Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant

483 Reviews

$$

205 W Genesee St

Fayetteville, NY 13066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

*Cowboy Burritos
Chips & Salsa
*Taco Salad

*Take Out Food

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa & pico de gallo

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$13.00

house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa, pico de gallo & poblano cerveza queso

*Chips & Queso

$7.00

cheese, roasted poblano peppers, beer

Large Guacamole

$9.00

house guacamole comes with house fried corn tortilla chips

Tres Botana

$20.00

house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa, pico de gallo, large guacamole & poblano cerveza queso

*Nachos

$18.00

topped with choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, adobo pork, or smoked shredded beef, refried beans, house queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole & seasoned sour cream

*Jerk Shrimp Appetizer

$14.00

four grilled jerk marinated shrimp, jerk dipping sauce

*Bowl Poblano Chowder

$7.00

roasted poblano peppers, corn, potato & cheddar cheese

*Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

a broth of chicken, tomatoes & carrots topped with crisp tortilla strips, fresh avocado & cilantro

*Gallo Chicken Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, red onions, candied pecans, orange supremes & goat cheese, grilled sliced 6oz chicken breast

*Jerk Chicken Salad

$18.00

a bed of romaine lettuce, with black beans, pico de gallo, corn & avocado, grilled sliced 6oz chicken breast

*Gallo Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, red onions, candied pecans, orange supremes & goat cheese

*Jerk Salad

$9.00

a bed of romaine lettuce, with black beans, pico de gallo, corn & avocado

*Taco Salad

$16.00

chopped romaine, crisp flour tortilla bowl, with Spanish rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, seasoned sour cream, cheese blend & choice of: ground beef, adobo pork, pulled chicken, smoked

*Jerk Shrimp Salad

$23.00

Five jerk marinated grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avacado, jerk vinaigrette

*Gallo Steak Salad

$21.00

mixed greens, red onions, candied pecans, orange supremes & goat cheese, grilled sliced 8oz flank steak

*Jerk Steak Salad

$21.00

a bed of romaine lettuce, with black beans, pico de gallo, corn & avocado, grilled sliced 8oz flank steak

*Tico Burrito

$15.00

shredded smoked sirloin or ground beef, rojo sauce

*Diablo Burrito

$15.00

HOT!! adobo pork, habanero salsa, topped with jalapeños, rojo sauce

"Verde Burrito

$15.00

pulled chicken, pico de gallo, verde sauce

*Cowboy Burritos

$15.00

adobo pork, borracho beans, morita sauce, chipotle aioli, fried onions

*Pescado Burrito

$16.00

crisp mahi, pickled onions, verde sauce & chipotle aioli

*Camaron Burrito

$16.00

sautéed baby shrimp, black beans, chayote squash, red onion, baby tomato, quest fresco, morita & tomatillo cream

*Veggie Burrito

$15.00

marinated and sautéed criminology mushrooms, zucchini & cherry tomatoes, Chihuahua cheese, choice of sauce

*Pollo Verde Dinner

$16.00

pulled chicken in a verde sauce, black bean-corn salsa, mixed cheese blend. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans

*Al Pastor Taco Dinner

$16.00

braised adobo pork with onion & grilled pineapple, Chihuahua cheese. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans

*Ground Beef Taco Dinner

$15.50

house seasoned ground beef, seasoned shredded cabbage & mixed cheese blend. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans

*Barbacoa Taco Dinner

$16.00

smoked pulled beef, seasoned shredded cabbage & Chihuahua cheese. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans

*Carne Asada Taco Dinner

$17.00

sauteed smoked sirloin steak with pico de gallo, sliced avocado & queso fresco. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans

*Pescado Taco Dinner

$17.00

crispy fried mahi, chipotle aioli, seasoned shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, mixed cheese blend. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans

*Vegetable Taco dinner

$15.50

sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, cherry tomatoes & onions, queso fresco cheese. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of beans

*Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Jerk seasoned sauteed baby shrimp, house slaw, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, jerk vinaigrette, 3 per order, Spanish rice & choice of beans

*Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & chicken. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream

*Ground Beef Quesadilla

$17.00

flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & ground beef. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream

*Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$17.00

flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & shredded smoked beef. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream

*Adobo Pork Quesadilla

$17.00

flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & shredded smoked beef. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream

*Vegetable Quesadilla

$17.00

flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & vegetables. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream

*Bean Quesadilla

$16.00

flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & beans. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream

*Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with cheese & chicken. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce

*Ground Beef Enchiladas

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with cheese & ground beef. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce

*Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with cheese & shredded beef. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce

*Adobo Pork Enchiladas

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with cheese & adobo pork. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce

*Vegetable Enchiladas

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with cheese & vegetable medley. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce

*Cheese Enchiladas

$16.00

three corn tortillas filled with cheese. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce

*Mixed Enchiladas

$17.00

three corn tortillas filled with cheese & choice of fillings & sauce. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce

*Bean & Cheese Enchiladas

$16.00

Corn tortillas with mixed cheese & beans, choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans

*Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Chicken breast served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans

*Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Shrimp served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans

*Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Seasoned smoked steak served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans

*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Steak and shrimp served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans

Kids Taco's

$8.00

Two tacos, choice of meat, side of fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Just cheese & fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of meat, side of fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three fried chicken fingers with a side of fries

*Kids Taco's

$8.00

Two tacos, choice of meat, side of fries

*Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Just cheese & fries

*Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of meat, side of fries

*Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three fried chicken fingers with a side of fries

Side Rice

$2.75

a side dish of our Spanish Rice

Side Beans

$2.75

Vegetarian Refried Beans Vegetarian Black Beans Borracho Beans with Bacon & Beer

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side Large Queso No Chips

$6.00

cheese, roasted poblano peppers, beer

Side of soft Flour Tortillas x 4

$1.50

Side of soft Corn Tortillas x 4

$1.50

Adult Meal

Adult Entree

$12.96

Kid Entree

$5.56
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hope you enjoy everything!

Website

Location

205 W Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066

Directions

Gallery
Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

YO!BURRITO
orange star2.0 • 1
240 W Seneca St Manlius, NY 13104
View restaurantnext
Elephant & The Dove
orange starNo Reviews
9 E Gennesse St Skaneateles, NY 13152
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston