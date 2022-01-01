Breakfast & Brunch
Ramen
Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
397 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and try our new menu by Chef Lee Anne Wong.
Location
658 Wharf Street, Lahaina, HI 96761
Gallery