Pizza
Salad

Papa Leone's Pizzeria

174 Reviews

$

1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd

Suite 207

Sevierville, TN 37876

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza
Wings
Cheesy Breadsticks

Appetizers

All of our Appetizers come with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce..
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Half Pound tossed in the flavor of your choice. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese Dressing.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.00

Eight Bread sticks topped with garlic butter, and Papa's Parmesan blend served with Marinara

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.00

Eight Cheesy Breadsticks served with Marinara

French Fries

$3.00

Golden brown Shoestring Idaho Fries

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

12 Breaded Fried Mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

4 cheese blend stuffed Ravioli breaded and fried served with Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Six Golden Brown Italian Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Wings

Wings

$10.00+

Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed in your choice sauce served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Pizza Boats

Pizza Boats

$6.00

Garlic toasted French Bread Topped with our House Made Marinara, Zesty Pepperoni, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Salads

A salad to feed the whole family. Your choice of a House, Chef, Caesar, or Greek Salad with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Freshly Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.00

Pit Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Homemade Croutons. Served on a bed of Freshly chopped Romaine Lettuce. With your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Feta Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, and Banana Peppers On A bed of Freshly Chopped Romaine Lettuce served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Jack , and Homemade Croutons on a Bed of Freshly Chopped Romaine Lettuce. With your choice of Dressing.

Subs

All of our Subs come on 8" Hoagie Rolls and are served with Chips
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$10.00

8 ounces of Black Angus Sirloin Steak Served on a 9 inch Toasted hoagie Roll with Sautéed Red Onions and Green Bell Peppers Finished with Melted White American Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken and Bacon with Melted American Cheese, Drizzled with House Ranch Dressing

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00

8 ounces of Marinated Grilled Chicken Served on a 9 inch Toasted hoagie Roll with Sautéed Red Onions and Green Bell Peppers Finished with Melted White American Cheese.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Smoky Mountain Pit Ham Served on a 9 inch Hoagie Roll , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Mayo with American cheese

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.00

9 inch Hoagies Stuffed with Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Oregano, Papa's Parmesan blend mayo and oil & Vinegar

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.00

9 inch Toasted Hoagie Stuffed with Sliced Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese and Papa's Parmesan blend Topped With Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$9.00

9 inch Hoagie Roll with Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo

Pizza Grinder

$8.00

Zesty Pepperoni , House Made Marinara , Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll.

18 in Specialty Pizza

18 in Meat Eater

18 in Meat Eater

$24.00

Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

18 in Hawaiian

18 in Hawaiian

$22.00

Chopped Pit Ham, Diced Pineapples Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend

18 in Supreme

$25.00

Littered with 9 Toppings, Including, Zesty Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Bananas Peppers, Crumbled Bacon Bits. Finished with a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

18 in Veggie

18 in Veggie

$21.00

Fresh Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onions, Bananas Peppers, Finished With a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

18 in Cabin Fever

$24.00

Almost World Famous Combination, Zesty Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Sweet Red Onions, and Bananas Peppers

18 in White

18 in White

$22.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, Dolloped Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes,

Strombolis & Calzones

Try "The Chief"
Mama CALZONE

Mama CALZONE

$19.00

Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend, served with Marinara

Mama Stromboli

Mama Stromboli

$19.00

Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend

The Papa Calzone

The Papa Calzone

$23.00

Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend, served with Marinara

The Papa Stromboli

The Papa Stromboli

$23.00

Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend

The grizzly Calzone

The grizzly Calzone

$25.00

Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend, served with Marinara

The Grizzly Stromboli

The Grizzly Stromboli

$25.00

Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, and your choice of 3 toppings, Finished off with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with our Grated Parmesan Cheese Blend

16 Signature Pizza

16 In Philly Cheese Steak pizza

16 In Philly Cheese Steak pizza

$23.00

Served With our Garlic Butter Sauce, Black Angus Sirloin Steak Green Bell Peppers Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, White American cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.

16 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella mix Cheese, Hot Buffalo Sauce, Finished with House Ranch Dressing.

16 In BBQ Chicken Pizza

16 In BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce, Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Finished with Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce.

16 In Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$23.00

Our Signature Sauce, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Sweet Red Onions, White American Cheese, A Blend Of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.

16 In Lasagna Pizza

16 In Lasagna Pizza

$23.00

Ricotta Cheese ,Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Zesty Pepperoni, Sweet Red Onions, Finished with Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone Cheese.

