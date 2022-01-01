- Home
- /
- Fayetteville
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant
Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant
483 Reviews
$$
205 W Genesee St
Fayetteville, NY 13066
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
*Take Out Food
Chips & Salsa
house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa & pico de gallo
Chips, Salsa & Queso
house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa, pico de gallo & poblano cerveza queso
*Chips & Queso
cheese, roasted poblano peppers, beer
Large Guacamole
house guacamole comes with house fried corn tortilla chips
Tres Botana
house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa, pico de gallo, large guacamole & poblano cerveza queso
*Nachos
topped with choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, adobo pork, or smoked shredded beef, refried beans, house queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole & seasoned sour cream
*Jerk Shrimp Appetizer
four grilled jerk marinated shrimp, jerk dipping sauce
*Bowl Poblano Chowder
roasted poblano peppers, corn, potato & cheddar cheese
*Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup
a broth of chicken, tomatoes & carrots topped with crisp tortilla strips, fresh avocado & cilantro
*Gallo Chicken Salad
mixed greens, red onions, candied pecans, orange supremes & goat cheese, grilled sliced 6oz chicken breast
*Jerk Chicken Salad
a bed of romaine lettuce, with black beans, pico de gallo, corn & avocado, grilled sliced 6oz chicken breast
*Gallo Salad
mixed greens, red onions, candied pecans, orange supremes & goat cheese
*Jerk Salad
a bed of romaine lettuce, with black beans, pico de gallo, corn & avocado
*Taco Salad
chopped romaine, crisp flour tortilla bowl, with Spanish rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, seasoned sour cream, cheese blend & choice of: ground beef, adobo pork, pulled chicken, smoked
*Jerk Shrimp Salad
Five jerk marinated grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avacado, jerk vinaigrette
*Gallo Steak Salad
mixed greens, red onions, candied pecans, orange supremes & goat cheese, grilled sliced 8oz flank steak
*Jerk Steak Salad
a bed of romaine lettuce, with black beans, pico de gallo, corn & avocado, grilled sliced 8oz flank steak
*Tico Burrito
shredded smoked sirloin or ground beef, rojo sauce
*Diablo Burrito
HOT!! adobo pork, habanero salsa, topped with jalapeños, rojo sauce
"Verde Burrito
pulled chicken, pico de gallo, verde sauce
*Cowboy Burritos
adobo pork, borracho beans, morita sauce, chipotle aioli, fried onions
*Pescado Burrito
crisp mahi, pickled onions, verde sauce & chipotle aioli
*Camaron Burrito
sautéed baby shrimp, black beans, chayote squash, red onion, baby tomato, quest fresco, morita & tomatillo cream
*Veggie Burrito
marinated and sautéed criminology mushrooms, zucchini & cherry tomatoes, Chihuahua cheese, choice of sauce
*Pollo Verde Dinner
pulled chicken in a verde sauce, black bean-corn salsa, mixed cheese blend. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans
*Al Pastor Taco Dinner
braised adobo pork with onion & grilled pineapple, Chihuahua cheese. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans
*Ground Beef Taco Dinner
house seasoned ground beef, seasoned shredded cabbage & mixed cheese blend. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans
*Barbacoa Taco Dinner
smoked pulled beef, seasoned shredded cabbage & Chihuahua cheese. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans
*Carne Asada Taco Dinner
sauteed smoked sirloin steak with pico de gallo, sliced avocado & queso fresco. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans
*Pescado Taco Dinner
crispy fried mahi, chipotle aioli, seasoned shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, mixed cheese blend. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of refried, black or borracho beans
*Vegetable Taco dinner
sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, cherry tomatoes & onions, queso fresco cheese. Three soft tacos come with pico de gallo, sour cream, Spanish rice, & your choice of beans
*Jerk Shrimp Tacos
Jerk seasoned sauteed baby shrimp, house slaw, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, jerk vinaigrette, 3 per order, Spanish rice & choice of beans
*Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & chicken. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream
*Ground Beef Quesadilla
flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & ground beef. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream
*Shredded Beef Quesadilla
flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & shredded smoked beef. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream
*Adobo Pork Quesadilla
flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & shredded smoked beef. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream
*Vegetable Quesadilla
flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & vegetables. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream
*Bean Quesadilla
flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & beans. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream
*Chicken Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & chicken. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Ground Beef Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & ground beef. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Shredded Beef Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & shredded beef. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Adobo Pork Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & adobo pork. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Vegetable Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & vegetable medley. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Cheese Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with cheese. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Mixed Enchiladas
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & choice of fillings & sauce. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Bean & Cheese Enchiladas
Corn tortillas with mixed cheese & beans, choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans
*Chicken Fajitas
Chicken breast served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans
*Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans
*Steak Fajitas
Seasoned smoked steak served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans
*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Steak and shrimp served on a sizzling platter with peppers & onions, flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans
Kids Taco's
Two tacos, choice of meat, side of fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Just cheese & fries
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of meat, side of fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Three fried chicken fingers with a side of fries
*Kids Taco's
Two tacos, choice of meat, side of fries
*Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Just cheese & fries
*Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of meat, side of fries
*Kids Chicken Fingers
Three fried chicken fingers with a side of fries
Side Rice
a side dish of our Spanish Rice
Side Beans
Vegetarian Refried Beans Vegetarian Black Beans Borracho Beans with Bacon & Beer
Side of Chips
Side of Fries
Side Large Queso No Chips
cheese, roasted poblano peppers, beer
Side of soft Flour Tortillas x 4
Side of soft Corn Tortillas x 4
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hope you enjoy everything!
205 W Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066