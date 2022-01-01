Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Papa J's Pizzeria & Diner Honor

938 Reviews

$$

10583 Main St

Honor, MI 49640

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Breadsticks
14" 2 Topping
Garlic Bites

Appetizers

We are all friends here...Guess you could call us taste buds :)

Beer Battered Shrimp

$9.99

Twelve Red Hook amber ale battered shrimp

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.99

Our O.G. cheesybread. Served with marinara or ranch.

Clam Strips

$8.99

Breaded and fried till golden.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Six coconut coated jumbo shrimp fried, served with a pineapple strawberry dipping sauce.

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Twelve bite size corn dogs.

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Two large pickle spears, wrapped in ham, filled with cream cheese, beer battered and deep fried.

French Fries

$3.99

A shareable portion of our in house hand cut fries.

Fried Cauliflower

$7.99

Beer battered cauliflower fried till golden.

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Toasted onion battered, fried till golden.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Beer battered whole mushrooms, fried till golden.

Garlic Bites

$7.49

Bite size breadstix "lathered" with butter then "dusted" with garlic and parmesan.

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$7.49

Five breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with marinara or ranch.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Beer battered and fried.

Pizza Bones

$7.49

Plain and simple but always delicious. Twisted bread sticks covered in parmesan. Served with marinara or ranch.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Savory seasoned wavelength sweet fries.

Deep Dish Cheesebread

$10.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Soups & Salads

If you are wearing cowboy clothes, are you ranch dressing?

Antipasta

$12.99

Romaine, pepperoni, salami, tomato, green and black olives, pepper rings, and mozzarella.

Beef Taco Salad

$11.99

Shredded lettuce, beef, tomato, onion, cheddar, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, croutons, and shredded parmesan.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Romaine, turkey, ham, american and swiss cheese, tomato, crouton and a hard boiled egg.

Cherry Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine, pecans, bleu cheese, red onion

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, chicken, parmesan, and croutons.

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.99

Shredded lettuce, chicken, tomato, onion, cheddar, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine, crispy chicken, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion.

Garden Salad for 10

$22.99

Simple salad with garden vegetables and croutons. One choice of dressing. Enough salad for ten PEOPLE. NOT COWS.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Feta cheese, black olives, pepper rings, green pepper, red onion, tomato, and romaine.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mandarin oranges, almonds, crisp noodles and house made honey vinaigrette.

Pint of Coleslaw

$7.49

Have you heard of Murphy's Law??? How about COLES LAW....

Burgers

We like our burgers just like Elvis did...We love meat tender

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon and american cheese

Blue Moon Burger

$10.99

Bleu cheese and mayo

Hamburger

$10.49

Meat and bread

Jalapeño Burger

$11.49

Jalapeno, swiss cheese and mayo

Mushroom Burger

$11.49

Sauteed mushrooms and onion, swiss cheese and mayo

Olive Burger

$11.49

Sauteed green olives, swiss cheese and mayo

Papa Burger

$13.99

Fried to order haystack onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, Dirty Bastards BBQ, swiss and american cheese....everything but the kitchen sink, but feel free to add more to it:)

Patty Melt

$11.49

Grilled sunflower rye bread, sauteed onions and swiss cheese

Royale with Cheese

$10.99

Served Deluxe (mayo, lettuce, tomato) with american cheese

Western Burger

$13.99

Bacon, onion rings, Dirty Bastards BBQ and american cheese

Sandwiches & Wraps

All sandwiches and wraps come with a pickle and a choice of one side. Bread comes from a local bakery out of Traverse City.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.29

BBQ Chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar, tomato and ranch

BLT

$10.99

Smoking will kill you. Bacon will kill you. But smoking bacon will cure it:)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Spicy chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar, tomato and ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.29

Chicken, romaine, parmesan and caeser dressing

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Chicken, feta, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce

Club Sandwich

$13.49

Triple decker sandwich. Consists of ham, turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo....phew that is a mouth full;0

Club Wrap

$12.29

Ham, turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a Brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Choice of pollock or cod. Dressed with tartar, lettuce, and tomato

Greek Wrap

$10.29

Chicken, feta, spinach, tomato, red onion, ranch and greek dressing

Grilled Cheese

$9.29

Swiss, cheddar and provolone

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$9.99

Swiss, cheddar and provolone, but with ham too:)

Gyro

$10.99

Shaved lamb, feta, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce

Philly Steak

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions, peppers and swiss cheese. Served of a foccacia roll

Pot Roast French Dip

$11.99

Family recipe pot roast (yes this is me calling it out, its good. Very good.) sauteed onions and swiss cheese. Served on a foccacia roll with a side of Aujus to dip.

