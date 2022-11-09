Papa Docs 3990 Charlotte Highway
No reviews yet
3990 Charlotte Highway
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Beer
White Zombie
$6.00
Summer Shandy
$6.00Out of stock
Hop Drop
$9.00
Jam Session
$8.00
OMB Copper
$6.00
Idle Speed
$6.00
Mango IPA
$5.00
Schofferhoffer
$6.00
SW 420
$5.00
SW G13 IPA
$6.00
SW Hazy IPA
$5.00Out of stock
Sycamore Mt Candy
$8.00
WW Pernicious
$6.00
WW Sour Seasonal
$6.00Out of stock
Noda Seasonal
$9.00
Corona
$5.50
Corona Lite
$5.50
Pacifico
$5.50
Stella Artois
$5.50
Heineken 0.0
$5.50
Blue Moon
$4.75
Bud Light
$4.00
Budwiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.50
Miller Light
$4.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Ace Pineapple
$5.50Out of stock
Angry Orchard
$5.00
High Noon Flavor
$10.00
Truly Flavor
$5.50
White Claw Cherry
$5.00
Cocktail Specialty
Frozen
Liquor
House Bourbon
$6.00
Angles Envy
$16.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Bird Dog
$6.00
Bulliet
$9.00
Bulliet Rye
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown XO
$9.00
Eagle Rare
$10.00
Fireball
$8.00
Gentleman Jack
$9.00
George Dickle
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Fire
$8.00
Jack Honey
$8.00
Jack Rye
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Wild Turkey 101
$8.00
Woodford
$9.00
House Gin
$6.00
Bombay
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
House Rum
$7.00
Rumhaven
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Plantation
$7.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Diplomatic
$9.00
Q-151
$7.00
House Scotch
$6.00
Arbeg
$13.00
Dewars
$6.00
Glenfiddich
$12.00
Glenlivet 12
$13.00
Glenmorangie
$14.00
Johnny Black
$12.00
Lagavulin 16
$25.00
Laphroig 10
$15.00
McCallin 12
$17.00
Monkey Sholder
$11.00
Oban 14
$20.00
House Tequila
$6.00
1800 Coconut
$8.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
Camarena Gold
$7.00Out of stock