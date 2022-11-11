Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa Brunee's Pizza and Subs

No reviews yet

645 ACE OF DIAMONDS STREET

P.O. Box 308

STANLEY, ID 83278

Popular Items

BYO Medium
1/2 House Salad
Small BYO

STARTERS

7in Cheesy BREADSTICKS

$6.00

Our signature dough covered in cheese, garlic butter and Italian Seasonings. Served with Brunee’s Classic Red Sauce and Ranch for your dipping pleasure.

10in Cheesy BREADSTICKS

$9.25

Our signature dough covered in cheese, garlic butter and Italian Seasonings. Served with Brunee’s Classic Red Sauce and Ranch for your dipping pleasure.

8 Oven Baked WINGS

$13.25

Crispy oven baked chicken wings glazed with either our house made Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for your dipping pleasure.

12 Oven Baked WINGS

$17.25

Crispy oven baked chicken wings glazed with either our house made Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for your dipping pleasure.

Breaded Cheese RAVIOLI

$9.25

Breaded ravioli with a mix of mozzarella and ricotta cheese served with your choice of Ranch and Brunee’s Classic Red Sauce.

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$11.50Out of stock

Four of our House-made Pork and Beef Meatballs, Classic Red Sauce, Topped with Fresh Basil and Pecorino Romano Cheese. Served with Crostini Bread.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.75

Cream cheese, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Provolone and Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses, Fresh Spinach and Artichoke Hearts. Served with Crostini Bread.

7in FIRESTICKS

$7.50

Our Signature Cheesy Bread with a Spicy Cream Cheese Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Drizzled in our Spicy Fire Sauce.

10in FIRESTICKS

$10.75

Our Signature Cheesy Bread with a Spicy Cream Cheese Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Drizzled in our Spicy Fire Sauce.

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.25

Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac and cheese bites. Served with House made Ranch, Brunee's Classic red sauce, and Sweet Chili Sauce

Breaded Ranch Cheese Curds

$10.25

Hotzzarella Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

$10.25

8 Breaded Hotzzarella Jalapeno Cheese Sticks served with house made Ranch and Papa's Classic Sauce

Side Of Fries

$2.50

Side Of Tater Tots

$2.50

Chips

$1.57

Pork And Seeds

$8.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.75Out of stock

Meatball Boat

$7.50Out of stock

SALADS

1/2 House w/ Chicken

$5.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 House Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, Tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Full House w/ Chicken

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Full House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, and croutons.. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 House w/ Shrimp

$6.75

Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and shrimp. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Full House w/ Shrimp

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, carrots, croutons, and shrimp. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and Parmesan.

1/2 Caesar w/ Chicken

$5.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, baked chicken, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.

Full Caesar

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and Parmesan.

Full Caesar w/ Chicken

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, baked chicken, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.

1/2 Caesar w/ Shrimp

$6.75

Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shrimp, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.

Full Caesar w/ Shrimp

$10.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with a Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shrimp, and topped with Croutons and Parmesan.

Small CALZONES

SM BYO CALZONE

$6.25

Sm CALZONE OF THE WEEK

$8.50Out of stock

"Euskal Ahuntza Calzone": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.

Sm SAWTOOTH SPECIAL CALZONE

$9.00

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Yellow Onions

Sm SURFER CALZONE

$7.75

Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple

Sm BULLFIGHTER CALZONE

$8.50

Classic Red Sauce, Ground Beef Taco Meat, Yellow Onions, Green Chilies, Black Olives, Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream up request

Sm GARDNER CALZONE

$8.50

Classic Red Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Sm RANCHER CALZONE

$8.50

Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Ground Beef

Sm PORTUGEESER CALZONE

$8.50

Classic Red Sauce * Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos

Sm TEXAN CALZONE

$8.50

BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon

Sm THAI ME UP CALZONE

$8.50

Peanut Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Crushed Peanuts

Sm CHICKENATOR CALZONE

$8.50

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Sm STANLEY STEAK CALZONE

$8.50Out of stock

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms

Sm BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN CALZONE

$8.25

Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions

Sm NOTORIOUS P.I.G. CALZONE

$9.50

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, and Bacon

Sm PROSCIUTTO E RUCOLA CALZONE

$8.50

Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Sm BLUE APPLE CALZONE

$8.50

Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Sm PEPP-E-DUE CALZONE

$9.75

Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey

Sm MARGHERITA CALZONE

$8.50

Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sm HOWLLY CALZONE

$8.50

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon

Sm MAC N CHEESE CALZONE

$8.50

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Topped w/ Bacon and Pecorino Romano

