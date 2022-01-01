Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa Jack's

1 Review

$$

108 W Center St

Kyle, TX 78640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Burgers

Bubba Burger

$11.00

Comal Burger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Red Beans, Rice, Sausage

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fried Alligator Nuggets

$11.00

Mardi Gras Roll

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 W Center St, Kyle, TX 78640

Directions

Gallery
Papa Jack's image
Papa Jack's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Classics
orange starNo Reviews
118 S Front St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's - Kyle
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Badassfoods512
orange starNo Reviews
107 E. Center Street Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22604 interestate 35 kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
orange starNo Reviews
905 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Black Oak BBQ - 1119 N Old Hwy 81
orange starNo Reviews
1119 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kyle

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Kyle
orange star4.6 • 1,146
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0019_Kyle TX_I-35
orange star4.6 • 562
20471 I-35 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's - Kyle
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kyle
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston