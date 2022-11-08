Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta Beach Haven

3 Reviews

$$

1106 N Bay Ave

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Pizza
Sm Pizza
Pizza Slice

Specials

Focaccia

Focaccia

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Focaccia bread flavored and baked daily .

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.00

Half Dozen Fresh Wings hand dredged in a seasoned flour and fried to crispy perfection. Tossed in a your choice of sauce. House made garlic parmesan, Buffalo, or BBQ sauce.

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Roasted Beets served over a bed of greens with cucumber and dried cranberries topped with feta cheese. Served with our house dressing.

Blackened Mahi Mahi over Jersey Risotto

Blackened Mahi Mahi over Jersey Risotto

$30.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi served over a risotto with Roasted Jersey Corn and diced Jersey Tomatoes. Finished with a light drizzle of Key Lime Remoulade.

Chicken & Prosciutto Marsala

$36.00Out of stock

Crab Meat Ravioli

$36.00Out of stock

Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

LG Pizza 16"

Lg Pizza

Lg Pizza

$20.00

The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!

Lg Anniversary Pizza

Lg Anniversary Pizza

$26.00

"A House Favorite" Fresh Garlic, Dollops of Ricotta, Splashed Sauce, Romano Cheese & Fresh Basil

Lg Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

Lg Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$26.00

Fresh Garlic, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Romano Cheese, served without sauce

Lg Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza

Lg Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza

$26.00

Breaded Chicken, Vodka Sauce & Romano

Lg Broccolo Pizza

Lg Broccolo Pizza

$26.00

Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce & Breaded Chicken

Lg Country Pizza

Lg Country Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers & Onions

Lg Margherita Pizza

Lg Margherita Pizza

$26.00

Sundried tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese

Lg Meat Lover Pizza

Lg Meat Lover Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs

Lg Sweet Heat

Lg Sweet Heat

$26.00

(NEW) White Pizza with Cup N Char Pepperoni, Sweety Drop Peppers, Drizzled Hot Honey & Romano

Lg Vegetable Pizza

Lg Vegetable Pizza

$26.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Peas & Black Olives

LG Spicy Hawaiian

LG Spicy Hawaiian

$26.00

Pineapple, Capicola, Red Onion, Hot Peppers & drizzled BBQ

SM Pizza 12"

Sm Pizza

Sm Pizza

$18.00

The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!

Sm Anniversary Pizza

Sm Anniversary Pizza

$25.00

12" White Pie Fresh garlic, dallops of ricotta cheese, splashes of sauce, fresh basil, romano cheese

Sm Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

Sm Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$25.00

Fresh Garlic, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Romano Cheese, served without sauce

Sm Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza

Sm Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza

$25.00

Breaded Chicken, Vodka Sauce & Romano

Sm Broccolo Pizza

Sm Broccolo Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Breaded Chicken

Sm Country Pizza

Sm Country Pizza

$25.00

a 1980 ORIGINAL~ Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Sm Margherita Pizza

Sm Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs

Sm Sweet Heat

Sm Sweet Heat

$25.00

(NEW) White Pizza with Cup N Char Pepperoni, Sweety Drop Peppers, Drizzled Hot Honey & Romano

Sm Vegetable Pizza

Sm Vegetable Pizza

$25.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli, Peas & Black Olives

Sm Spicy Hawaiian

Sm Spicy Hawaiian

$25.00

Pineapple, Capicola, Red Onion, Hot Peppers & Drizzled BBQ

Individual Pizza 10"

Individual Pizza

Individual Pizza

$13.00

The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!