Large CALZONES

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon

Lg BYO CALZONE

$10.25

Lg CALZONE OF THE WEEK

$14.25Out of stock

"Euskal Ahuntza Calzone": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.

Lg SAWTOOTH SPECIAL CALZONE

$14.75

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Yellow Onions

Lg SURFER CALZONE

$12.25

Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple

Lg BULLFIGHTER CALZONE

$14.25

Classic Red Sauce, Ground Beef Taco Meat, Yellow Onions, Green Chilies, Black Olives, Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream up request

Lg GARDNER CALZONE

$14.25

Classic Red Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, and Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Lg RANCHER CALZONE

$14.25

Classic Red Sauce, House Smoked Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, and Ground Beef

Lg PORTUGEESER CALZONE

$14.25

Classic Red Sauce *Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos

Lg TEXAN CALZONE

$14.25

BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon

Lg THAI ME UP CALZONE

$14.25

Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts

Lg CHICKENATOR CALZONE

$14.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Lg STANLEY STEAK CALZONE

$14.25Out of stock

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms

Lg BUFFALO HOT CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.25

Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions

Lg NOTORIOUS P.I.G. CALZONE

$15.50

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, and Bacon

Lg PROSCIUTTO E RUCOLA CALZONE

$14.25

Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Lg BLUE APPLE CALZONE

$14.25

Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Lg PEPP-E-DUE CALZONE

$16.25

Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey

Lg MARGHERITA CALZONE

$14.25

Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lg HOWLLY CALZONE

$14.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon

Lg MAC N CHEESE CALZONE

$14.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N Cheese, Topped w/ Bacon and Pecorino Romano

Sauces (Sides)

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Side of Brunee's Red Sauce

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Creamy Garlic Sauce

$0.25

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

$ Side of Balsamic Glaze $

$1.00

$ Side of Pesto Sauce $

$0.75

Siracha

$0.25

Side of Spicy Peanut Sauce

$0.25

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side of Fire Sauce

$0.25

Siracha

$0.25

Side Of Fry Sauce

$0.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.25

Side of Salsa

$0.25

Side Of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Of Regular Honey

$0.75

DESSERT & ICE CREAM

BROWNIE

$3.50

(Salted Carmel) CHEESECAKE

$5.50

(Salted Caramel) COOKIE

$3.50

Dippin' Dots Ice cream

$3.69Out of stock

Donut

$1.84

Half Dozen Donuts

$10.14Out of stock

Dozen Donuts

$18.43Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Klondike Ice Cream Bar

$3.69

Big Bopper Sandwich Blue Bunny

$4.60Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Bar Blue Bunny

$3.69

Fudge Bar Blue Ribbon

$3.69

Orange Dream Blue Ribbon

$3.69

Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream Bar

$3.69

Vanilla Cone Blue Bunny

$3.69

King Size Cone Bunny Tracks Blue Bunny

$4.60

Strawberry Shortcake Good Humor

$3.69

Choco Tacos Klondike

$3.69

King Cone Good Humor (Small Cone)

$3.69

Ice Cream Cups

$1.84

Popsicle

$1.84

Dinner Special

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

$9.50Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich Topped with Coleslaw, served with side of Mac N Cheese

Mac And Cheese Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Bratwurst Dinner

$8.99Out of stock

Bratwurst dinner- House smoked bratwurst served with sauteed onions and peppers served on a toasted french roll comes with choice of side.

