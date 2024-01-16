- Home
- Papa Felipe's Mexican Restaurant
Papa Felipe's Mexican Restaurant
9800 Menaul Blvd., N.E.
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Appetizers
Appetizers (Copy)
- Guacamole Salad with Tostadas$10.95
- Chile Con Queso Dip with Tostadas$8.95
- Plate Nachos
Individual tostada chips piled high with refritos and topped with melted cheese. The dish is sprinkled with jalapeño slices and set off by a garnish of lettuce, bits of tomato, and a dab of sour cream$8.95
- Platter Nachos
Individual tostada chips piled high with refritos and topped with melted cheese. The dish is sprinkled with jalapeño slices and set off by a garnish of lettuce, bits of tomato, and a dab of sour cream$10.95
- 6" Quesadilla
A crisp, flour tortilla topped with melted cheese. A few slices of jalapeño chile and garnished with a dab of sour cream. An appetizer for two or a meal for one$7.95
- 9" Quesadilla
A crisp, flour tortilla topped with melted cheese. A few slices of jalapeño chile and garnished with a dab of sour cream. An appetizer for two or a meal for one$9.95
- Papa's Chile Cheese Fries
A generous portion of our seasoned fries smothered with our homemade mixture of chile and cheese. Your choice of red or green chile$8.95
- Papa's Homemade Taquitos
Five large corn tortillas filled with Jack cheese and your choice of sautéed, diced fresh jalapeños and shredded roast beef, or fresh pico de gallo and shredded chicken. Fried crisp and served with sides of chile con queso and guacamole$9.45
- Botana Crispeante
Spicy beef, chicken, or carne adovada filling, crisp fried as a chimipqueño. Dip them in the chile con queso and guacamole which is provided, and savor. For an extra taste treat, try a combination of two fillings. (Plate of six with dips)$9.95
- A La Carte Salsa and Tostadas$2.95
- A La Carte Sopaipillas
2 pieces$1.50
Carry Out
Appetizers
- Plate Nachos
Individual nachos chips, piled high with refritos, loaded with melted cheese, sprinkled with jalapeño pepper slices, and topped with fresh garnish$10.45
- Platter Nachos
Individual nachos chips, piled high with refritos, loaded with melted cheese, sprinkled with jalapeño pepper slices, and topped with fresh garnish$11.45
- 6" Quesadilla
Crisp, flour tortilla with melted cheese, a few slices of jalapeño, and garnished with a dab of sour cream$9.50
- 9" Quesadilla
Crisp, flour tortilla with melted cheese, a few slices of jalapeño, and garnished with a dab of sour cream$11.50
- Papa's Homemade Taquitos
Five large corn tortillas filled with your choice of spicy shredded beef or spicy chicken with Jack cheese. Fried crisp and served with sides of Chile con queso and guacamole$11.50
- Half Dozen Botana Crispeantes
Spicy beef, chicken, or carne adovada filling, crisp fried as a chimipqueno. Includes chile con queso and guacamole for dipping. For an extra treat, try a combo$10.50
- Full Dozen Botana Crispeantes
Spicy beef, chicken, or carne adovada filling, crisp fried as a chimipqueno. Includes chile con queso and guacamole for dipping. For an extra treat, try a combo$17.95
- Papa's Chile Cheese Fries
A generous portion of seasoned fries, smothered with red or green chile, topped with cheese, and your choice of beef, chicken, or bacon$10.45
Salads/Soups
- Taco Salad
Hot, seasoned taco meat and whole beans on salad greens, served in a crisp tortilla shell and garnished with avocado slices, sour cream, black olives, and shredded cheese$14.95
- Papa's Fajita Salad
A generous meat topping of your choice over garden-fresh greens, whole-cooked pinto beans, tomato wedges, and avocado slices. Served in a crisp flour tortilla shell garnished with sliced olives, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$17.95
- Posole
A steaming bowl of tender pork, hominy, onions, and spices slowly simmered to perfection. Served with a choice of chile, chopped onions, crushed red pepper, lemon, lime wedges, and 3 small flour tortillas$4.95
- Green Chile Stew
Hearty pork, potatoes, chopped green chile, tomatoes, and onions in a steaming broth, served with 3 small flour tortillas$4.95
- Caldo De Albondigas
A savory broth with seasoned meatballs, rice, carrots, squash, onions, celery, and tomatoes in a large 16 oz. bowl. Served with a side of Spanish rice, 3 small flour tortillas, lime wedges, and chopped cilantro$10.95
- (I) Chile Bowl
A big bowl of chile your way. Choose any combination of refried beans, whole beans, ground beef, shredded chicken or carne adovada (red or green). Comes with three warm flour tortillas$9.75
- Chowder$4.95
Dinners
- 2 Entrée Combination Plate of 2 or 3 Entrees
Two (or three) entrées of your choice. Choose from enchiladas (white corn tortillas served flat or rolled), tamales, tacos, chile rellenos, or guacamole tostadas$12.95
- 3 Entrée Combination Plate of 2 or 3 Entrees
Two (or three) entrées of your choice. Choose from enchiladas (white corn tortillas served flat or rolled), tamales, tacos, chile rellenos, or guacamole tostadas$15.95
- Bean Burrito
A flour tortilla wrapped around refritos, smothered with chile sauce, topped with melted cheese and garnish$10.75
- Burrito Grande
The "Big" burrito! A 9" flour tortilla filled with refritos, taco meat, carne adovada, red or green chile, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Smothered with red or green chile and served with two sides$15.95
- Camarones Victor
Six plump shrimp stuffed with imitation crab, whitefish, diced jalapeños, chopped green chile, and Monterey jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. Broiled to perfection and served with Spanish rice, chile con queso, red or green chile, and flour tortillas$20.95
- Chilaquile Casserole
Layer upon layer of carne adovada, melted cheese, bell peppers, onions, sweet corn, and crushed tostada chips smothered in red chile sauce. Topped with more cheese and chile then served with a small guacamole salad and a large flour tortilla$13.95
- Chimichangas
A crisp burrito filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or carne adovada. Comes with sour cream and guacamole$15.50
- Fajitas
Choice of beef, chicken, or a combination of both. Choice strips marinated in tangy citrus juices and spices, combined with sauteed onions and peppers. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, and beans$15.95
- Green Tamale Pie
Succulent green carne adovada baked in sweet corn masa with bits of onion and bell pepper, green chile,, and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and garnish$13.95
- Hamburger
With chile, beans, or french fries. Generous half-pound patty, cooked to order, served with lettuce, tomato, and onions$9.95
- Meat Burrito
A flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of beef or chicken, smothered with red or green chile, topped with melted cheese and garnish$15.50
- Papa's Famous Puffy Taco
Shredded chicken sautéed with salsa in a large puffy Sopaipilla shell, topped with lettuce and sour cream, and your choice of guacamole or pico de gallo. Served with two sides$15.50
- Plato Grande
Enough to feed the whole family! Two guacamole salads and a large tray with chicken enchilada, blue corn beef enchilada, chalupa verde, chile relleno, pork tamale, carne chimichanga, beef flauta, chile con queso, red and green chile. Comes with chips and s$36.95
- Steak and Enchiladas
A succulent six-ounce choice of top sirloin, chargrilled to order and accompanied by two cheese enchiladas, choice of red or green chile, and two sides with regular garnish$20.95
- Stuffed Bn Sopaipilla
A Sopaipilla stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or carne adovada, refritos, melted cheese, and salad garnish$16.25
- Stuffed Sopaipilla
A Sopaipilla stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or carne adovada, refritos, melted cheese, and salad garnish$16.25
- Taco Grande
Large, thin crisp tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato$14.95
- Taco Salad
Beef or chicken and whole beans on salad greens served in a crisp tortilla shell and garnished with avocado slices, sour cream, black olives, and shredded cheese$11.95
- #12 Chalupa$12.95
- 1 Piece Chile Rellenos
Prepared traditionally with a large, full green chile pod, filled with cheese, and fried in egg batter. Covered with green chile, more cheese, and garnish$13.95
- 2 Pieces Chile Rellenos
Prepared traditionally with a large, full green chile pod, filled with cheese, and fried in egg batter. Covered with green chile, more cheese, and garnish$14.95
- 1 Piece Papa's Crab Cakes
