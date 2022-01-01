Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Ramen

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn

397 Reviews

$$

658 Wharf Street

Lahaina, HI 96761

Bakery G&G

Breakfast Donut

$6.00

Banana Bread- SLICE

$6.00

Banana Bread- 8oz Loaf

$12.00

Lilikoi Coffee Cake

$8.00

Cheddar Furikake Biscuit

$6.00

Macadamia Nut Sweet Bread Pudding

$10.00

Bacon Cheddar Kimchi Scone

$8.00

Lemon Loaf

$6.00

Lemon Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Brioche Cream Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Moon Pie

$8.00

Coconut Panna Cotta

$8.00

Pineapple Rum Pound Cake

$12.00

Sandwiches G&G

Egg Ham Cheese Muffin

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich of the Day

$20.00

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Lamb Handpie

$18.00Out of stock

Wake Up G&G

Coconut Chia Pudding TAKE OUT

$12.00

Ocean Bowl TAKE OUT

$16.00Out of stock
Tropical Fruit Plate TAKE OUT

Tropical Fruit Plate TAKE OUT

$16.00

Papaya Yogurt

$15.00

Bacon Cheddar Egg Bites

$12.00

Egg White Bites

$12.00

Daily Frittata

$16.00

Salads G&G

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$10.00

Poke 8OZ Fish Only TO GO

$24.00

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Espresso- Single Shot

$4.00

Espresso- Double Shot

$5.00

Americano- double shot

$6.00+

Macchiato

$4.50

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Flat White

$6.00+

Latte

$6.50+

Red Eye

$8.00

Matcha Latte

$8.00+

Origin Nitro Cold Brew Maui Coffee TAKE OUT

$8.00

Illy Nitro Brew Draft

$8.00+

Single Pour Yellow Caturra- ORIGIN miranda farms yellow caturra

$8.00

Single Pour Red Caturra- ORIGIN silver cloud farms red caturra peaberry

$10.00

Single Pour Red Catuai- ORIGIN aged in rye whiskey barrels

$8.00

Water Or Ice To Go

$1.00

8 cup Carafe ILLY DRIP

$40.00

16 cup carafe ILLY DRIP

$80.00

24 cup carafe ILLY DRIP

$120.00

Tea and Kombucha

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Iced Tropical Tea

$5.00+

Arnold Palmer

$7.00+

Pauwela Dragon fruit Kefir

$10.00

Pauwela Mango Kombucha

$10.00

Pauwela Hisbiscus Lilikoi

$10.00

Strawberry Guava Kefir

$10.00

Golden Milk Latte

$8.00+

Matcha Tea

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$8.00+

Haleakala Latte

$8.00+

Chamomile

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Green

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Hardin Bleu

$4.00

Milk/Dairy/Ice Cream Drinks

Milk

$5.00+

Chocolate Milk

$5.00+

Oat Milk

$5.00+Out of stock

Macadamia Nut Milk

$5.00+

Coconut Milk

$5.00+

Juice TAKE OUT

Orange Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit

$9.00

Guava Juice

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Pineapple juice

$6.00

POG

$6.00

Canned Soda TAKE OUT

Club Soda

$3.00

MBC Ginger Beer

$5.00

MBC Root Beer

$5.00

Spindrift Lemon

$4.00

Spindrift Blackberry

$4.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$4.00

Spindrift Orange Mango

$4.00

Spindrift Pineapple

$5.00

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$4.00

Spindrift Strawberry

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and try our new menu by Chef Lee Anne Wong.

Website

Location

658 Wharf Street, Lahaina, HI 96761

Directions

