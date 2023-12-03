Pantry Drugs Middle Weight Jersey Tee

$80.00 +

Our Pantry Drugs Middle Weight Jersey Tee. An everyday essential. 100% cotton. Raised neckline. Pantry Drugs logo front & back print. Made in Los Angeles. All Store Exclusive Products Are final Sale. This custom middle weight t-shirt was developed to have a slightly boxier fit and vintage feel. This garment has an ultra soft feel from garment dye, enzyme and silicone wash. Fit is true to size. Machine wash cold separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.