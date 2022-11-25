- Home
- /
- Fort Scott
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Papa Don's Pizza
Papa Don's Pizza
No reviews yet
10 N Main
Fort Scott, KS 66701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sides
Plain Sticks
Pizza Dough With Choice of Regular or Garlic Butter and Tub of Pizza Sauce
Cheese Sticks
Pizza Dough Top with Mozzarella Choice of Regular or Garlic Butter and Tub of Pizza Sauce
B's Italian sticks
Pizza Dough with Creamy Italian Dressing, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Fairy Dust, Garlic Butter and Parmesan
Garlic toast
4 Slices of Thick-Cut french Bread with Garlic Butter
Wings
Pre-sauce Bone-in Chicken Wing
Garlic cheese toast
4 Slices of Thick-Cut French Bread with Garlic Butter Top with Mozzarella
Extra Tub
One Slice Of Garlic Toast
One Slice Of Garlic Chez Toast
16 Oz Broccoli Salad
Salad
Specialty Pizzas
Papa Don's Special
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Beef, Sausage, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, seasoned pull chicken, mozzarella cheese, and real bacon bits.
BBQ Chicken
Sweet bbq sauce, seasoned pulled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and real bacon bits
Jim's Deluxe
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, italian sausage, mozzarella cheese and real bacon bits.
Chicken Alfredo Broccoli
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken strips, steamed broccoli.
Sausage Fiesta
Sausage, onion, green peppers, jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
Original
Beef, sausage, mushroom, black olive, onion, and mozzarella cheese.
Taco
Bean sauce mix, beef, mozzarella, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black olive, onions, tomato.
Cheeseburger
Mustard, beef, onion, diced pickles, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Spaghetti Pizza
Garlic butter, spaghetti noodles, choice of red or meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese then top with garlic butter.
Veggie
Mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Breakfast Style Pizza (Medium Only)
Scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and choice of real bacon bits, sausage, or canadian bacon.
BYOP
Pasta
1/2 Red Sauce
Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce served with 2 slices of garlic toast.
Full Red Sauce
Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.
1/2 Meat Sauce
Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce, beef crumble and served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.
Full Meat Sauce
Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce with beef crumble and served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.
1/2 Meatball Sauce
Full Meatball Sauce
Spaghetti noodles top with our famous spaghetti sauce, 9 Italian meatballs and served with 2 slices of garlic toast. Feeds for 2.
1/2 Alfredo Sauce
Full Alfredo Sauce
1/2 Chicken Alfredo Sauce
Bed of Fettuccine noodles, grilled chicken strips, top with creamy alfredo sauce and served with 2 slices of garlic toast.
Full Chicken Alfredo Sauce
Individal Meatballs
Deli Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
1/2 Hero
Full Hero
1/2 Meat Grinder
Full Meat Grinder
1/2 Roast Beef and Cheese
Full Roast Beef and Cheese
1/2 Ham and Cheese
Full Ham and Cheese
1/2 Turkey and Cheddar
Full Turkey and Cheddar
1/2 Meatball Sandwich
Full Meatball Sandwich
Rueben ( Full Size Only)
Toasted Marble rye bread, Sauerkraut, corn beef and 1000 island dressing.
1/2 Tuna Salad
Full Tuna Salad
1/2 Veggie
Full Veggie
Small Chicken Salad
Large Chicken Salad
Dessert
Cheese Stick
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Women Owned Local Restaurant. Pizza, pasta, deli sandwiches, garden fresh salad bar, hand scooped ice cream and homemade soups.
10 N Main, Fort Scott, KS 66701