Reuben

$12.29

A friend of mine wanted to make a reuben sandwich but he couldn't find the right bread... You could say his plans went a-rye.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Beer battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cilantro lime mayo. Served on a foccacia roll.

Tuna Melt

$10.29

Grilled sandwich on rye with tuna and swiss.

Veggie Wrap

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, green pepper, cucumber, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch.

Rachel

$12.29

Baskets

All baskets include our fresh daily hand cut french fries and coleslaw.

Beer Battered Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Red Hook Ale battered shrimp fried till golden.

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Four chicken strips fried till golden.

Clam Strip Basket

$11.29

Breaded clam strips. Served with tartar and a lemon.

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Six coconut coated jumbo shrimp fried, served with a pineapple strawberry dipping sauce.

Cod Basket

$13.49

Baked. Beer battered. Breaded. However you like it. Served with tartar and a lemon.

Fried Chicken Basket

$14.99

Our famous four piece chicken. Served with all the fixings. Choice of potato, coleslaw, biscuit, butter and honey.

Pollock Basket

$11.49

Three pieces of pollock. Baked, beer battered or breaded. Served with tartar and a lemon.

Subs

I refuse to make my own sandwich. I rely on sub contractors. All subs come hot unless you specify otherwise.

BLT Sub

$8.99+

Man...looking at all of this food is bacon me hungry.

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99+

Burger, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a grilled bun

Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Club Sub

$10.99+

Turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a toasted bun

Deluxe Supreme Sub

$10.99+

Italian meats (ham, pepperoni, salami), mozzarella, sauteed onions and green peppers, lettuce, tomato and french dressing

Ham Sub

$9.99+

Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Italian Stallion Sub

$9.99+

Italian sausage, bacon, sauteed onion and green pepper, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing

Italian Sub

$9.99+

Italian meats (ham, pepperoni, salami)

Meatball Sub

$9.99+

Chopped meatballs, family recipe pizza sauce and mozzarella. Served on a toasted bun

Pizza Steak Sub

$10.99+

Thinly shaved steak, family recipe pizza sauce and mozzarella. Served on a toasted bun

Pizza Sub

$9.99+

Pepperoni, pizza ham, family recipe pizza sauce and mozzarella. Served on a toasted bun

Steak Sub

$10.99+

Thinly shaved steak, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and french dressing

Super Sub

$9.99+

Turkey, ham, salami, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Sub

$9.99+

Turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Vegetarian Sub

$9.99+

Sauteed mushroom, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and french dressing

Dinners

All dinners include a soup and salad. You can make your own salad on our salad bar when you get here or have one of our lovely front staff get it for you. We have a rotating four soups out every day, just call and ask us what the soups of the day are:)

Beer Battered Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Red Hook beer battered shrimp. Choice of potato.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

Breaded chicken tenderloins. Choice of potato.

Clam Strips Dinner

$13.29

Breaded clam strips. Choice of potato.

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Six coconut coated jumbo shrimp fried, served with a pineapple strawberry dipping sauce. Choice of potato.

Cod Dinner

$15.49

Baked. Beer battered. Breaded. However you like it. Served with tartar and a lemon. Choice of potato.

4 pc Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Our famous four piece chicken. Served with all the fixings. Choice of potato, biscuit, butter and honey.

12 pc Fried Chicken Dinner

$29.99

Dinner for the family :) Served with all of the fixings. Pint of mashed and gravy. Pint of coleslaw. Four biscuits with honey and butter.

Pollock Dinner

$13.49

Three pieces of pollock. Baked, beer battered or breaded. Served with tartar and a lemon. Choice of potato.

Pot Roast Dinner

$14.99

Our family recipe pot roast is just delicious. Sorry if we run out...It happens. Served with mashed and gravy, carrots, soup and salad.

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Two chicken breasts, smothered in mushrooms and onions. Topped with melted swiss and tomatoes. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Hot Turkey

$12.99

Traditional hot turkey sandwich. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and coleslaw.

