Pizza
Salad

Papa Karl's Country Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2487 Boyds Creek Hwy

Sevierville, TN 37876

Catfish Dinner
Cake
Cod Fish Dinner

Appetizer

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Basket of fries smothered in cheese sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

4 breaded and Fried Green Tomatoes, topped with bacon and our house made ranch

Potato Skins

$5.99

4 crispy potato skins topped with cheese and bacon Served with our house made ranch and sour cream

Kettle Chips

$4.99

Basket of kettle chips

Loaded Kettle Chips

$5.99

Basket of kettle chips topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and jalapenos

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.99

4-6 (depending on size) pickle spears, hand breaded and fried Served with our house made ranch

Soup & Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

House made mix of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese and grilled or fried chicken

House Salad

$5.99

House made mix of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, and cheese

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

House made Chili, topped with cheese and jalapeno

Side Salad

$2.99

House made mix of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber and cheese

Cup of Chili

$2.99

House made chili topped with cheese

Bowl of Pintos

$6.99

House made pinto beans, cooked from dry beans with onion, bacon and seasoned to perfection Served with cornbread

Chicken and Dumplings

$6.99Out of stock

Sandwich

Hand Pattied Burger

$8.99

6 ounce never frozen handmade patty on a toasted brioche bun topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion Served with a pickle spear

Chicken Club

$9.49

Marinated and grilled chicken breast on grilled sour dough bread topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheese and bacon Served with a pickle spear

Patty Melt

$9.49

6 ounce never frozen handmade patty on grilled sour dough bread, served with melted American cheese, cheddar cheese and grilled onions Served with a pickle spear

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Philly beef steak grilled with onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers served on a warm hoagie roll topped with melted provolone cheese Served with pickle spear

Ultimate BLT

$8.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on grilled sour dough bread Served with pickle spear

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.49

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich served on grilled sour dough bread and topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato Served with pickle spear

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Marinated chicken grilled with onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers served on a warm hoagie roll topped with melted provolone cheese Served with pickle spear

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Hand breaded and fried marinated chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato Served with pickle spear

Main

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Breaded and fried all-beef steak topped with white gravy.

Cod Fish Dinner

$10.99

Breaded and fried codfish served with cooked to order hush puppy and lemon

Grilled Meatloaf

$9.99

Our secret recipe meatloaf, grilled and topped with onions, mushrooms and brown gravy

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

4 breaded and fried marinated chicken breast tenders Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch, or Honey Mustard

Grilled Chicken

$9.49

Grilled and marinated chicken breast

Porkchop

$9.49

Boneless grilled, or hand breaded and fried, seasoned porkchop

Chop Steak (8oz)

$10.99

Never frozen, handmade 8 ounce all beef patty topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and brown gravy

Cup of Pinto Beans and Cornbread

$7.99

Homemade pinto beans cooked with onion, bacon, and seasonings served with our homemade warm cornbread

Catfish Dinner

$11.99

Fresh, farm raised catfish, hand battered with our seasoned flour-based blend and fried, served with fresh hush puppy May be grilled upon request

Kid's

Kid's Corndog Nuggets

$6.99

Fried corndog nuggets

Kid's Pizza

$6.99

cheese or pepperoni flatbread pizza Never Frozen

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheese sandwich on sour dough bread

Kid's Burger

$6.99

4-ounce handmade patty, never frozen Served plain

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 marinated, hand breaded and fried chicken tenders

Extra Side or Bread

Fried Okra

$2.99

Breaded and fried until crispy

Green Beans

$2.99

Cooked with bacon, onion and seasonings

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Homemade pinto beans, soaked overnight, cooked with onion and bacon, seasoned to taste Served with cornbread

Fries

$2.99

Always crispy, dusted with seasoning

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Real potatoes, skin on, hand cut and boiled fresh daily

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Homemade and baked fresh daily

Coleslaw

$2.99

Hand shredded cabbage, carrot, and diced red onion mixed with our house made slaw dressing

Baked Potato

$2.99

Washed, oiled, and salted potatoes Served with your choice of toppings

Side Salad

$2.99

House made blend of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber and cheese

4 Pieces of Cornbread

$2.00

4 pieces of warm homemade cornbread

1 Piece of Cornbread

$0.50

1 piece of warm homemade cornbread

Hush Puppy

$0.75

House made and cooked to order

Dessert

Cake

$4.49

Homemade cakes made by our amazing cake lady

Banana Pudding

$2.99Out of stock

Grandma's homemade pudding mixed with fresh bananas and vanilla wafer cookies

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

House made

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Perfect mix of sweet and tangy

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Perfectly homemade

1000 Island

$0.50

Homemade

BBQ

$0.50

Ken's Original

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ken's

Italian

$0.50

Light and perfectly seasoned

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Very light

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

warm cheese sauce

Sour Cream

$0.50

cold and creamy

French

$0.50

Red French dressing

Soups w/ Side

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

House made chili topped with cheese and jalapeno

Bowl of Pintos

$8.99

Homemade pinto beans cooked with onion, bacon and seasoned served with warm cornbread

Chicken and Dumplings w/ 1 Side

$8.99Out of stock

Flat dumplings and grilled chicken breast Seasoned perfectly

Chili Dog w/ fries

1/4 pound all beef hotdog topped with our homemade chili and served with a side of our always crispy and seasoned fries add onion upon request

1/4 lb all beef Chili Dog w/ fries

$8.99

Beverages

Beverage

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Water

Caramel Iced Coffee

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2487 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville, TN 37876

Directions

