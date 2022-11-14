Main picView gallery

PAPA B's BBQ 2265 West Parks Road Lot# 221

No reviews yet

2265 West Parks Road Lot# 221

Saint Johns, MI 48879

Order Again

Brisket

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.00

Brisket Nachos

$8.00+

1/2 Nacho Meal - Brisket

$13.00

Brisket Parfait

$10.00

Brisket Potato

$8.00

Chicken

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.00

Chicken Fajitas

$3.00+

Chicken Fajita Meal

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$7.00+

1/2 Chicken Nacho Meal

$12.00

Wing Meal

$10.00

Leg Quarter

$5.00

Leg Quarter Meal

$10.00

Chicken Parfait

$9.00

Loaded Potato - Chicken

$7.00

Pork

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$10.00

Pork Nachos

$7.00+

1/2 Pork Nacho Meal

$12.00

Ribs

$14.00+

3 Bone Rib Meal

$13.00

1/2 Rack Meal

$19.00

Pulled Pork Parfait

$9.00

Loaded Potato - Pulled Pork

$7.00

Sausage

Sausage on a Bun

$5.00

Sausage w/ Bun Meal

$10.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Beverages & Chips

Drink

$2.00

Chips & Drink

$2.00

Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We're completely mobile and committed to making our BBQ stand out above all others. Our schedule is updated regularly on our Facebook page.

2265 West Parks Road Lot# 221, Saint Johns, MI 48879

