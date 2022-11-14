Papa Buck's BBQ - S Lewis St
1,522 Reviews
$
1085 S Lewis St
Metter, GA 30439
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Scoobys
Pork Scooby
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Pork Supreme
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese then topped with jalapenos, olives, diced tomatoes, onions, and bacon.
Q Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.
Supreme Q Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed, it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Brisket Scooby
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, brisket, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Brisket Supreme
Brisket Tater
Tater stuffed with brisket, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.
Brisket Supreme Tater
Tater stuffed with brisket, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Chicken Scooby
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Chicken Supreme
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese and covered with jalapenos, diced tomatoes, onions, olives, and bacon.
Chicken Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled chicken, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Supreme Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled chicken, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Turbo Scooby
A bed of fries heaped with pan seared pork loin, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.
Turbo Supreme
A bed of fries heaped with pan seared pork loin, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with diced tomatoes, onions, olives, and bacon.
Turbo Q Tater
Tater stuffed with pan seared pork loin, butter, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.
Turbo Supreme Tater
Tater stuffed with pan seared pork loin, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Scooby
A bed of fries covered with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Supreme
A bed of fries covered with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese. Once cooked, it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Tater
A tater stuffed with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. It is quick steamed to melt the cheese and served piping hot.
Buffalo Chicken Supreme Tater
Tater stuffed with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Turkey Scooby
A bed of fries topped with sour cream, smoked turkey, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Large Cheese Fry
A scooby portion of fries covered with sharp shredded cheddar cheese that is then steamed until all of the cheese has melted.
Large Pork Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled pork plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Large Brisket Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of brisket plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Large Chicken Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled chicken plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with ranch, an original portion of pulled chicken plus an additional 2 ounces, buffalo sauce, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Large Turbo Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pan seared pork loin plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Large Supreme Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled pork plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
LG Brisket Supreme
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of brisket plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
LG Chicken Supreme
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled chicken plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. It is then topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
LG Turbo Supreme
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pan seared pork loin plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Scrappys
Original Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled pork, and shredded cheese.
Brisket Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, brisket, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese.
Turbo Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pan seared pork loin, jalapenos, and shredded cheese.
Supreme Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled pork, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Brisket Supreme Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, brisket, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Chicken Supreme Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken and shredded cheese.
Sandwiches
Pork Sandwich
A quarter pound of freshly pulled pork on a steamed brioche bun.
Pork Chop Sandwich
A quarter pound of sliced to order pork loin on a steamed brioche bun.
Pork Loin Sandwhich
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Brisket Sandwich
A quarter pound of sliced to order brisket on a steamed brioche bun.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
A quarter pound of freshly pulled chicken on a steamed brioche bun.
Rib Sandwich
2 choice rib bones on a freshly steamed brioche bun.
Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey (cold) and bacon on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Turkey Sandwich (Thursday only)
A quarter pound of sliced to order smoked turkey on a steamed brioche bun.
Big Guy (1/2 lb)
A half pound of freshly pulled pork on a toasted kaiser bun, topped with pickles.
Big Guy Chicken(1\2 lb)
1/2 lb of pulled chicken on a toasted kaiser bun topped with pickles.
Ga Piglet (pork)
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun.
Chicken Piglet
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled chicken on a steamed 2" brioche bun.
Texas Piglet (brisket)
An 1/8th of a pound of sliced to order brisket on a steamed 2" brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese
2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese melted between 2 slices of texas toast. OOOEEY GOOEY GOODNESS!!
Chicken Salad Sandwich
BLT
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Pigzilla
Pork Loin Sandwhich
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Pig Plates
Pulled Pork Plate
Just under a 1/2 lb of freshly pulled pork, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.
Pork Loin Plate
Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order pork loin, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.
Fried Pork Chop
Grilled Pork Chop
1\4 Chicken Plate
A 1/4 piece of chicken of your choice (white or dark) with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 1 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.
Pulled Chicken Plate
Just under a 1/2 lb of pulled to order chicken, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.
1/2 Chicken All White Plate
An entire 1/2 chicken made up of only white meat (breast/wing) served with 2 six ounce sides. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of the sauce of your choice.
1/2 Chicken Plate
An entire 1/2 chicken served with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.
Beef Brisket Plate
Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order brisket, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.
3 Bone Rib Plate
3 of our cut to order St. Louis rib bones served with 2 six ounce sides of your choice and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.
4 Bone Rib Plate
4 of our cut to order St. Louis rib bones served with 2 six ounce sides of your choice and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of sauce.
Chicken Finger Plate
4 chicken fingers served with 2 six ounce sides. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Plate
4 chicken fingers tossed our signature buffalo sauce served with 2 six ounce sides. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of the sauce of your choice.
Grilled Chicken Finger
Turkey Plate
Just under a 1/2 lb of our sliced to order smoked turkey breast, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce cups of the sauce of your choice.
2 Meat Combo
Your choice of any two of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces
3 Meat Combo
Your choice of any three of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and 2 slices of captain john derst bread. Comes with 3 - 2 ounce sauces.
4 Meat Combo
Your choice of any four of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and 2 slices of captain john derst bread.
$2 Upcharge Brisket
TAKE-OUT
1LB. Pork
1 LB. Brisket
1 LB. Pulled Chicken
1 LB. Pork Loin
1/4 Chicken
1\2 Rack
1 LB. Turkey
1/2 chicken
Rack Of Ribs
Rib Bone
Fried Chop
1 LB Chicken Salad
1/2 all white
Grilled Chop
Whole Turkey
Ham
1/2 LB. Pork
1/2 LB. Brisket
1/2 LB. Turkey
1/2 LB. PulledChicken
1/2 LB. Pork LOIN
1/2 LB. Burnt Ends (Wednesday Only)
1/2 LB Chicken Salad
1/4lb. Pork
1/4lb. Brisket
1/4lb. Turkey
1/4lb. Pulled Chicken
1\4lb. Burnt Ends (Wednesday Only)
1\4lb. Pork Loin
1/4 LB Chicken Salad
Family Packs
Pig Pack
1.5 lbs of pulled pork with 2 pint (16oz) sides. Comes with 10 ounces of the sauce of your choice.
Rib Pack
A full slab of ribs sliced and wrapped in foil with 2 pint (16oz) sides. Comes with 6 ounces of the sauce of your choice.
Chick Pack
2 - 1/2 Chickens with 2 pint ( 16 oz) sides. Comes with 6 ounces of the sauce of your choice.
Cow Pack
2 pounds of sliced to order brisket served with 2 pint (16oz) sides. Comes with two 6 ounce sauces of your choice.
Sides
6oz Brunswick Stew
A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.
6oz Mac and Cheese
A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.
6oz Baked Beans
Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.
6oz Green Bean
Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.
6oz Collard Greens
Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.
6oz Potato Salad
Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.
6oz Coleslaw
Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.
6oz Corn salad
Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.
6oz Fried Okra
Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.
6oz Sweet Potato Puffs
A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!
Deep Fried Corn (1)
One niblet of corn deep fried until it reaches golden perfection. It is then tossed in our in house seasoned butter.
Regular Fries
A side item sized portion of our hot and crispy fries
Large Fries
A double portion of our crispy fries.
Regular CHZ Fry
A side item portion of our crispy fries covered in shredded cheddar cheese and flash steamed until the cheese becomes liquid gold.
Baked Potato
Hot, light, and fluffy! Our baked potatoes serve as a great side to any of our offerings. They come plain, so make sure to ask for butter and sour cream if you desire.
Butter Sour Cream Cheese Bacon Potato
Like our plain potato, this potato will come out hot, light, and fluffy! Unlike our plain potatoes, this one will include: butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and bacon.
Side Salad
A light and airy spring mix topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and red onions. Pair it with your favorite dressing today!
