Restaurant info

Come join us at our warm and cozy mountain cafe! The Panthertown Cafe opened in September of 2020 and is located on Highway 64 just west of the falls. Since then, Chef / Owner Sean Ruddy has been serving fresh locally sourced fare providing quality meals for breakfast and lunch. Panthertown Cafe’s cozy log cabin gives a warm and comfortable atmosphere reflecting the rustic feel of the surrounding area while also paying tribute to Lake Toxaway’s unique history. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating. Our location is close to the area’s many attractions such as Panthertown Valley wilderness area and Gorges State Park. Our breakfast menu features many items including our popular French Toast and Eggs Benedict. Lunch fare includes delicious home made soup as well as great fresh all Beef Burgers (never frozen), freshly hand made sandwiches and our famous Fried Chicken.