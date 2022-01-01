- Home
Papa Leone's Pizzeria
174 Reviews
$
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd
Suite 207
Sevierville, TN 37876
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Half Pound tossed in the flavor of your choice. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese Dressing.
Breadsticks
Eight Bread sticks topped with garlic butter, and Papa's Parmesan blend served with Marinara
Cheesy Breadsticks
Eight Cheesy Breadsticks served with Marinara
French Fries
Golden brown Shoestring Idaho Fries
Fried Mushrooms
12 Breaded Fried Mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Ravioli
4 cheese blend stuffed Ravioli breaded and fried served with Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Golden Brown Italian Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
Wings
Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed in your choice sauce served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Pizza Boats
Garlic toasted French Bread Topped with our House Made Marinara, Zesty Pepperoni, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Freshly Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Chef Salad
Pit Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Homemade Croutons. Served on a bed of Freshly chopped Romaine Lettuce. With your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, and Banana Peppers On A bed of Freshly Chopped Romaine Lettuce served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
House Salad
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Jack , and Homemade Croutons on a Bed of Freshly Chopped Romaine Lettuce. With your choice of Dressing.
Subs
Cheese Steak
8 ounces of Black Angus Sirloin Steak Served on a 9 inch Toasted hoagie Roll with Sautéed Red Onions and Green Bell Peppers Finished with Melted White American Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Marinated Grilled Chicken and Bacon with Melted American Cheese, Drizzled with House Ranch Dressing
Chicken Cheese Steak
8 ounces of Marinated Grilled Chicken Served on a 9 inch Toasted hoagie Roll with Sautéed Red Onions and Green Bell Peppers Finished with Melted White American Cheese.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Smoky Mountain Pit Ham Served on a 9 inch Hoagie Roll , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Mayo with American cheese
Italian Sub
9 inch Hoagies Stuffed with Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Oregano, Papa's Parmesan blend mayo and oil & Vinegar
Meatball Sub
9 inch Toasted Hoagie Stuffed with Sliced Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese and Papa's Parmesan blend Topped With Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
Turkey Sub
9 inch Hoagie Roll with Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
Pizza Grinder
Zesty Pepperoni , House Made Marinara , Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll.
18 in Specialty Pizza
18 in Meat Eater
Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
18 in Hawaiian
Chopped Pit Ham, Diced Pineapples Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend
18 in Supreme
Littered with 9 Toppings, Including, Zesty Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Bananas Peppers, Crumbled Bacon Bits. Finished with a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
18 in Veggie
Fresh Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onions, Bananas Peppers, Finished With a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
18 in Cabin Fever
Almost World Famous Combination, Zesty Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Sweet Red Onions, and Bananas Peppers
18 in White
Garlic Butter Sauce, Dolloped Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes,
Strombolis & Calzones
Mama CALZONE
Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend, served with Marinara
Mama Stromboli
Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend
The Papa Calzone
Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend, served with Marinara
The Papa Stromboli
Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend
The grizzly Calzone
Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend, served with Marinara
The Grizzly Stromboli
Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend
16 Signature Pizza
16 In Philly Cheese Steak pizza
Served With our Garlic Butter Sauce, Black Angus Sirloin Steak Green Bell Peppers Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, White American cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
16 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella mix Cheese, Hot Buffalo Sauce, Finished with House Ranch Dressing.
16 In BBQ Chicken Pizza
Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce, Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Finished with Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce.
16 In Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza
Our Signature Sauce, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Sweet Red Onions, White American Cheese, A Blend Of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.
16 In Lasagna Pizza
Ricotta Cheese ,Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Zesty Pepperoni, Sweet Red Onions, Finished with Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone Cheese.
16 In Sasquatch Pizza
Zesty Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone cheese.
16 In Chicken Bacon Ranch
16 Specialty Pizza
16 In Meat Eater`
Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
16 In Hawaiian
Chopped Pit Ham, Diced Pineapples Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend
16 In Supreme
Littered with 9 Toppings, Including, Zesty Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Bananas Peppers, Crumbled Bacon Bits. Finished with a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
16 In Veggie
Fresh Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onions, Bananas Peppers, Finished With a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
16 In Cabin Fever
Almost World Famous Combination, Zesty Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Sweet Red Onions, and Bananas Peppers
16 In White
Garlic Butter Sauce, Dolloped Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes,
Signature Pizza
12 in Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Served With our Garlic Butter Sauce, Black Angus Sirloin Steak Green Bell Peppers Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, White American cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
12 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella mix Cheese, Hot Buffalo Sauce, Finished with House Ranch Dressing.
12 In BBQ Chicken Pizza
Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce, Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Finished with Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce.
12 In Lasagna Pizza
Ricotta Cheese ,Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Zesty Pepperoni, Sweet Red Onions, Finished with Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone Cheese.
12 In Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza
Our Signature Sauce, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Sweet Red Onions, White American Cheese, A Blend Of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.
12 In The Sasquatch Pizza
Zesty Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone cheese.
12 in Chicken Bacon Ranch
12 Specialty Pizza
12 In Meat Eater
Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
12 In Hawaiian
Chopped Pit Ham, Diced Pineapples Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend
12 In Supreme
Littered with 9 Toppings, Including, Zesty Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Bananas Peppers, Crumbled Bacon Bits. Finished with a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
12 In Veggie
Fresh Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onions, Bananas Peppers, Finished With a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
12 In Cabin Fever
Almost World Famous Combination, Zesty Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Sweet Red Onions, and Bananas Peppers
12 In White
Garlic Butter Sauce, Dolloped Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes,
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Half and Half Pizza
Gluten-Free Pizza
ICE
Chips
Dipping Sauces
Salad Dressings
Seasoning Packs
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:59 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:59 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:59 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:59 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:59 am - 10:00 pm
Papa Leone's has the best Pizza and Grinders, anywhere in the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg Area!! Great Family-Friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating available and delivery to the cabin rentals off of Upper Middle Creek Road..
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Suite 207, Sevierville, TN 37876