Papa Don's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

10 N Main

Fort Scott, KS 66701

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
Build Your Own Pizza Large 14"
Build Your Own Pizza Medium 12"

Sides

Plain Sticks

Pizza Dough With Choice of Regular or Garlic Butter and Tub of Pizza Sauce

Cheese Sticks

Pizza Dough Top with Mozzarella Choice of Regular or Garlic Butter and Tub of Pizza Sauce

B's Italian sticks

Pizza Dough with Creamy Italian Dressing, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Fairy Dust, Garlic Butter and Parmesan

Garlic toast

$2.99

4 Slices of Thick-Cut french Bread with Garlic Butter

Wings

Pre-sauce Bone-in Chicken Wing

Garlic cheese toast

$4.75

4 Slices of Thick-Cut French Bread with Garlic Butter Top with Mozzarella

Extra Tub

One Slice Of Garlic Toast

$0.75

One Slice Of Garlic Chez Toast

$1.25

16 Oz Broccoli Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Salad

Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, eggs, peas, black olives, sunflower seeds, tomato, broccoli, picked beets, mushroom, potato salad, cucumbers, shredded carrots, banana peppers, deli pepperoni, pickled okra, croutons, bacon bits. For our Dressing you can choose from our homemade ranch, blue cheese, Ott's French, creamy Italian, 1,000 island and poppy seed.

Small Salad Bar

$3.99

Medium Salad Bar

$5.29

Large Salad Bar

$7.99

Specialty Pizzas

Papa Don's Special

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Beef, Sausage, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Ranch dressing, seasoned pull chicken, mozzarella cheese, and real bacon bits.

BBQ Chicken

Sweet bbq sauce, seasoned pulled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and real bacon bits

Jim's Deluxe

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, italian sausage, mozzarella cheese and real bacon bits.

Chicken Alfredo Broccoli

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, steamed broccoli.

Sausage Fiesta

Sausage, onion, green peppers, jalapeno and cheddar cheese.

Original

Beef, sausage, mushroom, black olive, onion, and mozzarella cheese.

Taco

Bean sauce mix, beef, mozzarella, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black olive, onions, tomato.

Cheeseburger

Mustard, beef, onion, diced pickles, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Spaghetti Pizza

Garlic butter, spaghetti noodles, choice of red or meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese then top with garlic butter.

Veggie

Mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Breakfast Style Pizza (Medium Only)

$10.55

Scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and choice of real bacon bits, sausage, or canadian bacon.

BYOP

Pizza Dough is made fresh daily from scratch and our sauce is made using real olive oil and our spice blend ( FAIRY DUST)

Build Your Own Pizza Mini 6"

$3.10

Build Your Own Pizza Pocket

$3.10

Build Your Own Pizza Smini 8"

$5.00

Build Your Own Pizza Small 10"

$6.90

Build Your Own Pizza Medium 12"

$10.20

Build Your Own Pizza Large 14"

$11.46

Build Your Own Pizza Big A** 18"

$16.10

Pasta

1/2 Red Sauce

$5.99

Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce served with 2 slices of garlic toast.

Full Red Sauce

$7.99

Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.

1/2 Meat Sauce

$6.79

Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce, beef crumble and served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.

Full Meat Sauce

$8.99

Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce with beef crumble and served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.

1/2 Meatball Sauce

$7.29

Full Meatball Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce, 9 Italian meatballs and served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.

1/2 Alfredo Sauce

$6.99

Full Alfredo Sauce

$8.99
1/2 Chicken Alfredo Sauce

$8.29

Bed of Fettuccine noodles, grilled chicken strips, top with creamy alfredo sauce and served with 2 slices of garlic toast.

Full Chicken Alfredo Sauce

$10.99

Individal Meatballs

$0.50

Deli Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.59

1/2 Hero

$3.69

Full Hero

$6.19

1/2 Meat Grinder

$3.69

Full Meat Grinder

$6.19

1/2 Roast Beef and Cheese

$3.69

Full Roast Beef and Cheese

$6.19

1/2 Ham and Cheese

$3.69

Full Ham and Cheese

$6.19

1/2 Turkey and Cheddar

$3.69

Full Turkey and Cheddar

$6.19

1/2 Meatball Sandwich

$3.69

Full Meatball Sandwich

$6.19
Rueben ( Full Size Only)

$6.19

Toasted Marble rye bread, Sauerkraut, corn beef and 1000 island dressing.

1/2 Tuna Salad

$3.69

Full Tuna Salad

$6.19

1/2 Veggie

$3.69Out of stock

Full Veggie

$5.99Out of stock

Small Chicken Salad

$3.59Out of stock

Large Chicken Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Dessert

Junior Dip

$1.25

Single Dip

$2.09

Double Dip

$2.99

Shake

$3.99

Malt

$3.99

Float

$3.99

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon roll

$2.79Out of stock

Cookies

$0.69

Mini Cannoli (4)

$5.99

Single Mini Cannoli

$1.50

Gelato Junior

$2.09

Gelato Single

$2.99

Sticky Buns

$2.79

Kids Menu

Kids Red

$3.84

Kids Meat

$4.04

Kids Meatball

$4.09

Drinks

20oz Cup

$1.99

32oz Cup

$2.39

2 Liter of Pop

$2.89

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.89

Hog Wash

$0.99

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Coffee

$0.99

Drinks

20 oz Cup

$0.79

32 oz cup

$1.29

Cheese Stick

SmallCheese Stick And 20oz

$4.57
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Women Owned Local Restaurant. Pizza, pasta, deli sandwiches, garden fresh salad bar, hand scooped ice cream and homemade soups.

Location

10 N Main, Fort Scott, KS 66701

Directions

