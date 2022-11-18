Papa Kurt's imageView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque

Papa Kurt's 808 Sheridan Street

review star

No reviews yet

808 Sheridan Street

Honolulu, HI 96814

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fries
Teriburger

Food

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Homestyle charburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and house sauce

Teriburger

$8.50

Ahi Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Seared local Ahi patty, with carrot and cabbage slaw, crispy won ton chip, maze tare and spicy aioli

Venison Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Marinated Molokai venison with caramelized onions, maze tare, and house sauce.

Fries

$4.00

Crispy crinkle cut fries with ketchup

Teri Sauce

$1.00

Homemade Maze Tare (sweetened soy)

House Sauce

$1.00

Papa Kurt's Burger Sauce

Won Ton Min

$14.00Out of stock

Tuna Spaghetti Mac

$2.00

Umma's Cucumber Kim Chee

$2.00Out of stock

Saimin

$11.00

Won Ton

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Diamond Head Strawberry Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison

Location

808 Sheridan Street, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