Hot Roast Beef

$12.99

Our family recipe pot roast. Between two pieces of white bread. Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed and coleslaw.

Pasta

Comes with a soup and salad.

Chicken Alfredo

$13.49

Grilled chicken, fettuccine and a homemade alfredo sauce. Served with a piece of garlic texas toast.

Spaghetti

$12.99

We make our homemade sauce from grandmas recipe book. Served with a piece of garlic texas toast.

Wings

Boneless or Traditional. Choice of sauce, or plain.

1# Chicken Wing Boneless

$10.99

1# Chicken Wing Trad.

$11.99

Basket

$2.99

Dinner

$4.99

Kid's Menu

Comes with a drink and a soft serve ice cream.

KIDS Chix Strips & Fries

$6.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

KIDS Hamburger and Fries

$6.99

KIDS Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

KIDS Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

KIDS Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Small

10" Pizza / 6 Pieces

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

10" 1 Topping

$13.50

10" 2 Topping

$15.50

10" 3 Topping

$17.50

10" 4 Topping

$16.99

10" 5 Topping

$21.50

10" 6 Topping

$23.50

10" 7 Topping

$25.50

10" Papa Special

$19.99

10" 2nd Pizza Deal

$12.50

Medium

12" Pizza / 8 Pieces

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

12" 1 Topping

$14.50

12" 2 Topping

$15.99

12" 3 Topping

$16.50

12" 4 Topping

$18.99

12" 5 Topping

$21.25

12" 6 Topping

$23.50

12" 7 Topping

$25.75

12" Papa Special

$21.99

12" 2nd Pizza Deal

$13.50

Large

14" Pizza / 10 Pieces

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.50

14" 1 Topping

$15.50

14" 2 Topping

$17.50

14" 3 Topping

$19.50

14" 4 Topping

$20.99

14" 5 Topping

$23.49

14" 6 Topping

$25.99

14" 7 Topping

$27.99

14" Papa Special

$23.99

14" 2nd Pizza Deal

$14.50

X-Large

16" Pizza / 12 Pieces

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.50

16" 1 Topping

$18.50

16" 2 Topping

$21.50

16" 3 Topping

$22.50

16" 4 Topping

$23.99

16" 5 Topping

$24.99

16" 6 Topping

$25.99

16" 7 Topping

$26.99

16" Papa Special

$23.99

16" 2nd Pizza Deal

$15.50

Favorites

The "other" guys

Big Boot

$33.99

3' x 2' square pizza. Dont worry, we can help you carry it to your car.

Personal Pizza

$7.99

Four slice personal pizza 8"

Stromboli

$20.99

A volcanic island in the Mediterranean, the most northeasterly of the Lipari Islands. Just kidding...It is a type of turnover, filled with whatever you would like.

14" 1 Topping w/Quart Pop

$13.99

One topping to rule them all. No additional topping can be added to this deal. Comes with a 32 Ounce fountain drink, or upgrade to a 2 Liter.

Chicago Style

Chicago inspired thick crust pizza. Covered in hearty tomato and italian seasonings. Loaded with extra toppings of your choice. Very filling :)

12" Chicago Cheese Pizza

$20.99

12" Chicago 1 Topping

$23.98

12" Chicago 2 Topping

$26.67

12" Chicago 3 Topping

$29.96

12" Chicago 4 Topping

$32.95

12" Chicago 5 Topping

$35.94

12" Chicago 6 Topping

$38.93

12" Chicago 7 Topping

$41.92

14" Chicago Cheese Pizza

$23.99

14" Chicago 1 Topping

$27.98

14" Chicago 2 Topping

$31.97

14" Chicago 3 Topping

$35.96

14" Chicago 4 Topping

$39.95

14" Chicago 5 Topping

$43.94

14" Chicago 6 Topping

$47.93

14" Chicago 7 Topping

$51.92

Pan Style

Baked in a deep dish pan. Thick crust. Topped with extra sauce. Extra cheese. Extra toppings and extra love:)

12" PAN Cheese Pizza

$18.99

12" PAN 1 Topping

$21.98

12" PAN 2 Topping

$24.97

12" PAN 3 Topping

$27.96

12" PAN 4 Topping

$30.95

12" PAN 5 Topping

$33.94

12" PAN 6 Topping

$37.93

12" PAN 7 Topping

$41.92

14" PAN Cheese Pizza

$21.99

14" PAN 1 Topping

$25.98

14" PAN 2 Topping

$29.97

14" PAN 3 Topping

$33.96

14" PAN 4 Topping

$37.95

14" PAN 5 Topping

$41.94

14" PAN 6 Topping

$45.93

14" PAN 7 Topping

$49.92

Eggs & Stuff

All the basics, and then some.

Camaro

$7.99

One egg, choice of meat

Catalina

$13.99

Skillet with hashbrowns, ham, onion, green pepper and cheddar. Served on a egg flat.

Chevelle

$8.99

Two eggs, choice of meat

57 Chevy

$9.99

Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of potato

Corvette

$10.99

Two eggs, ground sirloin (grilled to your specification), choice of potato

Fury

$7.99

Two eggs, choice of potato

GTO

$10.99

Two eggs, corned beef hash (cooked to your specification)

Mustang

$7.99

Biscuits and gravy, DOES NOT come with toast, biscuit or pancakes.

Oldsmobile

$12.99

Three eggs, one ham, two sausage links, two pieces of bacon, choice of potato

Peugeot

$11.99

Our take on a eggs benedict. DOES NOT come with toast, biscuit or pancakes

Rambler

$5.99

Breakfast sandwich. Served on an english muffin. Topped with american cheese. Your choice of meat

Road Runner

$11.99

Breakfast Pizza. Choose three toppings.

Rolls Royce

$18.99

Two eggs, New York Strip (cooked the way you like) and choice of potato

Shelby

$11.99

Stuffed hashbrowns. Stuffed with mushrooms, onion, sour cream and cheddar.

Street Rod

$13.99

Chopped up sausage patties, hashbrowns and egg. Smothered in sausage gravy. Covered in cheddar cheese.

T-Bird

$10.99

Three eggs, choice of meat, choice of potato

Pancakes & Stuff

Carbons golden malted.

Bonneville

$10.99

Three large cranberry pecan pancakes.

Cadillac

$7.99

Belgian Waffle. Dont forget the add ons

Challenger

$10.99

Three pieces of french toast. Smothered in pecans, drizzled with caramel and icing.

Corvair

$8.99

Three buttermilk pancakes

Fairlane

$9.99

Three buttermilk pancakes with blueberries inside

Falcon

$9.99

Three pieces of french toast

The Gremlin

$10.99

Three build your own buttermilk pancakes.

Volkswagen

$7.99

Short stack of french toast or cakes

Omelets

Best omelets in town. All come with choice of potato. All come with toast, biscuit or pancake.

Buick

$11.49

Ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom and american cheese.

Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Choose your cheese

Chariot

$11.49

Bacon, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, onion and green pepper.

Chrysler

$11.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom and american cheese

Dodge

$11.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, swiss and american cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Ham and choice of cheese

Low Rider

$11.99

Taco meat, onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella

Model-T

$11.99

Corned beef hash, onion, green pepper and swiss cheese

Renault

$11.99

Onion, bacon, sour cream and hashbrowns inside omelet

Soap Box Derby Car

$12.99

Build your own omelet.

Studebaker

$11.49

Onion, bacon, mushroom, green pepper and american cheese

The Taxi Cab

$11.99

Thinly shaved steak, onion, green pepper and swiss cheese

The Tractor

$11.49

Ham, potato, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheddar cheese

Kid's Toys

Breakfast for the kiddos

Little Red Wagon

$6.99

One egg and choice of meat. Served with toast, biscuit or pancake.

Roller Skates

$6.99

One Mickey Mouse pancake. Add m&ms, chocolate chips or blueberry. Comes with choice of meat.

Tricycle

$6.99

One piece of french toast. Choice of meat.

Sides

Sides for days.

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Ask for it to be grilled. No extra charge.

Corned Beef Hash

$7.49

Oatmeal

$5.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Side Amer. Fries

$3.99

Side Breakfast Meat

$5.99

Side Hashbrowns

$3.99

Toast/E.Muffin/Biscuit

$2.99

Side of Toast

Yogurt Parfait

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our family owned and operated '50s style diner serves a full menu and great pizza with a vintage look and feel. Enjoy good food, fair prices and fast, friendly service. Not in the mood for a burger but craving a real shake? Papa J's serves the best hand dipped and soft serve ice cream, real shakes and malts in town.

Website

Location

10583 Main St, Honor, MI 49640

Directions