Individual Anniversary Pizza

Individual Anniversary Pizza

$18.00

Fresh garlic, dallops of ricotta cheese, splashes of sauce, fresh basil, romano cheese

Individual Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

Individual Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

White Pie with Fresh Garlic, Arugula, Prosciutto, Romano & Drizzled Balsamic Glaze

Individual Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza

Individual Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza

$18.00

Breaded Chicken, Vodka Sauce & Romano Cheese

Individual Broccolo Pizza

Individual Broccolo Pizza

$18.00

Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli

Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Breaded Chicken

Individual Country Pizza

Individual Country Pizza

$18.00

a 1980 ORIGINAL~ Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Individual Margherita Pizza

Individual Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese

Individual Meat Lovers Pizza

Individual Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs

Individual Sweet Heat

Individual Sweet Heat

$18.00

White Pie with Sweety Drop Peppers, Pepperoni, Romano & Hot Honey

Individual Vegetable Pizza

Individual Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli, Peas & Black Olives

Sicilian 16" Square Pizza

Sicilian

Sicilian

$24.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ The Classic with Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your favorite toppings!

Sicilian Anniversary

Sicilian Anniversary

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Fresh Garlic, Dallops of Ricotta, Splashed Sauce, Romano Cheese & Fresh Basil

Sicilian Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$30.00

Fresh Garlic, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Romano Cheese, served without sauce

Sicilian Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza

$30.00
Sicilian Broccolo

Sicilian Broccolo

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Buffalo Sauce & Breaded Chicken

Sicilian Country

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Pepperoni, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers & Onions

Sicilian Margherita

Sicilian Margherita

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Sundried Tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano Cheese

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs

Sicilian Sweet Heat

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Hot Peppers, Capicola & Red Onions

Sicilian Vegetable

$30.00

Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Black Olives

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

$3.75

Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!

Gourmet Slice

Gourmet Slice

$3.25

Choose your favorite ~ Made to Order!

Panzoni & Stromboli

Panzoni

Panzoni

$14.00

Cheese & Sauce folded in dough and baked ~ Customize by adding your favorite toppings!

Stromboli

Stromboli

$16.50

Dough rolled with cheese, pepperoni and sauce. Serves one

Shareables

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

6 Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese

Burrata Appetizer

Burrata Appetizer

$17.00

Served over a bed of arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and parma prosciutto, topped with house made basil pesto and a balsamic reduction

Crab Bites

Crab Bites

$16.00Out of stock

5 homemade crab bites, fried to perfection served with a key lime remoulade

Garlic Steamed Clams

Garlic Steamed Clams

$17.00

Dozen local Barnegat Bay little necks sauteed in garlic and butter

Meatballs & Ricotta

Meatballs & Ricotta

$13.00

3 meatballs served in tomato sauce with a scoop of seasoned ricotta cheese and a crostini

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

PEI Mussels sauteed in fresh garlic & white wine, served in marinara sauce

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.00

Half Dozen Fresh Wings hand dredged in a seasoned flour and fried to crispy perfection. Tossed in a your choice of sauce. House made garlic parmesan, Buffalo, or BBQ sauce.

Tenders

Tenders

$13.75

5 Breaded Chicken Tenders served plain or tossed with BBQ, Buffalo, or Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Dressing choices served on the side.

Soup

New England Chowder

New England Chowder

$9.00+

Homemade Award Winning Recipe!

Italian Spicy Chili

Italian Spicy Chili

$9.00+

*Popular off-season favorite! Our homemade special recipe ~ Spicy Italian Sausage Chili

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00+

Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Hand Chopped Romaine, Grated Romano Cheese tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and a sliced hardboiled egg.

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$18.00

Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper strips, sliced Red Onion, Grated Romano Cheese, Topped with a Balsamic Glaze. Served over a bed of Greens with a side of house made Italian Herb Dressing

Mains

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti and meatballs served in our homemade classic tomato sauce with meatballs

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$24.00

Our Homemade tomato cream sauce prepared with vodka, tossed with penne pasta

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$28.00

hand rolled fresh eggplant, seasoned ricotta, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, spaghetti

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$32.00

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in egg batter with a light lemon and wine sauce over spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$28.00

"A Traditional Favorite" Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted provolone cheese over spaghetti

Vodka Chicken Parmigiana

Vodka Chicken Parmigiana

$30.00

Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade vodka sauce and melted provolone cheese with penne

