filled with chicken and vegetables. Served with spicy-sweet soy sauce.
Satay
Fried Wontons
10 pieces. Wonton wrappers filled with a savory ground chicken filling and fried golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Tofu
16 pieces. Fried golden brown bean cakes, served with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Shrimp Tempura
5 pieces. Butterfly shrimp and vegetables dipped in a light batter mix and bread crumbs, and deep-fried golden brown.
Vegetable Tempura
Sliced vegetables dipped in a light batter mix, rolled in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried golden brown.
Salads
Thai Garden Salad
Fresh lettuce and vegetables topped with eggs and crispy noodles. Served with a Thai peanut dressing.
Thai Coleslaw
Sliced cabbage, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts, tossed in a lemon-lime vinaigrette.
Thai Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled butterfly shrimps tossed with crushed garlic and khaffir leaves, laid on a bed of mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and seasoned with a lemon-lime vinaigrette.
Thai Steak Salad
Thinly sliced steak grilled and tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and cilantro in a garlic lemon-lime dressing.
Thai Noodle Salad
A Thai style vermicelli pasta, mixed in a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, black mushrooms, cilantro, and roasted cashews.
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Ground chicken, mixed with Thai herbs, chilies and seasonings tossed with vegetables. Served on lettuce leaves.
Cucumber Salad
Soups
Chinese Vegetable Soup
A light broth with Asian vegetables and tofu.
Egg Flower Soup
A Chinese soup of wispy eggs, chicken with carrots, and mushrooms.
Chinese hot n'sour
A classic Chinese soup with bamboo, black mushroom, carrots, and tofu, flavored with rice vinegar, black pepper, and soy sauce.
Wonton soup
Ground chicken dumplings, with sliced BBQ pork, chicken, and vegetables in a light broth.
Tom yum kai
The famous hot n' sour Thai soup, with mushrooms, lemongrass, Khaffir lime leaves, our signature special chili sauce and Lemon juice.
Tom Kha kai
This classic Thai soup has a thick and creamy coconut base with mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, chili, and lemon juice.
Poke tak
A blend of herbs, onions, garlic and ginger, simmered with a mix of shrimp, scallops, squids, fish, muscles, and crab.
Noodle Soups
Rice Noodle soup
A light soy sauce broth with tender wide Rice Noodles and Chinese vegetables.
Glass noodle soup
A lightly seasoned broth, with ground Chicken Meatballs, black Mushrooms, Chinese Napa Cabbage and vermicelli noodles.
Wonton noodle soup
Wonton Dumplings stuffed with Ground Seasoned Chicken, Soft Chewy Egg Noodles, with Steamed Chinese Vegetables, Sliced BBQ Pork, and Chicken, in a light Soy Sauce Broth, topped with Green Onions and Fried Garlic.
Pan Tang Noodle soup
Our house signature noodle soup! BBQ Pork, Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Meatballs, soft wide Rice noodles, and Vegetables in a savory delicious broth.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Curry
Yellow Curry
Yellow chili curry with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and diced carrots with coconut milk.
Green curry
Green chili curry with bamboo, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil with coconut milk.
Red Curry
Red chili curry with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, and basil with coconut milk.
Massaman Curry
A popular southern Thai style curry with potato, carrot, onion, bell peppers cardamon, and roasted peanuts. This curry has a three-flavor profile, sweet, sour and salty, with a nutty, and mild spice taste.
Pa'nang curry
A creamy peanut-flavored red curry with bell peppers, chilies, and basil in coconut milk.
Sweet Pineapple Red Curry
A Sweet and Mild Spice Red Curry, with Sweet Pineapple, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Tomatoes, topped with Basil in Coconut Milk.
Noodles
Pad thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, and green onions with a sweet and tangy sauce.
chow mein
A Chinese classic thin ramen noodle stir-fried with mix vegetables in a light soy sauce.
pad se lew
Wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg, pan-fried with sweet-savory soy, and garlic sauce.
Rad Na
Pan-fried wide noodles, top with broccoli, sweet and savory gravy sauce made with garlic, and bean sauce.
chow phun
A Chinese favorite stir-fried rice noodle with onions, eggs, and bean sprouts in a light soy sauce and sesame oil flavored sauce. Then top with fried garlic.
Pad woon sen
Thin Chinese vermicelli noodles with mix vegetables and eggs, stir-fried in a light soy sauce, and sesame oil.
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles with garlic, onions, bell peppers, tomato, basil, and chilies. Pan-fried with a savory soy sauce. With your choice of Meat.
singapore noodles
Thin Chinese vermicelli noodles with eggs, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts. Stir-fried with a sweet and mild spicy yellow curry and your Choice of Meat.
Fried Rice
thai fried rice
Traditional stir-fried rice with eggs, onions and tomato in a light soy sauce.
vegetable fried rice
Stir Fried rice with Assorted Vegetables and eggs in a light soy sauce.
house fried rice
Stir Fried rice with Chicken, Pork, Beef and Shrimp, with eggs, onions and tomato in a light soy sauce.
pineapple fried rice
A sweet and Tasty mild flavored yellow curry stir fried rice with Pineapples, Onions, Tomato, and Roasted Cashews, with your Choice of Meat.
Thai basil fried rice
Stir-Fried Rice with Onions, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Chili, Garlic and Basil in a Savory Soy sauce. With your choice of Meat.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir Fried Rice with eggs, onions, tomato and Shrimp in a light soy sauce.
Egg Fried Rice
Green curry fried rice
Green Chili Curry stir fried Rice with, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Bamboo, and Basil, with Your Choice of Meat.
Chicken
Orange Chicken
Battered Fried Chicken covered with a tangy orange flavored sauce.
Kung Pao Chicken
A Chinese favorite! Stir fried Chicken with roasted Dried Red Peppers, Bell Peppers, Peanuts, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchinis, Celery and Carrots in a zesty Soy Sauce.
Chicken Cashew
Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Mushrooms, Chicken and Cashews stir-fried in our Signature Roasted Chili sauce.
Chicken Baby Corn
Chicken Mint
Chicken Green Beans
Chicken Pad Prick Khing
Chicken Ginger
Chicken Basil
Chicken Garlic n Pepper
Beef
Pork
Shrimp
Shrimp Cashew
Stir-fried shrimp with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and carrots in our homemade roasted chili sauce.
shrimp with mint
Stir-fried shrimp with onions, bell peppers, thai chilies, and garlic in a special blend of sauces topped with fresh mint leaves.
shrimp pad prick khing
Stir-fried shrimp with red chili sauce with bell peppers, green beans, and crushed peanuts.
sweet chili garlic shrimp
A mild spicy, sticky sweet and savory sauce, sauteed shrimp, onions, garlic, topped with chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lemon zest.
shrimp with garlic
Garlic pepper sauce, saute shrimp and baby corn, served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.
shrimp basil
Fish
Fish pan fried red curry
A Classic Thai Dish. Red Chili Curry stir-fried with Bell Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves and topped with Fried Basil.
fish garlic pepper
Homemade garlic-pepper sauce, sautée with white mushrooms, served with a side of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes.
fish ginger black mushroom
Stir-fried with Onions, thinly sliced Black Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Carrots in a Ginger and Garlic Soy Sauce Blend.
fish spicy black bean sauce
Aged Fermented Black Beans stir-fried with Garlic, Ginger, Black Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots and Black Pepper, in a Savory Soy Sauce.
fish thai three flavored sauce
Tofu and Vegetables
