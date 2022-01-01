Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pantheon Restaurant Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

3599 State RT 79

Harpursville, NY 13787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16" ROUND
BACON BURGER DLX
DOZEN WINGS

BURGERS

BURGER

$4.95

BACON BURGER

$5.75

TWIN BURGER

$6.75

MUSH ONION SWISS BURGER

$6.85

GREEK BURGER

$7.15

BURGER DLX

$7.25

BACON BURGER DLX

$8.15

TWIN BURGER DLX

$8.80

MUSH ONION SWISS BURGER DLX

$9.15

GREEK BURGER DLX

$9.45

TWIN BACON CB DLX

$11.75

TWIN MOS BURG DLK

$10.75

CHIX BREAST SANDWICHES

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.55

CALIFORNIA CHIX SANDWICH

$6.95

CHIX CORDON BLEU SANDWICH

$7.45

MED. CHIX SANDWICH

$7.45

SPICY CHIX SANDWICH

$7.45

PANTHEON SPECIAL SANDWICH

$7.65

CALI CHIX SAND DLX

$8.35

CHIX CORD BLEU SAND DLX

$8.85

MED CHIX SAND DLX

$8.85

SPICY CHIX SAND DLX

$8.85

PANTHEON SPEC SAND DLX

$9.05

COLD PLATES

TURKEY COLD PLATE

$9.45

ROAST BEEF COLD PLATE

$9.45

HAM COLD PLATE

$9.45

CHIX SALAD COLD PLATE

$8.70

TUNA SALAD COLD PLATE

$8.70

EGG SALAD COLD PLATE

$8.70

CHIX BREAST COLD PLATE

$9.45

DEEP FRIED SPECIALS

FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH

$8.95

SHRIMP BASKET

$8.75

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

GREEK SPECIALTIES

GYRO

$6.75

GYRO DELUXE

$8.55

GYRO W/ GREEK SALAD

$8.85

CHICKEN SOUVLAKIA

$6.75

CHICKEN SOUVLAKIA DELUXE

$8.55

Chicken Souvlaki W/ Greek Salad

$8.85

SUBS

CHIX PARM SUB

$8.75

CHIX SPIEDIES SUB

$8.75

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$7.85

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$8.45

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$8.45

ROAST TURKEY SUB

$7.95

ROAST BEEF SUB

$7.95

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$7.95

TUNA SALAD SUB

$7.75

CHIX SALAD SUB

$7.75

HOT OPEN SANDWICHES

HOT OPEN TURKEY SAND

$9.75

HOT OPEN RST BEEF SAND

$9.75

HOT OPEN MEATLOAF SAND

$9.30

HOT OPEN HAM SAND

$9.75

KIDS CORNER

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.25

KIDS BURGER

$5.25

KIDS CHZ BURGER

$5.50

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.25

KIDS GR CHEESE

$5.50

KIDS SPAG & MB

$5.10

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$7.60+

GREEK SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$10.75+

TOSSED SALAD

$5.25+

TOSSED SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$8.25+

