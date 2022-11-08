- Home
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta Beach Haven
3 Reviews
$$
1106 N Bay Ave
Beach Haven, NJ 08008
Popular Items
Specials
Focaccia
Homemade Focaccia bread flavored and baked daily .
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Half Dozen Fresh Wings hand dredged in a seasoned flour and fried to crispy perfection. Tossed in a your choice of sauce. House made garlic parmesan, Buffalo, or BBQ sauce.
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted Beets served over a bed of greens with cucumber and dried cranberries topped with feta cheese. Served with our house dressing.
Blackened Mahi Mahi over Jersey Risotto
Blackened Mahi Mahi served over a risotto with Roasted Jersey Corn and diced Jersey Tomatoes. Finished with a light drizzle of Key Lime Remoulade.
Chicken & Prosciutto Marsala
Crab Meat Ravioli
Mahi Sandwich
LG Pizza 16"
Lg Pizza
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Lg Anniversary Pizza
"A House Favorite" Fresh Garlic, Dollops of Ricotta, Splashed Sauce, Romano Cheese & Fresh Basil
Lg Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza
Fresh Garlic, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Romano Cheese, served without sauce
Lg Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza
Breaded Chicken, Vodka Sauce & Romano
Lg Broccolo Pizza
Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo Sauce & Breaded Chicken
Lg Country Pizza
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers & Onions
Lg Margherita Pizza
Sundried tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese
Lg Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs
Lg Sweet Heat
(NEW) White Pizza with Cup N Char Pepperoni, Sweety Drop Peppers, Drizzled Hot Honey & Romano
Lg Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Peas & Black Olives
LG Spicy Hawaiian
Pineapple, Capicola, Red Onion, Hot Peppers & drizzled BBQ
SM Pizza 12"
Sm Pizza
The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Sm Anniversary Pizza
12" White Pie Fresh garlic, dallops of ricotta cheese, splashes of sauce, fresh basil, romano cheese
Sm Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza
Fresh Garlic, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Romano Cheese, served without sauce
Sm Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza
Breaded Chicken, Vodka Sauce & Romano
Sm Broccolo Pizza
Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Breaded Chicken
Sm Country Pizza
a 1980 ORIGINAL~ Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
Sm Margherita Pizza
Sundried Tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs
Sm Sweet Heat
(NEW) White Pizza with Cup N Char Pepperoni, Sweety Drop Peppers, Drizzled Hot Honey & Romano
Sm Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli, Peas & Black Olives
Sm Spicy Hawaiian
Pineapple, Capicola, Red Onion, Hot Peppers & Drizzled BBQ
Individual Pizza 10"
Individual Pizza
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Individual Anniversary Pizza
Fresh garlic, dallops of ricotta cheese, splashes of sauce, fresh basil, romano cheese
Individual Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza
White Pie with Fresh Garlic, Arugula, Prosciutto, Romano & Drizzled Balsamic Glaze
Individual Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza
Breaded Chicken, Vodka Sauce & Romano Cheese
Individual Broccolo Pizza
Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli
Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo Sauce and Breaded Chicken
Individual Country Pizza
a 1980 ORIGINAL~ Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
Individual Margherita Pizza
Sundried Tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano cheese
Individual Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs
Individual Sweet Heat
White Pie with Sweety Drop Peppers, Pepperoni, Romano & Hot Honey
Individual Vegetable Pizza
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli, Peas & Black Olives
Sicilian 16" Square Pizza
Sicilian
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ The Classic with Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your favorite toppings!
Sicilian Anniversary
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Fresh Garlic, Dallops of Ricotta, Splashed Sauce, Romano Cheese & Fresh Basil
Sicilian Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza
Fresh Garlic, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Romano Cheese, served without sauce
Sicilian Breaded Chicken Vodka Pizza
Sicilian Broccolo
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Broccoli
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Buffalo Sauce & Breaded Chicken
Sicilian Country
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Pepperoni, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers & Onions
Sicilian Margherita
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Sundried Tomatoes, Splashed Sauce, Fresh Basil & Romano Cheese
Sicilian Meat Lovers
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Pepperoni, Sausage & Meatballs
Sicilian Sweet Heat
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Hot Peppers, Capicola & Red Onions
Sicilian Vegetable
Extra Thick Crust, Square Pizza ~ Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Black Olives
Pizza Slice
Panzoni & Stromboli
Shareables
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
6 Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese
Burrata Appetizer
Served over a bed of arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and parma prosciutto, topped with house made basil pesto and a balsamic reduction
Crab Bites
5 homemade crab bites, fried to perfection served with a key lime remoulade
Garlic Steamed Clams
Dozen local Barnegat Bay little necks sauteed in garlic and butter
Meatballs & Ricotta
3 meatballs served in tomato sauce with a scoop of seasoned ricotta cheese and a crostini
Mozzarella Sticks
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
Mussels Marinara
PEI Mussels sauteed in fresh garlic & white wine, served in marinara sauce
Tenders
5 Breaded Chicken Tenders served plain or tossed with BBQ, Buffalo, or Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Dressing choices served on the side.
Soup
Salad
Garden Salad
Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Hand Chopped Romaine, Grated Romano Cheese tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and a sliced hardboiled egg.