Rice
Pint Potato Salad
Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.
Pint Coleslaw
Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.
Pint Corn Salad
Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.
Pint Brunswick Stew
A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.
Pint Mac and Cheese
A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.
Pint Green Bean
Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.
Pint Baked Beans
Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.
Pint Collard Greens
Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.
Pint Fried Okra
Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.
Pint Sweet Potato Puffs
A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!
Pint Deep Fried Corn (3)
Three niblets of corn deep fried until it reaches golden perfection. It is then tossed in our in house seasoned butter.
Large FRY
A double portion of our crispy fries.
Pt Chilli
Quart Potato Salad
Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.
Quart Coleslaw
Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.
Quart Corn Salad
Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.
Quart Brunswick Stew
A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.
Quart Mac and Cheese
A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.
Quart Green Beans
Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.
Quart Baked Beans
Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.
Quart Collard Greens
Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.
Quart Fried Okra
Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.
Quart Sweet Potato Puffs
A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!
Quart Deep Fried Corn (6)
5 Niblets of corn deep fried until it reaches golden perfection. It is then tossed in our in house seasoned butter.
Quaet Chilli
Gallon Brunswick Stew
A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.
Gallon Potato Salad
Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.
Gallon Coleslaw
Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.
Gallon Mac-n-cheese
A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.
Gallon Green Beans
Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.
Gallon Baked beans
Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.
Gallon Corn salad
Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.
Gallon Fried okra
Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.
Gallon Sweet puffs
A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!
Gallon Collard Greens
Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.
Squash Casserole
Greenbean Casserole
Dressing
Kids Menu
Kids Fingers (3)
2 chicken fingers fried to perfection with choice of 1 side and a drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese melted between 2 slices of texas toast. OOOEEY GOOEY GOODNESS!! Comes with choice of side and a drink.
Small Pork Plate
A 1/4 lb of pulled pork with choice of one side and a slice of captain John Derst bread.
TEX Piglet (brisket)
An 1/8th of a pound of sliced brisket on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Chic Piglet (chicken)
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled chicken on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Salads
Entree Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, and red onions.
Pork Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of pulled pork.
Brisket Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of chopped brisket.
Pulled Chicken Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of pulled chicken.
Chicken Finger Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and 3 chopped chicken fingers.
Turkey Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of chopped turkey.
PorkLoin Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of diced pork loin.
Chicken Salad Salad
Bread
Burgers
Hamburger
1/3 lb hand pattied burger.
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb hand pattied burger topped with sliced American cheese.
Jays Tiger Burger
Our hand pattied 1/3 burger served All the way: Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and pickle.
Bucks Burger
Patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, buck sauce, and pickles. Served on Texas Toast.
DBL Hamburger
two 1/3 lb patties on a toasted kaiser bun
DBL CHZ Burger
Two 1/3 lb patties topped with cheese on a toasted kaiser bun
DBL Jays Burger
2 of our hand pattied 1/3 burgers served All the way: Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and pickle, on a toasted kaiser bun.
DBL Bucks Burger
2 1/3 lb patties topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, buck sauce, and pickles. Served on Texas Toast.
Cheeseburger Patty
1 - 1/3 lb hamburger patty topped with melted american cheese.
Hamburger Patty
1 1/3lb patty.
Extra
Chicken Finger (1)
Buffalo Chicken Finger (1)
2oz Pickles
2oz Jalapenos
6oz Pickles
6oz Onions
6oz Bacon
2oz Olives
2oz Grilled Onions
2oz Onions
Food Lion
1 Sliced Bacon
2 Oz Coleslaw
2 oz Cheese
Kirkland Cater
Delivery
Plates Cups Cutlery Napkins
Fundraiser
Coleman Smith Tasting
Amanda Miller
Leah Carter Catet
Robin Carter Ga Pwr
CAKES
PUDDING
BBQ
SHIRTS
Catering Delivery /Person
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy
1085 S Lewis St, Metter, GA 30439