Wraps

BYO Wrap

$7.50

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$7.75

Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms * Garlic Mayo * Choice of Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Thinly Sliced Chicken Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot * Lettuce * Tomato * Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese * Choice of Cheese

Meatball Wrap

$7.50Out of stock

Beef and Sausage Meatballs * Classic Red Sauce * Provolone and Parmesan Cheese

Italian Wrap

$7.50

Pepperoni * Pastrami * Salami * Lettuce * Tomato * Onion * Dijon Mustard * Italian * Choice of Cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Thinly Sliced Chicken * Onion * Bacon * BBQ Sauce * Choice of Cheese

Rueben Wrap

$7.50

Pastrami * Sauerkraut * Thousand Island * Choice of Cheese

6" Subs

6in BYO

$7.50

6in Philly Cheese Steak

$7.75

Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms * Garlic Mayo * Choice of Cheese

6in Buffalo Chicken

$7.50

Thinly Sliced Chicken Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot * Lettuce * Tomato * Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese * Choice of Cheese

6in Meatball

$7.50Out of stock

Beef and Sausage Meatballs * Classic Red Sauce * Provolone and Parmesan Cheese

6in Italian

$7.50

Pepperoni * Pastrami * Salami * Lettuce * Tomato * Onion * Dijon Mustard * Italian * Choice of Cheese

6in BBQ Chicken

$7.50

Thinly Sliced Chicken * Red Onion * Bacon Pickle* BBQ Sauce * Choice of Cheese

6in Rueben

$7.50

Pastrami * Sauerkraut * Thousand Island * Choice of Cheese

12" Subs

12in BYO

$12.25

12in Philly Cheese Steak

$12.50

Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms * Garlic Mayo * Choice of Cheese

12in Buffalo Chicken

$12.25

Thinly Sliced Chicken Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot * Lettuce * Tomato * Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese * Choice of Cheese

12in Meatball

$12.25Out of stock

Beef and Sausage Meatballs * Classic Red Sauce * Provolone and Parmesan Cheese

12in Italian

$12.25

Pepperoni * Pastrami * Salami * Lettuce * Tomato * Onion * Dijon Mustard * Italian * Choice of Cheese

12in BBQ Chicken

$12.25

Thinly Sliced Chicken * Onion * Bacon * BBQ Sauce * Choice of Cheese

12in Rueben

$12.25

Pastrami * Sauerkraut * Thousand Island * Choice of Cheese

1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

Small 1/2 & 1/2

Small GF 1/2 & 1/2

$1.25

Medium 1/2 & 1/2

Large 1/2 & 1/2

Personal Pizzas

Personal BYO

$6.25

Personal PIZZA OF THE WEEK

$8.50Out of stock

"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.

Personal Sawtooth Special

$9.00

Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions

Personal Surfer

$7.75

Canadian Bacon * Pineapple

Personal Bullfighter

$8.50

Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)

Personal Gardner

$8.50

Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Personal Rancher

$8.50

Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni

Personal Portugeeser

$8.50

Classic Red Sauce *Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos

Personal Texan

$8.50

BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon

Personal Thai Me Up

$8.50

Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts

Personal Chickenator

$8.50

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Personal Stanley Steak

$8.75

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$8.25

Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions

Personal Notorious P.I.G.

$9.50

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, and Bacon

Personal Proscuitto E Rucola

$8.50

Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Personal Blue Apple

$8.50

Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Personal Pepp-e-due

$9.75

Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey

Personal Margherita

$8.50

Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Personal Howlly

$8.50

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon

Personal Mac N Cheese

$8.50

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano

Small Pizzas

Small BYO

$10.25

Small PIZZA OF THE WEEK

$14.25Out of stock

"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.

Small Sawtooth Special

$14.75

Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions

Small Surfer

$12.25

Canadian Bacon * Pineapple

Small Bullfighter

$14.25

Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)

Small Gardner

$14.25

Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Small Rancher

$14.25

Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni

Small Portugeeser

$14.25

Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos

Small Texan

$14.25

BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon

Small Thai Me Up

$14.75

Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts

Small Chickenator

$14.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Small Stanley Steak Pizza

$14.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.25

Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions

Small Notorious P.I.G.

$15.50

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pulled Pork and Bacon

Small Proscuitto E Rucola

$14.25

Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Small Blue Apple

$14.25

Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Small Pepp-e-due

$16.25

Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey

Small Margherita

$14.25

Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Small Howlly

$14.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon

Small Mac N Cheese

$14.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano

Medium Pizzas

BYO Medium

$13.00

Medium PIZZA OF THE WEEK

$18.25Out of stock

"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.

Medium Sawtooth Special

$20.25

Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions

Medium Surfer

$16.25

Canadian Bacon * Pineapple

Medium Bullfighter

$18.25

Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)

Medium Gardner

$18.25

Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Medium Rancher

$18.25

Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni

Medium Portugeeser

$18.25

Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos

Medium Texan

$18.25

BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon

Medium Thai Me Up

$18.25

Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts

Medium Chickenator

$18.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Medium Stanley Steak Pizza

$18.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$17.25

Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions

Medium Notorious P.I.G.

$21.25

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami and Bacon

Medium Proscuitto E Rucola

$18.25

Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Medium Blue Apple

$18.25

Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Medium Pepp-e-due

$22.00

Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey

Medium Margherita

$18.25

Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Medium Howlly

$18.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon

Medium Mac N Cheese

$18.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano

Large Pizzas

Large BYO

$16.75

Large PIZZA OF THE WEEK

$24.25Out of stock

"Euskal Ahuntza Pizza": San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Basque Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Crimini Mushrooms, Peppadew Peppers, Drizzled with Pesto Sauce.

Large Sawtooth Special

$25.75

Pepperoni * Canadian Bacon * Italian Sausage * Black Olives * Mushrooms * Green Peppers * Onions

Large Surfer

$21.50

Canadian Bacon * Pineapple

Large Bullfighter

$24.25

Taco Meat * Onions * Green Chilies * Black Olives * Topped with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese (Sour Cream & Salsa Upon Request)

Large Gardner

$24.25

Mushrooms * Black Olives * Onions * Green Peppers * Broccoli * Spinach * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Large Rancher

$24.25

Ground Beef * Canadian Bacon * Pepperoni

Large Portugeeser

$24.25

Chorizo * Pineapple * Jalapenos

Large Texan

$24.25

BBQ Sauce * Chicken * Onions * Bacon

Large Thai Me Up

$24.25

Spicy Peanut Sauce * Chicken * Mushrooms * Spinach * Onions * Crushed Peanuts

Large Chickenator

$24.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Chicken * Bacon * Artichokes * Topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Large Stanley Steak

$24.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce * Thinly Sliced Sirloin Steak * Onions * Green Peppers * Mushrooms

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Blue Cheese Sauce * Spicy Chicken * Jalapeños * Onions

Large Notorious P.I.G.

$27.00

Classic Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pulled Pork and Bacon

Large Proscuitto E Rucola

$24.25

Pesto Sauce, Prosciutto, Seasoned Arugula, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Large Blue Apple

$24.25

Blue Cheese Sauce, Fuji Apples, Spinach, Red Onion and Bacon. Topped with Pecorino Romano Cheese

Large Pepp-e-due

$27.75

Pesto Sauce, Pepperoni, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions. Topped with Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Hot Honey

Large Margherita

$24.25

Classic Red Sauce, Sea Salt, House-made Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes. Topped with more Fresh Basil and Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Large Howlly

$24.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Pineapple and Bacon

Large Mac N Cheese

$24.25

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mac N' Cheese, Bread Crumbs, Bacon, Topped with Pecorino Romano

Apparel

Beanie

$18.43

Hoodie

$32.25

T-Shirts (Adults)

$17.00

T-Shirts (Youth)

$12.00

Papa Brunee's Sticker

$1.84

Breakfast Pizza

BYO Breakfast Pizza

$6.25+Out of stock

Biscuit And Gravy Pizza

$6.25Out of stock

Breakfast Slice

Breakfast Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Donut

1 Donut

$1.84

Half Dozen Donut (6)

$10.14

Dozen Donut (12)

$18.43
Call for Open Hours

645 ACE OF DIAMONDS STREET, P.O. Box 308, STANLEY, ID 83278