Clams & Linguini White

Clams & Linguini White

$29.00

Sauteed with fresh garlic, herbs and spices, served scampi style over linguini

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$33.00

Sauteed in a butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce over linguini

Summer Seafood Sampler

Summer Seafood Sampler

$35.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp and scallops, served scampi style over linguini

Seafood Vodka

Seafood Vodka

$33.00

Shrimp & scallops in our homemade tomato cream sauce prepared with vodka tossed with penne pasta

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Roasted tomatoes, Brussel sprouts and sauteed spinach

Honey Bourbon Scallops

Honey Bourbon Scallops

$35.00

Local day boat scallops, roasted tomatoes, brussel sprouts, sauteed spinach, finished with hot honey

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Chopped Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite ingredients!

Super Steak

Super Steak

$15.00

Provolone, Sautéed Green Peppers, Fried Onions & Mushrooms

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

Chopped Chicken Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite extras!

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Chopped Chicken Steak with Melted Provolone and drizzled spicy buffalo sauce

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded Eggplant, Sauce & Melted Provolone

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Meatballs, Sauce & Melted Provolone

Turkey Avocado BLT

Turkey Avocado BLT

$15.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli on texas toast

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$13.00

Made with Boar's Head Meats- Provolone, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Spices

Turkey Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie

$13.00

Boars Head Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Spices

LBI Caprese

LBI Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted reds, greens, romano, balsamic on french bread

Sides

Brussel Spouts

Brussel Spouts

$10.00

Crispy brussel spout halves tossed with Mike's Hot Honey and crushed red pepper flakes

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Steak Cut Crispy Fries

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00
Mini Cannoli (2)

Mini Cannoli (2)

$6.00
Mini Cannoli (6)

Mini Cannoli (6)

$18.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce

Sauteed Broccoli

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli crowns sauteed in garlic and oil

Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Two Meatballs with sauce and Romano cheese

Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$6.00

A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Garlic Knots (12)

Garlic Knots (12)

$12.00

A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Garlic Knots (24)

Garlic Knots (24)

$24.00

A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.

Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$7.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$12.00

with nutella drizzle

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Personal Pizza

Kids Personal Pizza

$13.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$7.00
Kids Penne Vodka

Kids Penne Vodka

$11.00
Kids Grilled Cheese & FF

Kids Grilled Cheese & FF

$11.00
Kids Tenders & FF

Kids Tenders & FF

$13.00

Extras

Bag of Ice

$5.00
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00
Hoagie Roll

Hoagie Roll

$1.00
Side Anchovies

Side Anchovies

$3.00
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00
Side BBQ

Side BBQ

$1.00
Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00
Side Buffalo

Side Buffalo

$1.00
Side Caesar Dressing

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00
Side Hot Peppers

Side Hot Peppers

$1.00
Side Honey Mustard Dressing

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00
Side Oil& Vinegar

Side Oil& Vinegar

$1.00
Side Ranch Dressing

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup PC

Make-At-Home Pizza

Dough (Large)

Dough (Large)

$6.00

Create your own pizza at home with our Special Recipe Dough!

Gluten Free Par Baked Dough (12")

Gluten Free Par Baked Dough (12")

$6.00

Make your own pizza at home with this Frozen Par-Baked 12" Gluten Free Crust. Must be cooked. Disposable pan and cutter included. (Does not include Sauce and cheese)

Cauliflower Par Baked Dough (12")

Cauliflower Par Baked Dough (12")

$6.00

Make your own pizza at home with this Frozen Par-Baked 12" Cauliflower Dough (Gluten Free). Must be cooked. Does not include sauce, cheese or a pan to bake on.

Pizza Kit (Make-your-own)

Pizza Kit (Make-your-own)

$14.00

Make your own pizza at home with our pizza kit including one large dough, portioned sauce & cheese. Pan not included.

