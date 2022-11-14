Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Papa Buck's BBQ - S Lewis St

1,522 Reviews

$

1085 S Lewis St

Metter, GA 30439

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Scooby
Pulled Pork Plate
1LB. Pork

Scoobys

A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, your choice of meat, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. Each scooby comes with two 2 ounce sauces of your choice.
Pork Scooby

Pork Scooby

$9.50

A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Pork Supreme

$11.00

A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese then topped with jalapenos, olives, diced tomatoes, onions, and bacon.

Q Tater

$9.50

Tater stuffed with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.

Supreme Q Tater

Supreme Q Tater

$11.00

Tater stuffed with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed, it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Brisket Scooby

Brisket Scooby

$10.50

A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, brisket, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Brisket Supreme

$12.00

Brisket Tater

$10.50

Tater stuffed with brisket, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.

Brisket Supreme Tater

Brisket Supreme Tater

$12.00

Tater stuffed with brisket, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Chicken Scooby

$9.50

A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Chicken Supreme

$11.00

A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese and covered with jalapenos, diced tomatoes, onions, olives, and bacon.

Chicken Tater

$9.50

Tater stuffed with pulled chicken, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Supreme Tater

Chicken Supreme Tater

$11.00

Tater stuffed with pulled chicken, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Turbo Scooby

$9.50

A bed of fries heaped with pan seared pork loin, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.

Turbo Supreme

$11.00

A bed of fries heaped with pan seared pork loin, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with diced tomatoes, onions, olives, and bacon.

Turbo Q Tater

$9.50

Tater stuffed with pan seared pork loin, butter, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.

Turbo Supreme Tater

$11.00

Tater stuffed with pan seared pork loin, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Scooby

Buffalo Chicken Scooby

$10.00

A bed of fries covered with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Supreme

$11.50

A bed of fries covered with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese. Once cooked, it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Tater

$10.00

A tater stuffed with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. It is quick steamed to melt the cheese and served piping hot.

Buffalo Chicken Supreme Tater

$11.50

Tater stuffed with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Turkey Scooby

$10.50

A bed of fries topped with sour cream, smoked turkey, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Large Cheese Fry

$6.00

A scooby portion of fries covered with sharp shredded cheddar cheese that is then steamed until all of the cheese has melted.

Large Pork Scooby

Large Pork Scooby

$12.00

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled pork plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Large Brisket Scooby

$14.00

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of brisket plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Large Chicken Scooby

$12.00

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled chicken plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken Scooby

$12.50

A double portion of fries that we layer with ranch, an original portion of pulled chicken plus an additional 2 ounces, buffalo sauce, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Large Turbo Scooby

$13.00

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pan seared pork loin plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.

Large Supreme Scooby

$13.50

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled pork plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

LG Brisket Supreme

$15.50

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of brisket plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

LG Chicken Supreme

$13.50

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled chicken plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. It is then topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

LG Turbo Supreme

$13.50

A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pan seared pork loin plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Scrappys

A half sized portion of our loaded fry basket the scooby snack. Each scrappy comes with one 2 ounce sauce of your choice.

Original Scrappy

$6.00

A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled pork, and shredded cheese.

Brisket Scrappy

$6.50

A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, brisket, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Scrappy

$6.00

A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese.

Turbo Scrappy

$6.50

A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pan seared pork loin, jalapenos, and shredded cheese.

Supreme Scrappy

$6.50

A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled pork, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Brisket Supreme Scrappy

$6.50

A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, brisket, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Chicken Supreme Scrappy

$6.50

A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Scrappy

$6.50

A half sized portion of fries topped with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken and shredded cheese.

Sandwiches

Each sandwich comes with one 2 ounce sauce of your choice.

Pork Sandwich

$5.50

A quarter pound of freshly pulled pork on a steamed brioche bun.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.25

A quarter pound of sliced to order pork loin on a steamed brioche bun.

Pork Loin Sandwhich

$6.25Out of stock

An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

A quarter pound of sliced to order brisket on a steamed brioche bun.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

A quarter pound of freshly pulled chicken on a steamed brioche bun.

Rib Sandwich

$7.00

2 choice rib bones on a freshly steamed brioche bun.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$7.00

Smoked Turkey (cold) and bacon on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Turkey Sandwich (Thursday only)

$6.00

A quarter pound of sliced to order smoked turkey on a steamed brioche bun.

Big Guy (1/2 lb)

$6.50

A half pound of freshly pulled pork on a toasted kaiser bun, topped with pickles.

Big Guy Chicken(1\2 lb)

$7.00

1/2 lb of pulled chicken on a toasted kaiser bun topped with pickles.

Ga Piglet (pork)

$2.00

An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun.

Chicken Piglet

$2.00

An 1/8th of a pound of pulled chicken on a steamed 2" brioche bun.

Texas Piglet (brisket)

$2.00

An 1/8th of a pound of sliced to order brisket on a steamed 2" brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese melted between 2 slices of texas toast. OOOEEY GOOEY GOODNESS!!

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

BLT

$4.10

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Pigzilla

$50.00

Pork Loin Sandwhich

$6.25Out of stock

An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.

Pig Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$10.50

Just under a 1/2 lb of freshly pulled pork, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.

Pork Loin Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order pork loin, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.

Fried Pork Chop

$12.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$12.00

1\4 Chicken Plate

$9.00

A 1/4 piece of chicken of your choice (white or dark) with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 1 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.

Pulled Chicken Plate

$12.00

Just under a 1/2 lb of pulled to order chicken, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.

1/2 Chicken All White Plate

1/2 Chicken All White Plate

$13.00

An entire 1/2 chicken made up of only white meat (breast/wing) served with 2 six ounce sides. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of the sauce of your choice.

1/2 Chicken Plate

$11.50

An entire 1/2 chicken served with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.

Beef Brisket Plate

Beef Brisket Plate

$16.00

Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order brisket, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.

3 Bone Rib Plate

3 Bone Rib Plate

$15.00

3 of our cut to order St. Louis rib bones served with 2 six ounce sides of your choice and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.

4 Bone Rib Plate

4 Bone Rib Plate

$17.25

4 of our cut to order St. Louis rib bones served with 2 six ounce sides of your choice and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.00

4 chicken fingers served with 2 six ounce sides. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Plate

$12.50

4 chicken fingers tossed our signature buffalo sauce served with 2 six ounce sides. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of the sauce of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Finger

$12.00

Turkey Plate

$14.00

Just under a 1/2 lb of our sliced to order smoked turkey breast, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of the sauce of your choice.

2 Meat Combo

$17.00

Your choice of any two of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces

3 Meat Combo

$19.00

Your choice of any three of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and 2 slices of captain john derst bread. Comes with 3 - 2 ounce sauces.

4 Meat Combo

$22.00

Your choice of any four of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and 2 slices of captain john derst bread.

$2 Upcharge Brisket

$2.00

TAKE-OUT

1LB. Pork

1LB. Pork

$12.00
1 LB. Brisket

1 LB. Brisket

$23.00

1 LB. Pulled Chicken

$13.00

1 LB. Pork Loin

$12.00

1/4 Chicken

$4.00

1\2 Rack

$17.00
1 LB. Turkey

1 LB. Turkey

$16.00

1/2 chicken

$8.00
Rack Of Ribs

Rack Of Ribs

$34.00

Rib Bone

$3.25

Fried Chop

$3.00

1 LB Chicken Salad

$13.00

1/2 all white

$9.00

Grilled Chop

$3.00

Whole Turkey

$60.00

Ham

$50.00

1/2 LB. Pork

$6.00

1/2 LB. Brisket

$11.50

1/2 LB. Turkey

$8.00

1/2 LB. PulledChicken

$6.50

1/2 LB. Pork LOIN

$6.00

1/2 LB. Burnt Ends (Wednesday Only)

$12.00

1/2 LB Chicken Salad

$6.50

1/4lb. Pork

$3.00

1/4lb. Brisket

$5.75

1/4lb. Turkey

$4.00Out of stock

1/4lb. Pulled Chicken

$3.50

1\4lb. Burnt Ends (Wednesday Only)

$6.00

1\4lb. Pork Loin

$3.00

1/4 LB Chicken Salad

$3.50

Family Packs

Pig Pack

$30.00

1.5 lbs of pulled pork with 2 pint (16oz) sides. Comes with 10 ounces of the sauce of your choice.

Rib Pack

Rib Pack

$46.00

A full slab of ribs sliced and wrapped in foil with 2 pint (16oz) sides. Comes with 6 ounces of the sauce of your choice.

Chick Pack

$28.00

2 - 1/2 Chickens with 2 pint ( 16 oz) sides. Comes with 6 ounces of the sauce of your choice.

Cow Pack

$58.00

2 pounds of sliced to order brisket served with 2 pint (16oz) sides. Comes with two 6 ounce sauces of your choice.

Sides

6oz Brunswick Stew

6oz Brunswick Stew

$2.75

A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.

6oz Mac and Cheese

6oz Mac and Cheese

$2.75

A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.

6oz Baked Beans

6oz Baked Beans

$2.75

Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.

6oz Green Bean

6oz Green Bean

$2.75

Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.

6oz Collard Greens

6oz Collard Greens

$2.75

Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.

6oz Potato Salad

6oz Potato Salad

$2.75

Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.

6oz Coleslaw

6oz Coleslaw

$2.75

Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.

6oz Corn salad

6oz Corn salad

$2.75

Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.

6oz Fried Okra

6oz Fried Okra

$2.75

Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.

6oz Sweet Potato Puffs

6oz Sweet Potato Puffs

$2.75

A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!

Deep Fried Corn (1)

$2.75

One niblet of corn deep fried until it reaches golden perfection. It is then tossed in our in house seasoned butter.

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$2.75

A side item sized portion of our hot and crispy fries

Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.25

A double portion of our crispy fries.

Regular CHZ Fry

Regular CHZ Fry

$3.00

A side item portion of our crispy fries covered in shredded cheddar cheese and flash steamed until the cheese becomes liquid gold.

Baked Potato

$2.75

Hot, light, and fluffy! Our baked potatoes serve as a great side to any of our offerings. They come plain, so make sure to ask for butter and sour cream if you desire.

Butter Sour Cream Cheese Bacon Potato

$3.50

Like our plain potato, this potato will come out hot, light, and fluffy! Unlike our plain potatoes, this one will include: butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and bacon.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.75

A light and airy spring mix topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and red onions. Pair it with your favorite dressing today!

Rice

Pint Potato Salad

$6.00

Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.

Pint Coleslaw

$6.00

Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.

Pint Corn Salad

$6.00

Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.

Pint Brunswick Stew

Pint Brunswick Stew

$6.00

A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.

Pint Mac and Cheese

$6.00

A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.

Pint Green Bean

Pint Green Bean

$6.00

Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.

Pint Baked Beans

$6.00

Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.

Pint Collard Greens

$6.00

Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.

Pint Fried Okra

$6.00

Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.

Pint Sweet Potato Puffs

$6.00

A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!

Pint Deep Fried Corn (3)

$6.00

Three niblets of corn deep fried until it reaches golden perfection. It is then tossed in our in house seasoned butter.

Large FRY

$6.00

A double portion of our crispy fries.

Pt Chilli

$6.00

Quart Potato Salad

$12.00

Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.

Quart Coleslaw

$12.00

Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.

Quart Corn Salad

$12.00

Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.

Quart Brunswick Stew

$12.00

A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.

Quart Mac and Cheese

$12.00

A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.

Quart Green Beans

$12.00

Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.

Quart Baked Beans

$12.00

Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.

Quart Collard Greens

$12.00

Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.

Quart Fried Okra

$12.00

Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.

Quart Sweet Potato Puffs

$12.00

A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!

Quart Deep Fried Corn (6)

Quart Deep Fried Corn (6)

$12.00

5 Niblets of corn deep fried until it reaches golden perfection. It is then tossed in our in house seasoned butter.

Quaet Chilli

$12.00

Gallon Brunswick Stew

$45.00

A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.

Gallon Potato Salad

$45.00

Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.

Gallon Coleslaw

$45.00

Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.

Gallon Mac-n-cheese

$45.00

A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.

Gallon Green Beans

$45.00

Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.

Gallon Baked beans

$45.00

Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.

Gallon Corn salad

$45.00

Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.

Gallon Fried okra

$45.00

Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.

Gallon Sweet puffs

$45.00

A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!

Gallon Collard Greens

$45.00Out of stock

Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.

Squash Casserole

$38.00

Greenbean Casserole

$38.00

Dressing

$38.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers (3)

Kids Fingers (3)

$5.00

2 chicken fingers fried to perfection with choice of 1 side and a drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese melted between 2 slices of texas toast. OOOEEY GOOEY GOODNESS!! Comes with choice of side and a drink.

Small Pork Plate

$5.00

A 1/4 lb of pulled pork with choice of one side and a slice of captain John Derst bread.

TEX Piglet (brisket)

$5.00

An 1/8th of a pound of sliced brisket on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.

Chic Piglet (chicken)

$5.00

An 1/8th of a pound of pulled chicken on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.

Salads

Entree Salad

$6.00

A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, and red onions.

Pork Salad

$9.50

A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of pulled pork.

Brisket Salad

$10.50

A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of chopped brisket.

Pulled Chicken Salad

$9.50

A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of pulled chicken.

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.50

A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and 3 chopped chicken fingers.

Turkey Salad

$10.50

A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of chopped turkey.

PorkLoin Salad

$9.50

A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of diced pork loin.

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

Bread

Bun

Bun

$1.00

4" Brioche

Slice Of Texas Toast

Slice Of Texas Toast

$0.75
Slice Of Bread

Slice Of Bread

$0.10
Half Pack of Buns(6)

Half Pack of Buns(6)

$3.75
Pack of Buns (12)

Pack of Buns (12)

$5.50
Pack of slider buns (24)

Pack of slider buns (24)

$4.00

18-24 count based on current inventory.

Loaf Bread

Loaf Bread

$4.50

Captain John Derst. Approximately 24 slices

Loaf texas toast

Loaf texas toast

$3.50

Hawaiian Roll

$0.60

Burgers

All burgers comes with ketchup, mayo, and mustard on the side.

Hamburger

$6.25

1/3 lb hand pattied burger.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.25

1/3 lb hand pattied burger topped with sliced American cheese.

Jays Tiger Burger

$8.25

Our hand pattied 1/3 burger served All the way: Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and pickle.

Bucks Burger

$8.25

Patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, buck sauce, and pickles. Served on Texas Toast.

DBL Hamburger

$10.25

two 1/3 lb patties on a toasted kaiser bun

DBL CHZ Burger

$11.25

Two 1/3 lb patties topped with cheese on a toasted kaiser bun

DBL Jays Burger

$12.00

2 of our hand pattied 1/3 burgers served All the way: Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and pickle, on a toasted kaiser bun.

DBL Bucks Burger

$12.00

2 1/3 lb patties topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, buck sauce, and pickles. Served on Texas Toast.

Cheeseburger Patty

$4.25

1 - 1/3 lb hamburger patty topped with melted american cheese.

Hamburger Patty

$3.50

1 1/3lb patty.

Extra

Chicken Finger (1)

$1.50

Buffalo Chicken Finger (1)

$1.50
2oz Pickles

2oz Pickles

$0.30
2oz Jalapenos

2oz Jalapenos

$0.30
6oz Pickles

6oz Pickles

$1.00

6oz Onions

$1.00
6oz Bacon

6oz Bacon

$2.00

2oz Olives

$0.30
2oz Grilled Onions

2oz Grilled Onions

$0.30

2oz Onions

$0.30

Food Lion

$449.28

1 Sliced Bacon

$1.00

2 Oz Coleslaw

$0.30

2 oz Cheese

$0.25

Kirkland Cater

Delivery

$30.00

Plates Cups Cutlery Napkins

$1.00

Fundraiser

$2,460.00

Coleman Smith Tasting

$200.00

Amanda Miller

$800.00

Leah Carter Catet

$263.15

Robin Carter Ga Pwr

$1,440.00

Drinks

Regular Drink

Regular Drink

$2.50
Large Drink

Large Drink

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Water

Water

$0.25
KIDS DRINK

KIDS DRINK

$1.79
Gallon Of Sweet Tea

Gallon Of Sweet Tea

$6.00
Gallon Of Unsweet

Gallon Of Unsweet

$6.00

Gallon Of Lemonade

$5.00

Large Cups Of Ice

$0.50

Small Cup Of Ice

$0.25

Large Cup Of Ice

$0.50
coffee

coffee

$1.89

CAKES

Pumpkin Pound Cake

Pumpkin Pound Cake

$4.99

Blackberry Pound Cake

$4.99

Sweet Potatoe Bread

$4.99Out of stock

14 Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

14 Layer Caramel Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$4.99Out of stock

Whole Cake

$50.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$4.99Out of stock

PUDDING

Oreo

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Half Pan Oreo Pudding

$30.00Out of stock

Half Pan Banana Pudding

$30.00Out of stock

Ms Edna Half Pan Banana Pudding

$35.00Out of stock

BBQ

Signature

Signature

$0.25
Sweet N Smokey

Sweet N Smokey

$0.25
Buck

Buck

$0.25
Hot Bbq

Hot Bbq

$0.25
Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.25
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.25
Butter

Butter

$0.25
6 oz sauce

6 oz sauce

$1.50
Pint Sauce

Pint Sauce

$4.00
Quart Sauce

Quart Sauce

$7.50
1/2 Gallon Moppin Sauce

1/2 Gallon Moppin Sauce

$20.00
1\2 Gallon Sauce

1\2 Gallon Sauce

$20.00
16 oz.Bottle

16 oz.Bottle

$5.99

5.5 Ounce Seasoning

$5.99

SHIRTS

T-Shirt

$20.00

Catering Delivery /Person

Pork

$5.00

Brisket

$7.00

Chicken

$5.00

Ribs

$7.00

Pork Loin

$6.00

Turkey

$7.00

Gb

$2.00

Bs

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Bb

$2.00

Mac

$3.00

Ps

$2.00

Corn Salad

$2.00

Fingers

$5.00

Other (Specify)

$2.00

Tea

$1.00

Rolls

$0.50

GIFT CARDS

25

$25.00

50

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

1085 S Lewis St, Metter, GA 30439

Directions

Gallery
Papa Buck's BBQ image
Papa Buck's BBQ image
Map
More near Metter
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston