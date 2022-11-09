Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panxa Cocina

2,435 Reviews

$$

3937 E Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90803

Order Again

Popular Items

Stacked Enchiladas
Chimayo Posole
Chips and Guac

Small Plates

Chips & Dips

$12.00

fire roasted salsa, guacamole, black bean dip

Chips and Guac

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

fire roasted salsa, house made corn chips

Agave Shrimp

$22.00

5 large fried mexican prawns, agave, chipotle

Ceviche Mixto

$16.00

Whitefish, Pepitas, Pico, Aji Amarillo, House chips

Charred Queso Oaxaca

$15.00

Hatch green chile, Cilantro pesto, House made chips and grilled bread

Green Chile Cornbread

$13.00

served with whipped honey butter

Four Corners Wedge

$15.00

Baby Iceberg, Tomato, Quinoa, Hatch Ranch, Bacon, Crispy Onion

Charred Purple Cabbage

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Oregano Vinaigrette, Roasted Tomato, Goat Cheese, Apple

Sqaush Blossom

$18.00

goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms (3) poblano honey, pico

Duck Carnitas

$17.00

duck leg, salsa macha, chilaquilles, pickled onion

New Mexico Favorites

Stacked Enchiladas

$19.00

choice of short rib, chicken or pork, hatch green chile, chimayo red or both (christmas style)

Chimayo Posole

$18.00

choice of short rib, chicken or pork, pickled slaw, radish, onion, cilantro, grill bread

Green Chile Panxa Burger

$18.00

8 oz niman ranch beef, hatch green chile, queso oaxaca, pickled onion

7 Point Elk Burger

$18.00

All Natural Elk Patty, Rosemary-Juniper Aioli, Roasted Tomato, Greens, Crispy Onion, House Fries

New Mexican Pizza

$18.00

niman ranch ground beef and hatch green chile, flour tortilla, asiago cheese, chimayo red chile, tomato, pickled onion

Fry Bread Taco

$17.00

Navajo Fry Bread, Chimayo Red Sauce, Crema, Black Bean Puree, Cabbage, Pico, Cotija Choice of Short Rib, Pork, Chicken, Veggies

Vegan Baked Relleno

$22.00

Quinoa, Cashew Nut Cheese, Calabacitas, Black Beans, Salsa Roja

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Large Plates

Scallops a la Plancha

$38.00

Sweet Corn Pancakes, Lime Buerre Monte, Cilantro Pistou

8oz Flat Iron Steak

$35.00

potato-blue cheese flan, marinated tomatoes and onion

12oz. Niman Ranch New York

$45.00

Salsa Macha, Agave-Red Chile Glazed Thumbelina Carrots

Pork Chop

$32.00

chile dusted Niman Ranch pork chop, sweet corn-bacon succotash, red chile agave glaze

Sea Bass

$34.00

chorizo spatzle, garlic spinach, lime

Mushroom Mole

$18.00

Pork Adovada

$28.00

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Black Beans

$7.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Calabacitas

$8.00

Carmelized Corn

$9.00

morita, lime, queso fresco, cilantro

Cashew Cheese

$3.00

Chicken

$5.00

Chimayo Red

$2.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Chorizo Spatzle

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fry Bread plain

$8.00

Hatch Green

$2.00

Poblano Rice

$7.00

Pork

$5.00

Short Rib

$5.00

Soyrizo

$5.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$9.00

Pico de Gallo

Desserts

Apple Fry Bread

$10.00

summer peach compote, fry bread, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon

Flan

$5.00

Biscochito Donuts

$10.00

cinnamon, sugar donut holes dulche de leche add vanilla ice cream $3

Abuelita's Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Tres Leches

$10.00

Raspberry Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Ice cream

$4.00

Family Meals

Taco Meal Kit

$55.00Out of stock

choice of pork, short rib, chicken, veggie chips and dip, poblano rice, black beans choice of flour or corn tortillas

Signature Cocktails

Cazadores Blanco, Dahlia Repo, Forteleza Anejo, lime and salt (1 oz each)

Flaquita

$13.00

Olmeca altos reposado, fresh lime juice, agave

Margapeño

$14.00

cucumber and jalapeño infused reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, tajin rim

Smokey Mango

$14.00

union mezcal, mango, fresh lime juice, agave, hibiscus-chipotle salt rim

Ghosted

$14.00

ghost pepper tequila, fresh lime juice, chipotle agave, brown sugar, tajin rim

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

The Don

$32.00

don julio 1942, mandarine napoleon, fresh lime juice, agave

Lavender Old Fashioned

$15.00

lavender infused smooth ambler, lavender bitters, angostura orange

Pinky Promise

$14.00

Kettle One Peach Botanical, Kettle One Cucumber Botanical, Grapefruit Juice, St. Germain, Pomelo Pellegrino

Ol Moda

$14.00

Union Mezcal, Agave, Grapefruit Bitters, Ango, Grapefruit Flame

Kin

$14.00

Union Mezcal, Lime, St. Germain, Aperol, Passionfruit, Agave

Here We Go aGIN

$14.00

Paloma

$13.00

Nicolas Sage

$14.00

Mezcal Mule

$13.00

Mandala Tequila Flight

$50.00

Mezcal Flight

$55.00

Watermelon Basil

$14.00

Siempre Vida

$14.00

Dhalia Shot Special

$7.00

Watermelon Habanero

$14.00

Pitcher Margarita

Pitcher Flaquita

$54.00

32 oz (pitcher) olmeca altos reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, agave

Pitcher Margapeno

$54.00

cucumber and jalapeño infused reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, tajin rim

Pitcher Ghosted

$54.00

32 oz. (pitcher) ghost pepper tequila, lime juice, chipotle agave, brown sugar tajin rim

Seasonal Cocktails

Pumkin To Talk About

$15.00

Legends Never Chai

$15.00

New Mexico Sour

$15.00

Vodka

Kettle Grapefruit

$12.00

White Hjerte

$12.00

Soda and Juice

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$7.00

Panna Still Water

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kids

(K) Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

house made corn chips

Pups

Doggy Brown Rice

$5.00

Doggy Black Beans

$5.00

Doggy Sweet potato

$5.00

Doggy Chicken

$5.00

Doggy Combo

$10.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Panxa Cocina image
Panxa Cocina image