Pizza Cheese

Pizza Cheese

$4.00+
Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$3.00+

Wine

DiMatteo Vineyards Wine Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Cabernet Franc

Cabernet Franc

$30.00Out of stock

Similar to Pinot Noir, a dry red wine and light bodied. Pairs well with pasta with red sauce and pizza. 2006 NJ Silver Medal Winner & 2009 NJ Silver Medal Winner Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

Merlot

Merlot

$30.00

A rich dry red wine with a slight nutty flavor. Pairs well with pasta with red sauce and pizza. NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2005 Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

Vidal Blanc

Vidal Blanc

$30.00

Similar to a Pinot Grigio, dry, with aromas of pineapple, pears, and figs. Pairs well with seafood entrees. NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2012 Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

Pasquale Red

Pasquale Red

$30.00

A fruity, sweet, chilled red table wine. Pairs well with pasta and chicken entrees. 2005, 2007, 2013, 2014, & 2015 NJ Bronze Medal Winner. 2007 Best Native American. 2009 NJ Silver Medal Winner. 2017 NJ Gold Medal Winner Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

Diamond

Diamond

$30.00

Similar to a Sauvignon Blanc, semi dry white wine. Pairs well with seafood entrees. 2013 NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2015 NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2017 NJ Silver Medal Winner Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

White Sangria

White Sangria

$30.00

Sangria Grape Wine Produced & Bottled by DiMatteo VIneyards Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

Chambourcin

Chambourcin

$30.00

A dry red wine, light bodied, that develops greater complexity with age. This wine complements grilled and roasted meats and a variety of cheese.

Riesling

Riesling

$30.00

Red Sangria

$30.00Out of stock

Sangria Grape Wine Produced & Bottled by DiMatteo VIneyards Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

Traminette

$30.00

Sweet-spicey white wine with floral aroma, a child of Gewurztraminer (German for spice). This wine is produced from a new American variety of grape that is a cross between Gavertz and Sevval. This delicious wine is a perfect complement to seafood, poultry, pork, fresh fruits and desserts. Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.

Bottle

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00
2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00
2 Liter Root Beer

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00
2 Liter Sierra Mist

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$4.00
Aquafina

Aquafina

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.50
Panna, Small

Panna, Small

$4.00
Panna, Large

Panna, Large

$6.00
Pellegrino, Small

Pellegrino, Small

$4.00
Pellegrino, Large

Pellegrino, Large

$6.00Out of stock
Schweppes

Schweppes

$3.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.50Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$4.50
Guava Lemonade

Guava Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Family Style

FS Chicken Parmigiana

FS Chicken Parmigiana

$100.00

Family Style feeds 4 to 5. Includes choice of Garden or Caesar Salad & 6 knots

FS Spaghetti & Meatballs

FS Spaghetti & Meatballs

$100.00

Family Style feeds 4 to 5. Includes choice of Garden or Caesar Salad & 6 knots

FS Penne Vodka

FS Penne Vodka

$100.00

Family Style feeds 4 to 5. Includes choice of Garden or Caesar Salad & 6 knots

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located on the South End of Long Beach Island, NJ. Serving LBI's Favorite Pizza, Pasta, Seafood and more for 41 years! Come in and enjoy or grab take-out!

Location

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Directions

Gallery
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta image
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta image
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
orange star4.6 • 410
325 9th St Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Black Whale Bar & Fish House
orange starNo Reviews
100 North Pennsylvania Ave Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Bird & Betty's
orange starNo Reviews
529 Dock Road Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1415 Long Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1415 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Arlington
orange star4.3 • 2,266
1302 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Biggy's Beach Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Long Beach Blvd North beach haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beach Haven

Black Eyed Susans
orange star4.9 • 4,003
7908 Long Beach Blvd Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Arlington
orange star4.3 • 2,266
1302 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Stefano's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,154
1814 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Gables - Beach Haven, NJ
orange star4.7 • 1,680
212 Centre Street Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Engleside Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 687
30 Engleside Ave Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The WooHoo
orange star4.4 • 506
211 South Bay Avenue Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beach Haven
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Barnegat
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston