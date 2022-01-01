Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paolis Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

40821 Village Dr.

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Order Again

Appetizers

Roasted Artichoke

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Fritta

$9.00Out of stock

Sourdough Bread

$2.00

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Soup & Salad

Antipasto

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Toscana Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Minestrone Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Personal Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Pasta

Bolognese Ala Penne

$15.00

Carbonara

$16.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

Linguine & Meatballs

$17.00Out of stock

Pasta Caprese

$14.00

Gnocci

$14.00

Salt Of The Sea

$15.00

Entree

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00Out of stock

La Lorenzo Calzone

$18.00Out of stock

Piccata

$15.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

KIDS Linguini

$8.00

KIDS Penne

$8.00Out of stock

KIDS Lasagna

$9.00Out of stock

KIDS Cheese Panini

$8.00Out of stock

KIDS Chicken Strips

$9.00Out of stock

Beverage

Apple Cider

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

italian Soda

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Water

$1.50

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Basil Cooler

$7.00

Big Bear Blues

$7.00

California Sour

$7.00

Chilly Raspberry Mule

$7.00

Cranberry Spritz

$7.00

Fireproof

$10.00

Mojito

$7.00Out of stock

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.00

Spiced Apple

$7.00

Mountain Coffee

$7.00

Peachy Bellini

$7.00

Pineapple Margarita

$7.00

Toasted Almond

$5.00

Rosemary Gin Fizz

$5.00

Raspberry Mojito

$7.00Out of stock

Whiskey Cider

$7.00

Hot Scotty

$7.00

Pine Tree

$7.00

Cabin Coffee

$7.00

Snowshoe Bruise

$7.00

Mango & Chile Margarita

$5.00

Cherry & Chile Mule

$7.00

Mango & Chile Mule

$7.00

Alpine

$7.00

Cherry Bomb Martino

$7.00

Strawberry Sage Margarita

$7.00

Cranberry Mojito

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Margarita

$7.00

Big Bear Blues

$7.00

Well/ Ronrico

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Beenleigh Dark Rum

$7.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Lahaina Rum Dark

$5.00

Well

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

1800

$7.00

Well/ Benchmark

$5.00

Coldcock

$7.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Ezra Brooks

$7.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$7.00

Lord Calvert

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$7.00

Gilbeys Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Gilbeys Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Paul Masson

$7.00

Tuaca Italian Brandy

$7.00

Melon

$2.00

Green Apple

$2.00

Blue Curacao

$2.00

Lemon

$2.00

Peach

$2.00

Razzberry

$2.00

Hazelnut

$2.00

Peppermint

$2.00

Banana

$2.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Baileys

$4.00

Rum Chata

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$6.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Beer

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$5.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$9.00

Anchor Stream Amber Ale Can

$5.00

Sierra Hazy Little Thing Draft

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA Can

$5.00

Mirror Pond

$5.00

Montucky Can

$5.00

Newcastle

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Can

$5.00

Wine

House Red

$7.00

$20.00

Merlot

$7.00

$25.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

$25.00

Zinfandel

$7.00

$25.00

Malbec

$7.00

$25.00

House White

$7.00

$20.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

$25.00

Riesling

$7.00

$25.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

$25.00

Rose

$7.00

$25.00

Prosecco

$7.00

$25.00

Brut

$7.00

$25.00

Chianti

$7.00

BOTTLE

$20.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Sangria

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Prosecco Mini

$5.00

Mocktails

Pina Colada Mocktail

$7.00

Strawberry Daquiri Mocktail

$7.00

Peach Daquiri Mocktail

$7.00

Mango Daquiri Mocktail

$7.00

Mojito Mocktail

$7.00

Bloody Mary Mocktail

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

40821 Village Dr., Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Directions

Gallery
Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen image
Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen image

