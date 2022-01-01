Restaurant header imageView gallery

AA Pike Lab

No reviews yet

1216 Broadway

Manhattan, NY 10001

Slices

Slice Cheese

$4.49

Hot and Ready Slice

Slice Pepperoni

$4.79

Slice the Works

$4.99

Slice Meat Combo

$4.99

Slice Super Veggie

$4.99

PizzasPK

Cheese Pizza

$20.79

Super Veggie

$26.99

The "Works"

$26.99

Meat Combo

$26.99

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.29

GF Works

$20.29

GF Meat Combo

$20.29

GF Super Veggie

$20.29

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Drink

$9.99

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Bottled Drink

$9.99

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Drink

$10.18

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Bottled Drink

$10.19

#3 Multi-Top Pizza

$10.99

Multi-Top Pizza & Bottled Drink

$10.99

Value Slice Cheese

$2.99

Value Slice Roni

$2.99

Value Multi-Top Slice

$3.19

Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Mist Twist 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew 20oz

$0.50

Orange 20oz

$0.50

Lemonade 20oz

$0.50

Root Beer 20oz

$0.50

Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew Ice 20oz

$0.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$0.20

Ocean Spray

$0.20

Gatorade

$0.20

Sobe Life Water

$0.20

Brisk

$0.20

1Ltr Sobe Life Water

$1.50

Amp Energy Drink

$1.40

Kickstart Energy Drink

$1.40

Rockstar Energy Drink

$1.40

Bottled Water

$0.50

Apps & Sides

Regular Lays

$2.29+

Lays Baked

$2.29

Sun Harvest

$2.29

Sun Original

$2.29

Salt Vin

$2.29

Ms Vk BBQ

$2.29

Ms VK Reg

$2.29

Doritos

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Doritos Blaze

$2.29

Ruffles

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

Lays Baked Sour Crm

$2.29

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.49

Candy Cookie

$2.49

Brownie

$2.49

Blondie Brownie

$2.49

Cinnamon Sticks*

$6.99

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Chz

$0.99

Italian Romano

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Vinaigrette

$0.99

Greek

$0.99

2 Breadsticks

$1.00

Marinara

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Red Chili

$0.99

Drinks

Aquafina

$2.99

Tea

$1.69

Combo Ups

Water Combo Up

$3.99

Soda Combo Up

$3.99

NCB Combo UP

$4.49

Combo Up Tea

$4.49

Combo Up Sobe 1Ltr

$4.49

Bottles

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Pepsi Max

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi Max

$2.99

Mountain Dew Ice

$2.99

Bubly Strawberry 20oz

$2.59

Bubly Lemon Lime 20oz

$2.59

Bubly Grapefruit 20oz

$2.59

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Orange 2 Liter

$3.99

Lemonade 2 Liter

$3.99

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.99

Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter

$3.99

Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Sweet Lemon Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

NCB

Ocean Spray

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Brisk

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Sobe 1 Ltr

$3.19

Deli

Lobster Roll

$18.89+

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.79+

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich gd

$38.79

Italian Sandwich

$8.79+

Italian Sandwich gd

$38.79

Tuna Sandwich

$8.79+

Tuna Sandwich gd

$38.79

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.79+

Chicken Salad Sandwich gd

$38.79

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.79+

Ham & Cheese Sandwich gd

$38.79

Plain Italian

$8.39+

Lobster BLT

$20.49+

Lobster BLT gd

$90.99

Lobster

$18.89+

Lobster gd

$95.49

Lobster Roll

$18.89+

Thanksgiving Toasted

Thanksgiving Toasted

$9.59+

Meatball & Cheese

Meatball & Cheese

$8.59+

Veggie

Veggie

$7.59+

BLT

Toasted BLT

$8.59+

Italian Toasted

Italian Toasted

$8.79+

Italian Toasted gd

$44.09

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami

$9.99+

Grilled Sandwiches*

Chicken w/ Cheese !!!

$9.99+

Steak w/ Cheese

$9.99+

Chicken Number 9

$9.99+

Steak Number 9

$9.99+

Chicken Bomb

$9.99+

Steak Bomb

$9.99+

Chicken Vermonter

$9.99+

Steak Vermonter

$9.99+

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.99+

Steak Teriyaki

$9.99+

Chicken BBQ Cheddar

$9.99+

Steak BBQ Cheddar

$9.99+

Chicken Korean BBQ

$9.99+

Steak Korean BBQ

$9.99+

Chicken Double Peppercorn

$9.99+

Steak Double Peppercorn

$9.99+

Chicken Southwestern

$9.99+

Steak Southwestern

$9.99+

Bowls

Chicken w/Cheese Bowl

$11.99+

Steak w/Cheese Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Number 9 Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Number 9 Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Bomb Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Bomb Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Vermonter Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Vermonter Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken BBQ Cheddar Bowl

$11.99+

Steak BBQ Cheddar Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Korean BBQ Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Korean BBQ Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Double Peppercorn Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Double Peppercorn Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Southwestern Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Southwestern Bowl

$11.99+

Thanksgiving Toasted Bowl

$12.59+

LIMITED CONTACT DELIVERY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
It's Papa Gino's Time

1216 Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10001