Battered and deep-fried, lightly breaded whitefish and imitation crab. Cakes served over rice pilaf and topped with creamy mayo, honey, and chipotle sauce. Comes with two sides, lemon, tomato garnish, and lemon wedges$14.95
- 2 Pieces Papa's Crab Cakes
Battered and deep-fried, lightly breaded whitefish and imitation crab. Cakes served over rice pilaf and topped with creamy mayo, honey, and chipotle sauce. Comes with two sides, lemon, tomato garnish, and lemon wedges$16.25
- 2 Pieces Flautas De Chimayo
Your choice of beef, chicken, carne adovada (red or green) or a combination, and melted cheese rolled in a corn tortilla and fried. Comes with sour cream and guacamole$14.95
- 3 Pieces Flautas De Chimayo
Your choice of beef, chicken, carne adovada (red or green) or a combination, and melted cheese rolled in a corn tortilla and fried. Comes with sour cream and guacamole$15.95
- 2 Pieces Macho Enchilada
A hearty sauteed blend of spicy beef, and Mexican sausage with minced green pepper, onion, and other tasty morsels make this the top enchilada$15.45
- 3 Pieces Macho Enchilada
A hearty sauteed blend of spicy beef, and Mexican sausage with minced green pepper, onion, and other tasty morsels make this the top enchilada$16.45
- 2 Pieces Tacos
A crisp fried corn tortilla filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or carne adovada and salad garnished with red chile, green chile, or salsa$13.95
- 3 Pieces Tacos
A crisp fried corn tortilla filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or carne adovada and salad garnished with red chile, green chile, or salsa$14.95
- 2 Pieces Tampico Tacos
A very special taco blend of choice beef strips simmered in several chiles and spices - even the garnish is an unusual garden variety. Served soft shell and cooked to order. Includes a side of salsa or chile sauce$14.95
- 3 Pieces Tampico Tacos
A very special taco blend of choice beef strips simmered in several chiles and spices - even the garnish is an unusual garden variety. Served soft shell and cooked to order. Includes a side of salsa or chile sauce$15.95
Para Los Pequenos
- Kids Mexican Plate
Choose from a rolled cheese enchilada, tamale, chicken taco, beef taco, or bean burrito. Served with a side dish, chile, and sopaipillas$7.95
- Kids Hamburger
Served with french fries and garnish$7.95
- Kids Cheeseburger
Served with french fries and garnish$8.95
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries and garnish$8.25
Bulk Items
Ala Carte
- Extra Green Chili$1.25
- Extra Red Chili$1.25
- Chili Rellenos Ala$4.90
- Sopaipillas$0.90
- Tortillas-Flour$0.65
- T Shirt$19.95
- T Shirt (XXL+)$21.95
- Bean Burrito$6.15
- Bean-(Whole) Burrito$6.15
- Beef Burrito$8.40
- Beef/Bean Burrito$8.40
- Breakfast Burrito$8.40
- CAG Burrito$8.65
- CAG/Bean Burrito$8.65
- CAR Burrito$8.65
- CAR/Bean Burrito$8.65
- Chicken Burrito$8.40
- Chk/Bean Burrito$8.40
- Grande Burrito$9.95
- Shredded Beef Burrito$8.65
- Small-Bean Burrito$5.45
- Small-Meat Burrito$6.45
- Beef Chimi$8.65
- CAG Chimi$8.85
- CAR Chimi$8.85
- Chicken Chimi$8.65
- Shredded Beef Chimi$8.85
- Beef Ench$3.15
- Beef-Shredded Ench$3.75
- CAG Ench$3.75
- CAR Ench$3.75
- Cheese Ench$3.15
- Chicken Ench$3.15
- Macho Ench$4.75
- Bean Sopa$6.15
- Beef Sopa$8.40
- CAG Sopa$8.65
- CAR Sopa$8.65
- Chicken Sopa$8.40
- Shredded Beef Sopa$8.65
- Beef Taco$3.15
- Chicken Taco$3.15
- CAG Taco$3.45
- CAR Taco$3.45
- Shredded Beef Taco$3.45
- Chicken Tamale$3.95
- Pork Tamale$3.95
- CCQ Side$2.75
- Cheese On Top$1.35
- Cheese On Side$1.35
- Egg$1.50
- Green Chili - Chopped$0.75
- Guacamole Side$2.95
- Jalapenos Side$0.65
- Olives Side$0.45
- Pico de Gallo Side$2.45
- Sour Cream Side$1.55
Kids Menu
Plato Grande / Desserts
Plato Grande
Ala Carte
Ala Enchiladas
Ala Burritos
Ala Tacos
Ala Rellenos
Ala Stuffed Sopas
Ala Chimichangas
Grill Items
Sides
- Beef$4.25
- Carne Green$4.95
- Carne Red$4.95
- Cheese$1.35
- Chicken$4.25
- Chile con Queso Side$2.95
- Chopped Green Chile$0.95
- Chorizo$2.25
- Classico$0.95
- Egg$1.50
- Green Chile$0.95
- Guacamole$3.25
- Jalapeno Coleslaw$2.25
- Jalapeno Whole$0.75
- Jalapeno Whole (2)$1.25
- Jalapenos Nacho$1.25
- Olives$0.85
- Pico De Gallo$2.25
- Potatoes$3.25
- Red Chile$0.95
- Refried Bean$3.25
- Rice$3.25
- Shreeded Beef$4.45
- Sour$1.55
- Whole Beans$3.25
- Avocado Slices$2.95
Sopapillas
Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9800 Menaul Blvd., N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87110