Food

APPETIZERS aperitivos

Picanha com Fritas

$14.00

Top Sirloin and Fries

Carne com Fritas

$12.00

Beef Steak and Fries

Frango Grelhado com Fritas

$12.00

Grilled Chicken and Fries

Frango à Milanesa com Fritas

$13.00

Crispy Chicken and Fries

Linguiça com Fritas

$12.00

Brazilian Fresh Sausage and Fries

TOTAL ENERGY

Amazonia Bomba

$9.00

açai guarana cupucaçu

Mega Bomba

$9.50

açai banana peanut bars guarana protein

AÇAI IN THE BOWL

Tradicional Açai Bowl

$10.00

açai banana granola honey

Brasileiro Açai Bowl

$11.50

açai banana condensed milk powder milk granola

Bombadão

$13.00

açai banana oats protein honey granola

DESSERTS

Bolo de Brigadeiro

$6.00

chocolate fudge cake three layers

Tres Leches

$6.00

coconut moisty cake

Fusion Chocoflan

$5.50

chocolate cake topped with caramel flan

Mousse de Maracuja

$5.00

passions fruit mousse

Pave de Nutela

$6.00

nutela tiramisu

Pave de Pessego & Coco

$6.00

peach & coconut tiramisu

Pudim de Leite Condensado

$5.00

flan

Brigadeirão Pudim

$6.00

chocolate flan

Brigadeiro

$2.50

chocolate fudge truffle

Beijinho

$2.50

coconut fudge truffle

Bolo Para Cafe

$3.00

coffee cake

Tortinha de Limao

$5.00

key lime pie

Arroz Doce

$4.00

BREAKFAST CAFE DA MANHÃ

Egg Ham & Cheese Roll

$7.00

Egg Bacon & Cheese Roll

$7.00

Omelet

$6.00

Pao com ovo

$4.00

Pao com Manteiga

$2.00

EMPANADAS SAVORY PATRIES

Coxinha de Frango

$3.75

potato, chicken

Coxinha de Frango c/ Catupiry

$4.00

potato chicken & cheese

Bolinho de Mandioca c/ Carne

$3.75

yucca beef

Bolinho de Mandioca c/ Frango&Catupiry

$3.75

yucca chicken & cheese

Risole de Carne

$3.75

potato beef

Kibe

$3.75

kibbeh

Enroladinho de Presunto & Queijo

$3.75

ham&cheese roll

Pão de Queijo

$1.00

Pão de Queijo Recheado

$3.00

cheese bread large

Pao de Queijo Cesta C/ 7

$5.00

cheese bread basket

Pastel

$3.75

empanadas brazilian

Empadão de Frango Pedaço

$6.00

chicken pie

Mayonese Verde

$0.75

1oz

Mayonese Chipotle

$1.00

2oz

SALADAS AND SOUPS

Salada Verde

$7.00

garden salada lettuce tomato onions potato sticks

Salada de Frango

$10.50

chicken lettuce tomato onions potato sticks

Salada de Carne

$15.00

steak lettuce tomato onions potato sticks

Salada de Casa

$10.00

lettuce tomatoes onios carrots corn olives heart of palms potato sticks

arugula salad

$8.50

arugula tomatoes walnuts goat cheese balsamic

Sopa do Dia

$5.50

soup of the day

Cesar Salada

$7.50

romaine lettuce croutons parmesan cheese caesar dressing

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

x Turkey burger

$11.00

x Banana burger

$10.00

x Goiania burger

$10.50

x Cheeseburger

$9.00

x Salada burger

$9.50

x Calabresa burger

$11.00

x Minas burger

$11.00

x Egg burger

$10.50

x Da casa burger

$13.50

x tudo burger

$15.00

x guloso burger

$16.00

x diet sandwich

$10.50

x bacon burger

$10.50

x brazil burger

$16.50

x veggie burger

$10.50

Pao com Picanha sandwich

$12.95

Pao com Linguiça sandwich

$10.95

Gaucho Steak sandwich

$10.50

Bauru Ham&Cheese Tomato sandwich

$4.99

Americano sandwich

$8.00

Cachorro Quente hot dog

$4.99

Pirata sandwich

$13.00

Green Mayo

$0.75

Pink Mayo

$0.75

Misto Quente ham&cheese sandwich

$4.75

HEALTHY SANDWICHES SANDUICHE NATURAL

Integral de Salmão

$9.50

Integral de Frango

$9.00

Integral de Atum

$9.00

Integral de Peru

$9.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$8.50

Arugula Goat Cheese Wrap

$8.50

California Wrap

$8.50

SIDES

Frango Grelhado

$6.00

Frango a Milanesa

$6.50

Carne Grelhada

$8.50

Picanha Grelhada

$8.50

Calabresa Grelhada

$6.50

Linguiça Grelhada

$7.00

Fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Salad

$4.00

ENTREES PRATO FEITO

PF Carne

$19.95

PF Frango

$15.95

PF Linguiça

$17.95

PF Frango Milanesa

$16.95

PF Stroganoff

$13.95

PF Omelete

$11.95

PF Simples

$8.95

Omelete com Salada

$7.00

PF Picanha

$20.95

Beverage

JUICES SUCOS

Suco (Juice)

$5.00

orange

SMOOTHIES BATIDAS DE FRUTAS

Laranja Acerola

$7.50

orange acerola

Abacaxi Hortela

$7.50

pineapple mint

Detox

$8.75

pineapple apple lime mint ginge

Refresca

$7.50

pineapple mint

Verde Vida

$6.75

collard greens lime honey

Verano

$7.50

pineapple coconut

Couvele

$8.00

collard greens apple orange honey

Maluca

$6.75

banana strawberry pineapple

Frescura

$8.50

pineapple apple orange

Exotica

$7.50

strawberry pineapple mango

Laranja Morango

$7.50

orange strawberry

Açaí com Leite

$7.00

Vitamina Bombom

$9.00

MILK SMOOTHIES BATIDAS COM LEITE

Vitamina Completa

$9.00

papaya banana apple

Batida Brasileira

$9.00

banana papaya strawberry oats honey

Batida de Morango

$9.00

straberry milk

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

$2.50+

Tea

$2.00+

Cappuccinno

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$3.50

Iced coffee

$3.00

Iced tea

$2.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Snaple

$2.00

Diet Snaple

$2.00

Guarana

$2.95

Diet Guarana

$2.95

Pelegrino

$2.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.50

Caju Juice

$3.50

Water

$1.50

BOOZE COCKTAILS

beer

$7.00

red wine

$8.00

white wine

$8.00

caipirinha

$11.00

batida de limão

$12.00

batida de coco

$12.00

mimosa

$9.00

bellini

$9.00

sangria

$12.00

red wine bottle

$35.00

white wine bottle

$35.00