CHEF SALAD

$8.95

TURKEY SALAD

$8.70

BUFF CHIX OVER SALAD

$10.75

SIDE TOSSED

$2.50

SIDE GREEK

$3.50

SANDWICHES

TURKEY SANDWICH

$6.15

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$6.15

HAM SANDWICH

$6.15

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$5.65

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$6.15

OPEN REUBEN SANDWICH

$7.15

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$5.15

CHIX SALAD SANDWICH

$5.15

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$5.15

BLT SANDWICH

$5.35

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.35

FRIED EGG SANDWICH

$4.35

WESTERN EGG SANDWICH

$4.90

HOT DOG

$3.75

TUNA MELT

$6.10

TRIPLE DECKER CLUBS

TURKEY CLUB

$8.95

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$8.95

HAM & SWISS CLUB

$8.95

CHIX SALAD CLUB

$8.65

TUNA SALAD CLUB

$8.65

EGG SALAD CLUB

$8.45

BLT CLUB

$7.75

SIDES

APPLESAUCE

$2.95

BAKED POTATO

$2.50

CHEESE FRIES

$3.85

COLESLAW

$2.95

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.95

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

GRAVY

$1.90

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$4.75

MAC. SALAD

$3.80

MASHED POTATOES

$3.25

MEATBALLS

$3.95

MOZZ. STICKS

$5.95

ONION RINGS

$4.05

POT. SALAD

$3.80

Side SPAGHETTI

$3.75

SWEET POT. FRIES

$4.05

VEGGIE OF THE DAY

$3.50

SOUP OF THE DAY

CUP SOUP

$2.75

BOWL SOUP

$3.50

Togo

$0.50

QUESADILLAS

Beef Quesadillas

$10.55

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.55

Vegetable Quesadillas

$10.55

DINNER ENTREES

RST TURKEY DINNER

$13.95

RST CHICKEN DINNER

$12.95

BKD MEATLOAF DINNER

$11.25

CHOP STEAK W/ ONIONS

$12.95

BEEF LIVER & ONIONS

$11.95

PORK CHOPS

$13.95

OPEN RIB EYE SAND

$14.95

DELMONICO STEAK

$19.95

GREEK DELMONICO

$21.95

ITALIAN SPECIALTIES

CHIX PARM

$13.95

EGG. PARM

$11.95

SPAGHETTI

$9.95

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$11.95

RIGATONI

$9.95

RIGATONI & MEATBALLS

$11.95

Sauteed Chicken with Basil Cream Sauce

$14.95

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

BROILED SEAFOOD COMBO

$19.95

BROILED HADDOCK

$13.95

BROILED BLUEFISH

$12.95

BROILED SHRIMP

$15.95

BROILED SCALLOPS

$16.95

FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO

$19.95

FRIED HADDOCK

$13.95

FRIED SHRIMP

$15.95

FRIED SCALLOPS

$16.95

FULL PIZZA

9" ROUND

$8.25

12" ROUND

$10.75

16" ROUND

$13.75

HALF SHEET (12 SLICES)

$13.75

FULL SHEET (24 SLICES)

$21.45

SLICES

SLICE PIZZA

$1.95

2 SLICES (W/ MED DRINK)

$4.50

3 SLICES (W/ MED DRINK)

$5.50

CHICKEN WINGS

HALF DOZEN WINGS

$7.00

DOZEN WINGS

$12.00

HALF DOZ BONELESS WINGS

$4.50

DOZEN BONELESS WINGS

$8.95

BUCKET OF 50 WINGS

$40.00

BUCKET OF 100 WINGS

$75.00

HALF DOZEN BATTERED WINGS

$7.50

DOZEN BATTERED WINGS

$13.95

GARLIC KNOTS

HALF DOZ GARLIC KNOTS

$4.95

DOZEN GARLIC KNOTS

$7.95

SODA

Pepsi

$2.70

Diet Pepsi

$2.70

Root Beer

$2.70

Mist Twist

$2.70

Mt Dew

$2.70

Orange Crush

$2.70

Iced Tea

$2.20

Raz Iced Tea

$2.20

Lemonade

$2.20

Small Pepsi

$1.45

Small Diet Pepsi

$1.45

Small Root Beer

$1.45

Small Mt Dew

$1.45

Small Mist Twist

$1.45

Small Orange Crush

$1.45

Small Iced Tea

$1.45

Small Raz Iced Tea

$1.45

Small Lemonade

$1.45

Pepsi

$1.45

Diet Pepsi

$1.45

Mist Twist

$1.45

Orange Crush

$1.45

Mountain Dew

$1.45

Root Beer

$1.45

Lemonade

$1.45

Raz Iced Tea

$1.45

Iced Tea

$1.45

Kids Milk

$1.60

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.60

Kids Apple Juice

$1.60

Kids Orange Juice

$1.60

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

MUG Root Beer

$3.50

COFFEE/TEA/CAPP

COFFEE

$1.60

DECAF

$1.60

TOGO Small Coffee

$1.60

TOGO LG Coffee

$2.15

HOT TEA

$1.60

HOT TEA DECAF

$1.60

GREEN TEA

$1.60

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.95

FRENCH VANILLA CAPPUCCINO

$1.95

PUMPKIN SPICE CAPPUCCINO

$1.95

JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$1.70+

CRANBERRY JUICE

$1.70+

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$1.70+

ORANGE JUICE

$1.70+

TOMATO JUICE

$1.70+

MILK

MILK

$1.75+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.75+

JARRITOS

SANGRIA

$2.50

TAMARIND

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

MANDARIN

$2.50

PINEAPPLE

$2.50

MILKSHAKE

Chocolate shake

$4.90

Vanilla shake

$4.90

Strawberry shake

$4.90

Peanut butter shake

$4.90

Banana shake

$4.90

Cotton Candy

$4.90

PIES

APPLE

$2.65Out of stock

CHERRY

$2.65Out of stock

BLUEBERRY

$2.65Out of stock

PEACH

$2.65Out of stock

CHOC CREAM

$2.65Out of stock

PB CREAM

$2.65Out of stock

PB BANA. CREAM

$2.65Out of stock

COCONUT CREAM

$2.65Out of stock

BANANA CREAM

$2.65Out of stock

CHOC PB CREAM PIE

$2.65Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

$2.65Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$2.65Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$3.95

NEAPOLITAN

$4.65Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$4.65Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.65Out of stock

Full Cheesecake

$40.00Out of stock

PUDDING

RICE PUDDING

$2.15+

SIDES

SWEET POT. FRIES

$4.05

MASHED POTATOES

$3.25

MASHED W/ GRAVY

$3.95

Mash W/ Side Gravy

$3.95

VEGGIE OF THE DAY

$3.50

Side SPAGHETTI

$3.75

COLESLAW

$2.95

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.95

APPLESAUCE

$2.95

GRAVY

$1.90

POT. SALAD

$3.80

MAC. SALAD

$3.80

MEATBALLS

$3.95

MOZZ. STICKS

$5.95

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

CHEESE FRIES

$3.85

ONION RINGS

$4.05

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$4.95

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$4.95

BAKED POTATO

$3.25

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$7.60+

GREEK SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$10.75+

TOSSED SALAD

$5.25+

TOSSED SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$8.25+

CHEF SALAD

$8.95

TURKEY SALAD

$8.70

BUFF CHIX OVER SALAD

$10.75

SIDE TOSSED

$2.50

SIDE GREEK

$3.50

KIDS CORNER

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.25

KIDS BURGER

$5.25

KIDS CHZ BURGER

$5.50

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.25

KIDS GR CHEESE

$5.50

KIDS SPAG & MB

$5.10

Kids Drinks

Pepsi

$1.45

Diet Pepsi

$1.45

Mist Twist

$1.45

Orange Crush

$1.45

Mountain Dew

$1.45

Root Beer

$1.45

Lemonade

$1.45

Raz Iced Tea

$1.45

Iced Tea

$1.45

Kids Milk

$1.60

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.60

Kids Apple Juice

$1.60

Kids Orange Juice

$1.60
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3599 State RT 79, Harpursville, NY 13787

Directions

Gallery
Pantheon Restaurant Pizzeria image
Pantheon Restaurant Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farm by Beer Tree Brew
orange starNo Reviews
197 NY Route 369 Port Crane, NY 13833
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 472 - Avangrid Binghamton NEW
orange starNo Reviews
18 Link Drive Binghamton, NY 13904
View restaurantnext
McGirk's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4 BINGHAMTON, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Moxie Wood Fire Grill
orange star5.0 • 271
988 Conklin road Conklin, NY 13748
View restaurantnext
Gances 2GO - Universal
orange starNo Reviews
33 Broome Corporate Pkwy Conklin, NY 13748
View restaurantnext
Batch Coffee - Batch Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
70 Chenango Bridge Road Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Harpursville
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston