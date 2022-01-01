Paolis Italian Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
40821 Village Dr., Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stella Luna - 40696 Village Drive
No Reviews
40696 Village Drive Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
View restaurant
Royal Thai Cafe - Royal Thai Cafe
No Reviews
40766 Village Drive Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
View restaurant
The Cookshak - 40611 Village Drive
No Reviews
40611 Village Drive Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
View restaurant
More near Big Bear Lake