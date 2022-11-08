Panzone's Pizza & Pasta Beach Haven

Traminette

$30.00

Sweet-spicey white wine with floral aroma, a child of Gewurztraminer (German for spice). This wine is produced from a new American variety of grape that is a cross between Gavertz and Sevval. This delicious wine is a perfect complement to seafood, poultry, pork, fresh fruits and desserts. Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.