16 In Sasquatch Pizza

16 In Sasquatch Pizza

$23.00

Zesty Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone cheese.

16 In Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

16 Specialty Pizza

16 In Meat Eater`

16 In Meat Eater`

$22.00

Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

16 In Hawaiian

16 In Hawaiian

$20.00

Chopped Pit Ham, Diced Pineapples Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend

16 In Supreme

$23.00

Littered with 9 Toppings, Including, Zesty Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Bananas Peppers, Crumbled Bacon Bits. Finished with a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

16 In Veggie

16 In Veggie

$20.00

Fresh Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onions, Bananas Peppers, Finished With a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

16 In Cabin Fever

$22.00

Almost World Famous Combination, Zesty Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Sweet Red Onions, and Bananas Peppers

16 In White

16 In White

$20.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, Dolloped Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes,

Signature Pizza

12 in Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

12 in Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.00

Served With our Garlic Butter Sauce, Black Angus Sirloin Steak Green Bell Peppers Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, White American cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.

12 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella mix Cheese, Hot Buffalo Sauce, Finished with House Ranch Dressing.

12 In BBQ Chicken Pizza

12 In BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce, Sliced Marinated Chicken, Sweet Red Onions, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Mix, Finished with Smoky Mountain Sweet BBQ Sauce.

12 In Lasagna Pizza

12 In Lasagna Pizza

$20.00

Ricotta Cheese ,Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Zesty Pepperoni, Sweet Red Onions, Finished with Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone Cheese.

12 In Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$20.00

Our Signature Sauce, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits, Sweet Red Onions, White American Cheese, A Blend Of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.

12 In The Sasquatch Pizza

12 In The Sasquatch Pizza

$20.00

Zesty Pepperoni, Sliced Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Sliced Smoked Provolone cheese.

12 in Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

12 Specialty Pizza

12 In Meat Eater

12 In Meat Eater

$20.00

Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

12 In Hawaiian

12 In Hawaiian

$18.00

Chopped Pit Ham, Diced Pineapples Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend

12 In Supreme

$21.00

Littered with 9 Toppings, Including, Zesty Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Bananas Peppers, Crumbled Bacon Bits. Finished with a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

12 In Veggie

12 In Veggie

$19.00

Fresh Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onions, Bananas Peppers, Finished With a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

12 In Cabin Fever

$20.00

Almost World Famous Combination, Zesty Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Sweet Red Onions, and Bananas Peppers

12 In White

12 In White

$18.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, Dolloped Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes,

Build-Your-Own Pizza

12", 16", and 18" Build Your Own Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Half and Half Pizza

12" Half and Half Pizza

$13.00

16" Half and Half Pizza

$15.00

18" Half and Half Pizza

$17.00

Gluten-Free Pizza

10" Gluten-Free Pizza

$8.00

ICE

ICE

ICE

$3.25

Chips

Are you Ready to Try the Funky Fusion??
Plain Chips

Plain Chips

$1.25
Mesquite BBQ

Mesquite BBQ

$1.25
Funky Fusion

Funky Fusion

$1.25
Nacho Doritos

Nacho Doritos

$1.25
Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$1.25Out of stock
Sweet Maui Onion

Sweet Maui Onion

$1.25Out of stock

Dipping Sauces

Need Extra Dipping Sauce?

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Salad Dressings

How about Extra Salad Dressings?

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Italian

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Balsamic Vinagarette

$0.99

French

$0.99

Seasoning Packs

We also have Parmesan Cheese and Crushed Red Pepper Flakes for your Pizza...

Parmesan Cheese Packs

$0.10

Crushed Red Pepper Packs

$0.10

Desserts

Better Save Room for the Sweet Stuff..
Cannolis

Cannolis

$6.00
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$6.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Ice cream Pint

$6.00
Chocolate chip cookie for 2

Chocolate chip cookie for 2

$7.00

2 LITERS

Bottle Water

$2.25

2LT Coke

$3.00

2LT Diet coke

$3.00

2LT Dr pepper

$3.00

2LT Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

2LT Fruit Punch

$3.00

2LT Mellow Yellow

$3.00

2LT Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:59 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:59 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Papa Leone's has the best Pizza and Grinders, anywhere in the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg Area!! Great Family-Friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating available and delivery to the cabin rentals off of Upper Middle Creek Road..

Website

Location

1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Suite 207, Sevierville, TN 37876

Directions

