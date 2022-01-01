Papa J's Pizzeria & Diner Honor
10583 Main St
Honor, MI 49640
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beer Battered Shrimp
Twelve Red Hook amber ale battered shrimp
Cheesy Breadsticks
Our O.G. cheesybread. Served with marinara or ranch.
Clam Strips
Breaded and fried till golden.
Coconut Shrimp
Six coconut coated jumbo shrimp fried, served with a pineapple strawberry dipping sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs
Twelve bite size corn dogs.
Deep Fried Pickles
Two large pickle spears, wrapped in ham, filled with cream cheese, beer battered and deep fried.
French Fries
A shareable portion of our in house hand cut fries.
Fried Cauliflower
Beer battered cauliflower fried till golden.
Fried Green Beans
Toasted onion battered, fried till golden.
Fried Mushrooms
Beer battered whole mushrooms, fried till golden.
Garlic Bites
Bite size breadstix "lathered" with butter then "dusted" with garlic and parmesan.
Mozzarella Cheese Stix
Five breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with marinara or ranch.
Onion Rings
Beer battered and fried.
Pizza Bones
Plain and simple but always delicious. Twisted bread sticks covered in parmesan. Served with marinara or ranch.
Sweet Potato Fries
Savory seasoned wavelength sweet fries.
Deep Dish Cheesebread
Buffalo Shrimp
Soups & Salads
Antipasta
Romaine, pepperoni, salami, tomato, green and black olives, pepper rings, and mozzarella.
Beef Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, beef, tomato, onion, cheddar, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, and shredded parmesan.
Chef Salad
Romaine, turkey, ham, american and swiss cheese, tomato, crouton and a hard boiled egg.
Cherry Chicken Salad
Romaine, pecans, bleu cheese, red onion
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, chicken, parmesan, and croutons.
Chicken Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, chicken, tomato, onion, cheddar, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Fried Chicken Salad
Romaine, crispy chicken, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion.
Garden Salad for 10
Simple salad with garden vegetables and croutons. One choice of dressing. Enough salad for ten PEOPLE. NOT COWS.
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, black olives, pepper rings, green pepper, red onion, tomato, and romaine.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Mandarin oranges, almonds, crisp noodles and house made honey vinaigrette.
Pint of Coleslaw
Have you heard of Murphy's Law??? How about COLES LAW....
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon and american cheese
Blue Moon Burger
Bleu cheese and mayo
Hamburger
Meat and bread
Jalapeño Burger
Jalapeno, swiss cheese and mayo
Mushroom Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and onion, swiss cheese and mayo
Olive Burger
Sauteed green olives, swiss cheese and mayo
Papa Burger
Fried to order haystack onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, Dirty Bastards BBQ, swiss and american cheese....everything but the kitchen sink, but feel free to add more to it:)
Patty Melt
Grilled sunflower rye bread, sauteed onions and swiss cheese
Royale with Cheese
Served Deluxe (mayo, lettuce, tomato) with american cheese
Western Burger
Bacon, onion rings, Dirty Bastards BBQ and american cheese
Sandwiches & Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
BBQ Chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar, tomato and ranch
BLT
Smoking will kill you. Bacon will kill you. But smoking bacon will cure it:)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar, tomato and ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine, parmesan and caeser dressing
Chicken Gyro
Chicken, feta, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce
Club Sandwich
Triple decker sandwich. Consists of ham, turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo....phew that is a mouth full;0
Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a Brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch
Fish Sandwich
Choice of pollock or cod. Dressed with tartar, lettuce, and tomato
Greek Wrap
Chicken, feta, spinach, tomato, red onion, ranch and greek dressing
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, cheddar and provolone
Grilled Cheese w/Ham
Swiss, cheddar and provolone, but with ham too:)
Gyro
Shaved lamb, feta, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce
Philly Steak
Thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions, peppers and swiss cheese. Served of a foccacia roll
Pot Roast French Dip
Family recipe pot roast (yes this is me calling it out, its good. Very good.) sauteed onions and swiss cheese. Served on a foccacia roll with a side of Aujus to dip.
Reuben
A friend of mine wanted to make a reuben sandwich but he couldn't find the right bread... You could say his plans went a-rye.
Shrimp Po Boy
Beer battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cilantro lime mayo. Served on a foccacia roll.
Tuna Melt
Grilled sandwich on rye with tuna and swiss.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, green pepper, cucumber, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch.
Rachel
Baskets
Beer Battered Shrimp Basket
Red Hook Ale battered shrimp fried till golden.
Chicken Strip Basket
Four chicken strips fried till golden.
Clam Strip Basket
Breaded clam strips. Served with tartar and a lemon.
Coconut Shrimp Basket
Six coconut coated jumbo shrimp fried, served with a pineapple strawberry dipping sauce.
Cod Basket
Baked. Beer battered. Breaded. However you like it. Served with tartar and a lemon.
Fried Chicken Basket
Our famous four piece chicken. Served with all the fixings. Choice of potato, coleslaw, biscuit, butter and honey.
Pollock Basket
Three pieces of pollock. Baked, beer battered or breaded. Served with tartar and a lemon.
Subs
BLT Sub
Man...looking at all of this food is bacon me hungry.
Cheeseburger Sub
Burger, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a grilled bun
Chicken Sub
Chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Club Sub
Turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a toasted bun
Deluxe Supreme Sub
Italian meats (ham, pepperoni, salami), mozzarella, sauteed onions and green peppers, lettuce, tomato and french dressing
Ham Sub
Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Italian Stallion Sub
Italian sausage, bacon, sauteed onion and green pepper, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing
Italian Sub
Italian meats (ham, pepperoni, salami)
Meatball Sub
Chopped meatballs, family recipe pizza sauce and mozzarella. Served on a toasted bun
Pizza Steak Sub
Thinly shaved steak, family recipe pizza sauce and mozzarella. Served on a toasted bun
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, pizza ham, family recipe pizza sauce and mozzarella. Served on a toasted bun
Steak Sub
Thinly shaved steak, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and french dressing
Super Sub
Turkey, ham, salami, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Sub
Turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Vegetarian Sub
Sauteed mushroom, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and french dressing
Dinners
Beer Battered Shrimp Dinner
Red Hook beer battered shrimp. Choice of potato.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Breaded chicken tenderloins. Choice of potato.
Clam Strips Dinner
Breaded clam strips. Choice of potato.
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Six coconut coated jumbo shrimp fried, served with a pineapple strawberry dipping sauce. Choice of potato.
Cod Dinner
Baked. Beer battered. Breaded. However you like it. Served with tartar and a lemon. Choice of potato.
4 pc Fried Chicken Dinner
Our famous four piece chicken. Served with all the fixings. Choice of potato, biscuit, butter and honey.
12 pc Fried Chicken Dinner
Dinner for the family :) Served with all of the fixings. Pint of mashed and gravy. Pint of coleslaw. Four biscuits with honey and butter.
Pollock Dinner
Three pieces of pollock. Baked, beer battered or breaded. Served with tartar and a lemon. Choice of potato.
Pot Roast Dinner
Our family recipe pot roast is just delicious. Sorry if we run out...It happens. Served with mashed and gravy, carrots, soup and salad.
Smothered Chicken
Two chicken breasts, smothered in mushrooms and onions. Topped with melted swiss and tomatoes. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Hot Turkey
Traditional hot turkey sandwich. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and coleslaw.
Hot Roast Beef
Our family recipe pot roast. Between two pieces of white bread. Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed and coleslaw.
Favorites
Big Boot
3' x 2' square pizza. Dont worry, we can help you carry it to your car.
Personal Pizza
Four slice personal pizza 8"
Stromboli
A volcanic island in the Mediterranean, the most northeasterly of the Lipari Islands. Just kidding...It is a type of turnover, filled with whatever you would like.
14" 1 Topping w/Quart Pop
One topping to rule them all. No additional topping can be added to this deal. Comes with a 32 Ounce fountain drink, or upgrade to a 2 Liter.
Chicago Style
12" Chicago Cheese Pizza
12" Chicago 1 Topping
12" Chicago 2 Topping
12" Chicago 3 Topping
12" Chicago 4 Topping
12" Chicago 5 Topping
12" Chicago 6 Topping
12" Chicago 7 Topping
14" Chicago Cheese Pizza
14" Chicago 1 Topping
14" Chicago 2 Topping
14" Chicago 3 Topping
14" Chicago 4 Topping
14" Chicago 5 Topping
14" Chicago 6 Topping
14" Chicago 7 Topping
Pan Style
12" PAN Cheese Pizza
12" PAN 1 Topping
12" PAN 2 Topping
12" PAN 3 Topping
12" PAN 4 Topping
12" PAN 5 Topping
12" PAN 6 Topping
12" PAN 7 Topping
14" PAN Cheese Pizza
14" PAN 1 Topping
14" PAN 2 Topping
14" PAN 3 Topping
14" PAN 4 Topping
14" PAN 5 Topping
14" PAN 6 Topping
14" PAN 7 Topping
Eggs & Stuff
Camaro
One egg, choice of meat
Catalina
Skillet with hashbrowns, ham, onion, green pepper and cheddar. Served on a egg flat.
Chevelle
Two eggs, choice of meat
57 Chevy
Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of potato
Corvette
Two eggs, ground sirloin (grilled to your specification), choice of potato
Fury
Two eggs, choice of potato
GTO
Two eggs, corned beef hash (cooked to your specification)
Mustang
Biscuits and gravy, DOES NOT come with toast, biscuit or pancakes.
Oldsmobile
Three eggs, one ham, two sausage links, two pieces of bacon, choice of potato
Peugeot
Our take on a eggs benedict. DOES NOT come with toast, biscuit or pancakes
Rambler
Breakfast sandwich. Served on an english muffin. Topped with american cheese. Your choice of meat
Road Runner
Breakfast Pizza. Choose three toppings.
Rolls Royce
Two eggs, New York Strip (cooked the way you like) and choice of potato
Shelby
Stuffed hashbrowns. Stuffed with mushrooms, onion, sour cream and cheddar.
Street Rod
Chopped up sausage patties, hashbrowns and egg. Smothered in sausage gravy. Covered in cheddar cheese.
T-Bird
Three eggs, choice of meat, choice of potato
Pancakes & Stuff
Bonneville
Three large cranberry pecan pancakes.
Cadillac
Belgian Waffle. Dont forget the add ons
Challenger
Three pieces of french toast. Smothered in pecans, drizzled with caramel and icing.
Corvair
Three buttermilk pancakes
Fairlane
Three buttermilk pancakes with blueberries inside
Falcon
Three pieces of french toast
The Gremlin
Three build your own buttermilk pancakes.
Volkswagen
Short stack of french toast or cakes
Omelets
Buick
Ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom and american cheese.
Cheese Omelet
Choose your cheese
Chariot
Bacon, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, onion and green pepper.
Chrysler
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom and american cheese
Dodge
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, swiss and american cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Ham and choice of cheese
Low Rider
Taco meat, onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella
Model-T
Corned beef hash, onion, green pepper and swiss cheese
Renault
Onion, bacon, sour cream and hashbrowns inside omelet
Soap Box Derby Car
Build your own omelet.
Studebaker
Onion, bacon, mushroom, green pepper and american cheese
The Taxi Cab
Thinly shaved steak, onion, green pepper and swiss cheese
The Tractor
Ham, potato, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheddar cheese
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our family owned and operated '50s style diner serves a full menu and great pizza with a vintage look and feel. Enjoy good food, fair prices and fast, friendly service. Not in the mood for a burger but craving a real shake? Papa J's serves the best hand dipped and soft serve ice cream, real shakes and malts in town.
10583 Main St, Honor, MI 49640