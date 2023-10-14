Pao De Queijo
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At New York Pão de Queijo, we are committed to providing you with authentic Brazilian cuisine. We are known for our delicious burgers, such as the X Calabresa, with Brazilian smoked sausage, brigadeiro (a Brazilian delicacy), and Pao de Queijo Recheado (cheese bread with filling). Reinvigorate yourself at our Brazilian restaurant with an Açaí bowl, composed with locally sourced fruits and a fresh blend of juices from strawberry, papaya to pineapple mint.
Location
31-90 30th Street, Astoria, NY 11106
Gallery
