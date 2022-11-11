Papa Brunee's Pizza and Subs
645 ACE OF DIAMONDS STREET
P.O. Box 308
STANLEY, ID 83278
Popular Items
STARTERS
7in Cheesy BREADSTICKS
Our signature dough covered in cheese, garlic butter and Italian Seasonings. Served with Brunee’s Classic Red Sauce and Ranch for your dipping pleasure.
10in Cheesy BREADSTICKS
Our signature dough covered in cheese, garlic butter and Italian Seasonings. Served with Brunee’s Classic Red Sauce and Ranch for your dipping pleasure.
8 Oven Baked WINGS
Crispy oven baked chicken wings glazed with either our house made Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for your dipping pleasure.
12 Oven Baked WINGS
Crispy oven baked chicken wings glazed with either our house made Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for your dipping pleasure.
Breaded Cheese RAVIOLI
Breaded ravioli with a mix of mozzarella and ricotta cheese served with your choice of Ranch and Brunee’s Classic Red Sauce.
MEATBALL APPETIZER
Four of our House-made Pork and Beef Meatballs, Classic Red Sauce, Topped with Fresh Basil and Pecorino Romano Cheese. Served with Crostini Bread.
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Cream cheese, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Provolone and Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Spinach and Artichoke Hearts. Served with Crostini Bread.
7in FIRESTICKS
Our Signature Cheesy Bread with a Spicy Cream Cheese Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Drizzled in our Spicy Fire Sauce.
10in FIRESTICKS
Our Signature Cheesy Bread with a Spicy Cream Cheese Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Drizzled in our Spicy Fire Sauce.
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites
Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac and cheese bites. Served with House made Ranch, Brunee's Classic red sauce, and Sweet Chili Sauce
Breaded Ranch Cheese Curds
Hotzzarella Jalapeno Cheese Sticks
8 Breaded Hotzzarella Jalapeno Cheese Sticks served with house made Ranch and Papa's Classic Sauce
Side Of Fries
Side Of Tater Tots
Chips
Pork And Seeds
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Meatball Boat
SALADS
1/2 House w/ Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Full House w/ Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Full House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, and croutons.. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 House w/ Shrimp
Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and shrimp. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Full House w/ Shrimp
Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and shrimp. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and Parmesan.
1/2 Caesar w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, baked chicken, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.
Full Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and Parmesan.
Full Caesar w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, baked chicken, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.
1/2 Caesar w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shrimp, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.
Full Caesar w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shrimp, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.
Small CALZONES
SM BYO CALZONE
Sm CALZONE OF THE WEEK
"Euskal Ahuntza Calzone": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.
Sm SAWTOOTH SPECIAL CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Yellow Onions
Sm SURFER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple
Sm BULLFIGHTER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Ground Beef Taco Meat, Yellow Onions, Green Chilies, Black Olives, Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream up request
Sm GARDNER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Sm RANCHER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Ground Beef
Sm PORTUGEESER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce * Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos
Sm TEXAN CALZONE
BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon
Sm THAI ME UP CALZONE
Peanut Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Crushed Peanuts
Sm CHICKENATOR CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Sm STANLEY STEAK CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms
Sm BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN CALZONE
Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions
Sm NOTORIOUS P.I.G. CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, and Bacon
Sm PROSCIUTTO E RUCOLA CALZONE
Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Sm BLUE APPLE CALZONE
Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Sm PEPP-E-DUE CALZONE
Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey
Sm MARGHERITA CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sm HOWLLY CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon
Sm MAC N CHEESE CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Topped w/ Bacon and Pecorino Romano
Large CALZONES
Lg BYO CALZONE
Lg CALZONE OF THE WEEK
"Euskal Ahuntza Calzone": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.
Lg SAWTOOTH SPECIAL CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Yellow Onions
Lg SURFER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple
Lg BULLFIGHTER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Ground Beef Taco Meat, Yellow Onions, Green Chilies, Black Olives, Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream up request
Lg GARDNER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Lg RANCHER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Ground Beef
Lg PORTUGEESER CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce *Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos
Lg TEXAN CALZONE
BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon
Lg THAI ME UP CALZONE
Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts
Lg CHICKENATOR CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Lg STANLEY STEAK CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms
Lg BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN CALZONE
Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions
Lg NOTORIOUS P.I.G. CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, and Bacon
Lg PROSCIUTTO E RUCOLA CALZONE
Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Lg BLUE APPLE CALZONE
Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Lg PEPP-E-DUE CALZONE
Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey
Lg MARGHERITA CALZONE
Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lg HOWLLY CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon
Lg MAC N CHEESE CALZONE
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N Cheese, Topped w/ Bacon and Pecorino Romano
Sauces (Sides)
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Brunee's Red Sauce
Side of Ranch
Side of Creamy Garlic Sauce
Side of Buffalo Sauce
$ Side of Balsamic Glaze $
$ Side of Pesto Sauce $
Side of Spicy Peanut Sauce
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Side of Fire Sauce
Siracha
Side Of Fry Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Salsa
Side Of Hot Honey
Side Of Regular Honey
DESSERT & ICE CREAM
BROWNIE
(Salted Carmel) CHEESECAKE
(Salted Caramel) COOKIE
Dippin' Dots Ice cream
Donut
Half Dozen Donuts
Dozen Donuts
Cookies & Cream Klondike Ice Cream Bar
Big Bopper Sandwich Blue Bunny
Strawberry Shortcake Bar Blue Bunny
Fudge Bar Blue Ribbon
Orange Dream Blue Ribbon
Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream Bar
Vanilla Cone Blue Bunny
King Size Cone Bunny Tracks Blue Bunny
Strawberry Shortcake Good Humor
Choco Tacos Klondike
King Cone Good Humor (Small Cone)
Ice Cream Cups
Popsicle
Dinner Special
Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy
Pulled Pork Sandwich Topped with Coleslaw, served with side of Mac N Cheese
Mac And Cheese Sandwich
Bratwurst Dinner
Bratwurst dinner- House smoked bratwurst served with sauteed onions and peppers served on a toasted french roll comes with choice of side.
Wraps
BYO Wrap
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms * Garlic Mayo * Choice of Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Thinly Sliced Chicken Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot * Lettuce * Tomato * Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese * Choice of Cheese
Meatball Wrap
Beef and Sausage Meatballs * Classic Red Sauce * Provolone and Parmesan Cheese
Italian Wrap
Pepperoni * Pastrami * Salami * Lettuce * Tomato * Onion * Dijon Mustard * Italian * Choice of Cheese
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Thinly Sliced Chicken * Onion * Bacon * BBQ Sauce * Choice of Cheese
Rueben Wrap
Pastrami * Sauerkraut * Thousand Island * Choice of Cheese
6" Subs
6in BYO
6in Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms * Garlic Mayo * Choice of Cheese
6in Buffalo Chicken
Thinly Sliced Chicken Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot * Lettuce * Tomato * Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese * Choice of Cheese
6in Meatball
Beef and Sausage Meatballs * Classic Red Sauce * Provolone and Parmesan Cheese
6in Italian
Pepperoni * Pastrami * Salami * Lettuce * Tomato * Onion * Dijon Mustard * Italian * Choice of Cheese
6in BBQ Chicken
Thinly Sliced Chicken * Red Onion * Bacon Pickle* BBQ Sauce * Choice of Cheese
6in Rueben
Pastrami * Sauerkraut * Thousand Island * Choice of Cheese
12" Subs
12in BYO
12in Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms * Garlic Mayo * Choice of Cheese
12in Buffalo Chicken
Thinly Sliced Chicken Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot * Lettuce * Tomato * Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese * Choice of Cheese
12in Meatball
Beef and Sausage Meatballs * Classic Red Sauce * Provolone and Parmesan Cheese
12in Italian
Pepperoni * Pastrami * Salami * Lettuce * Tomato * Onion * Dijon Mustard * Italian * Choice of Cheese
12in BBQ Chicken
Thinly Sliced Chicken * Onion * Bacon * BBQ Sauce * Choice of Cheese
12in Rueben
Pastrami * Sauerkraut * Thousand Island * Choice of Cheese
Personal Pizzas
Personal BYO
Personal PIZZA OF THE WEEK
"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.
Personal Sawtooth Special
Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions
Personal Surfer
Canadian Bacon * Pineapple
Personal Bullfighter
Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)
Personal Gardner
Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Personal Rancher
Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni
Personal Portugeeser
Classic Red Sauce *Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos
Personal Texan
BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon
Personal Thai Me Up
Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts
Personal Chickenator
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Personal Stanley Steak
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions
Personal Notorious P.I.G.
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, and Bacon
Personal Proscuitto E Rucola
Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Personal Blue Apple
Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Personal Pepp-e-due
Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey
Personal Margherita
Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Personal Howlly
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon
Personal Mac N Cheese
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano
Small Pizzas
Small BYO
Small PIZZA OF THE WEEK
"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.
Small Sawtooth Special
Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions
Small Surfer
Canadian Bacon * Pineapple
Small Bullfighter
Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)
Small Gardner
Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Small Rancher
Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni
Small Portugeeser
Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos
Small Texan
BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon
Small Thai Me Up
Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts
Small Chickenator
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Small Stanley Steak Pizza
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms
Small Buffalo Chicken
Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions
Small Notorious P.I.G.
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pulled Pork and Bacon
Small Proscuitto E Rucola
Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Small Blue Apple
Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Small Pepp-e-due
Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey
Small Margherita
Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Small Howlly
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon
Small Mac N Cheese
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano
Medium Pizzas
BYO Medium
Medium PIZZA OF THE WEEK
"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.
Medium Sawtooth Special
Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions
Medium Surfer
Canadian Bacon * Pineapple
Medium Bullfighter
Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)
Medium Gardner
Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Medium Rancher
Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni
Medium Portugeeser
Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos
Medium Texan
BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon
Medium Thai Me Up
Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts
Medium Chickenator
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Medium Stanley Steak Pizza
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions
Medium Notorious P.I.G.
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami and Bacon
Medium Proscuitto E Rucola
Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Medium Blue Apple
Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Medium Pepp-e-due
Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey
Medium Margherita
Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Medium Howlly
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon
Medium Mac N Cheese
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano
Large Pizzas
Large BYO
Large PIZZA OF THE WEEK
"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.
Large Sawtooth Special
Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions
Large Surfer
Canadian Bacon * Pineapple
Large Bullfighter
Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)
Large Gardner
Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Large Rancher
Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni
Large Portugeeser
Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos
Large Texan
BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon
Large Thai Me Up
Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts
Large Chickenator
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes
Large Stanley Steak
Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions
Large Notorious P.I.G.
Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pulled Pork and Bacon
Large Proscuitto E Rucola
Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Large Blue Apple
Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese
Large Pepp-e-due
Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey
Large Margherita
Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Large Howlly
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon
Large Mac N Cheese
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano
