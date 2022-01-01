Pantheon Restaurant Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3599 State RT 79, Harpursville, NY 13787
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Services - 472 - Avangrid Binghamton NEW
No Reviews
18 Link Drive Binghamton, NY 13904
View restaurant