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Caprese Salad
Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper strips, sliced Red Onion, Grated Romano Cheese, Topped with a Balsamic Glaze. Served over a bed of Greens with a side of house made Italian Herb Dressing
Mains
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti and meatballs served in our homemade classic tomato sauce with meatballs
Penne Vodka
Our Homemade tomato cream sauce prepared with vodka, tossed with penne pasta
Eggplant Rollatini
hand rolled fresh eggplant, seasoned ricotta, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, spaghetti
Chicken Francese
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in egg batter with a light lemon and wine sauce over spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
"A Traditional Favorite" Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted provolone cheese over spaghetti
Vodka Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade vodka sauce and melted provolone cheese with penne
Clams & Linguini White
Sauteed with fresh garlic, herbs and spices, served scampi style over linguini
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
Sauteed in a butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce over linguini
Summer Seafood Sampler
Clams, mussels, shrimp and scallops, served scampi style over linguini
Seafood Vodka
Shrimp & scallops in our homemade tomato cream sauce prepared with vodka tossed with penne pasta
Seared Salmon
Roasted tomatoes, Brussel sprouts and sauteed spinach
Honey Bourbon Scallops
Local day boat scallops, roasted tomatoes, brussel sprouts, sauteed spinach, finished with hot honey
Sandwiches
Cheese Steak
Chopped Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite ingredients!
Super Steak
Provolone, Sautéed Green Peppers, Fried Onions & Mushrooms
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chopped Chicken Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite extras!
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chopped Chicken Steak with Melted Provolone and drizzled spicy buffalo sauce
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Breaded Eggplant, Sauce & Melted Provolone
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatballs, Sauce & Melted Provolone
Turkey Avocado BLT
Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli on texas toast
Italian Hoagie
Made with Boar's Head Meats- Provolone, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Spices
Turkey Hoagie
Boars Head Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Spices
LBI Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted reds, greens, romano, balsamic on french bread
Sides
Brussel Spouts
Crispy brussel spout halves tossed with Mike's Hot Honey and crushed red pepper flakes
Cheesy Garlic Bread
French Fries
Steak Cut Crispy Fries
Garlic Bread
Mini Cannoli (2)
Mini Cannoli (6)
Sauteed Broccoli
Broccoli crowns sauteed in garlic and oil
Side Meatballs
Two Meatballs with sauce and Romano cheese
Garlic Knots (6)
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Garlic Knots (12)
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Garlic Knots (24)
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Eggplant Fries
Onion Rings
Funnel Cake Fries
with nutella drizzle
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Kids
Extras
Bag of Ice
Grilled Chicken Breast
Hoagie Roll
Side Anchovies
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Side BBQ
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Hot Peppers
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
Side Oil& Vinegar
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Sauce
Ketchup PC
Make-At-Home Pizza
Dough (Large)
Create your own pizza at home with our Special Recipe Dough!
Gluten Free Par Baked Dough (12")
Make your own pizza at home with this Frozen Par-Baked 12" Gluten Free Crust. Must be cooked. Disposable pan and cutter included. (Does not include Sauce and cheese)
Cauliflower Par Baked Dough (12")
Make your own pizza at home with this Frozen Par-Baked 12" Cauliflower Dough (Gluten Free). Must be cooked. Does not include sauce, cheese or a pan to bake on.
Pizza Kit (Make-your-own)
Make your own pizza at home with our pizza kit including one large dough, portioned sauce & cheese. Pan not included.
Pizza Cheese
Pizza Sauce
Wine
Cabernet Franc
Similar to Pinot Noir, a dry red wine and light bodied. Pairs well with pasta with red sauce and pizza. 2006 NJ Silver Medal Winner & 2009 NJ Silver Medal Winner Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Merlot
A rich dry red wine with a slight nutty flavor. Pairs well with pasta with red sauce and pizza. NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2005 Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Vidal Blanc
Similar to a Pinot Grigio, dry, with aromas of pineapple, pears, and figs. Pairs well with seafood entrees. NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2012 Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Pasquale Red
A fruity, sweet, chilled red table wine. Pairs well with pasta and chicken entrees. 2005, 2007, 2013, 2014, & 2015 NJ Bronze Medal Winner. 2007 Best Native American. 2009 NJ Silver Medal Winner. 2017 NJ Gold Medal Winner Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Diamond
Similar to a Sauvignon Blanc, semi dry white wine. Pairs well with seafood entrees. 2013 NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2015 NJ Bronze Medal Winner 2017 NJ Silver Medal Winner Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
White Sangria
Sangria Grape Wine Produced & Bottled by DiMatteo VIneyards Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Chambourcin
A dry red wine, light bodied, that develops greater complexity with age. This wine complements grilled and roasted meats and a variety of cheese.
Riesling
Red Sangria
Sangria Grape Wine Produced & Bottled by DiMatteo VIneyards Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Traminette
Sweet-spicey white wine with floral aroma, a child of Gewurztraminer (German for spice). This wine is produced from a new American variety of grape that is a cross between Gavertz and Sevval. This delicious wine is a perfect complement to seafood, poultry, pork, fresh fruits and desserts. Orders MUST be picked up by someone over the age of 21 with ID. Orders picked up without someone over the age of 21 will NOT be able to pick up wine.
Bottle
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Root Beer
2 Liter Sierra Mist
Aquafina
Arnold Palmer
Gatorade
Panna, Small
Panna, Large
Pellegrino, Small
Pellegrino, Large
Schweppes
Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Guava Lemonade
Family Style
FS Chicken Parmigiana
Family Style feeds 4 to 5. Includes choice of Garden or Caesar Salad & 6 knots
FS Spaghetti & Meatballs
Family Style feeds 4 to 5. Includes choice of Garden or Caesar Salad & 6 knots
FS Penne Vodka
Family Style feeds 4 to 5. Includes choice of Garden or Caesar Salad & 6 knots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located on the South End of Long Beach Island, NJ. Serving LBI's Favorite Pizza, Pasta, Seafood and more for 41 years! Come in and enjoy or grab take-out!
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven, NJ 08008