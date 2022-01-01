Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses
Seafood

Papa Lozzi Italia New ownership

344 Reviews

$$

504 N Alafaya Trail

STE 105

Orlando, FL 32828

PIZZA

Boscaoila

$17.00+

Mushrooms, sweet sausage & tomatoes

Margherita Classic

$16.00+

Classic mozzarella cheese & tomatoes

Salamino

$17.00+

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & spicy calabrese salami

Capricciosa

$18.00+

Artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella cheese & sweet ham

Ortolana

$16.00+

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, roasted zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, spinach & bell peppers

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00+

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan shavings & fontina cheeses

Prosciutto Di Arugula

$16.00+

Mozzarella cheese, parmesan shavings, prosciutto & arugula

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

Mozzarella

Caprese Pizza

$15.00+

Fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes and Balsamic glaze

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00+

Mozzarella and Pepperoni

16" cheese special

$21.00

Supreme Pizza

$18.00+

Artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella cheese & sweet ham

ANTIPASTI

Antipasto all'Italiana

$17.00

Selection of assorted cured meats, imported cheeses & marinated vegetables

Bruschetta Classica

$12.00

Classic italian bruschetta with grilled ciabatta bread, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and EVOO

Calamari Gamberi

$15.00

Crispy flash fried calamari, shrimp, fresh zucchini & mushrooms with a spicy tomato sauce

Carpaccio di Manzo

$16.00

Beef tenderloin carpaccio with truffle oil, marinated artichokes, parmesan cheese basket with arugula salad

Cozze al Vino

$15.00

Farm raised P.E.I. mussels in a chardonnay, EVOO, garlic butter sauce with wilted leeks

La Caprese

$12.75

Fresh mozzarella and vine ripe tomatoes, EVOO & basil

INSALATE

Insalatina Mista

$14.00

Romaine, arugula, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinegar dressing & plum tomatoes

Insalata Tricolore

$12.75

Radicchio, endive & arugula salad with parmesan cheese, artichokes & lemon dressing

Spinacciata con Formaggio

$13.25

Spinach salad with goat cheese & crispy pancetta with wild berries vinaigrette

Burrata Con Pomodori

$14.75

Fresh burrata cheese with vine ripe tomato and parma prosciutto

Insalata Di Cesare

$12.75

Caesar salad of romaine heart lettuce

Insalata Della Casa

$12.00

PANINI

Panino con Polpette

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Pollo alla Parmiggianna Panini

$14.50

Chicken parmesan

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$15.00

Mortadella, ham, salami, & provolone

PRIMI PIATTI

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$18.00

Spaghetti with a classic slow braised bolognese meat sauce

Penne alla Puttanesca

$15.75

Penne pasta in a light spicy marinara sauce with capers, kalamata olives & a touch of anchovies

Gnocchetti di Patate

$19.00

Potato ricotta gnocchi in a fresh diced tomato sauce, with mozzarella cheese & basil leaves

Tortelloni Farciti

$18.50

Spinach and ricotta filled pasta served in a butter & sage sauce with parmesan cheese shavings

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$17.00

Rigatoni pasta served in a collina tomato, roasted garlic & pancetta sauce

Lasagna Bolognese Dinner

$17.75

Classic style meat ragu lasagna with ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$18.00

Spaghetti served in an onion, pancetta light cream sauce with egg

Penne Pesto Dinner

$16.75

Penne in a pesto sauce

Spaghetti Vongole

$21.50

Spaghetti with clams, flavored with parsley toasted garlic & grape tomato

Rigatoni Nonas Gravy

$22.00

SECONDI PIATTI

Mahi Mahi Papa Lozzi

$29.50

Grilled Mahi topped with our white wine lemon butter basil sauce with kalamata olives, grape tomatoes and artichokes. Served w/roasted potatoes & spinach

Trancia di Salmone

$29.50

Pan seared salmon in a white wine dijon mustard, asparagus tip & shiitake mushroom sauce, served with roasted potatoes and sauteed spinach

Zuppetta di Mare

$30.50

Italian seafood stew served with garlic crostini

Pollo alla Parmiggiana

$21.50

Chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with chef's choice of pasta

Scaloppine di Vitello

$28.00

Sauteed chicken scallopini with a lemon caper sauce, served with Chef's choice of Pasta

Petto di Pollo Marsala

$23.50

Sauteed chicken breast served in a marsala wine mushroom sauce with glazed cauliflower-broccoli florets & rosemary roasted potatoes

Carne di Manzo all Griglia

$32.50

Grilled beef filet with grilled portobello mushroom, swiss chard roasted fingerling potatoes in a three peppercorn brandy demi glaze

Scaloppine di Pollo "Piccata"

$22.00

Sauteed chicken scallopini with a lemon caper sauce, served with Chef's choice of Pasta

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$9.75

Classic Italian tiramisu of mascarpone cheese & espresso soaked lady finger biscuits

Cioccolatissimo

$11.00

Soft chocolate souffle cake served with vanilla ice cream & honey

Crema Cotta Creme Brulee

$10.75

Vanilla creme brulee

Cannolo

$9.50

Sicilian style cannoli with sweet ricotta & chocolate chips served with pistachio ice cream

Zeppoli

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$9.00

Bomba Gelato

$9.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Gelato 2 2oz scoop

$9.00

Special Dessert

$9.00

Gelato 1 Scoop

$4.95

Keylime Pie

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Kids - Spaghetti con Polpette

$8.00

Kids - Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.00

Kids - Penne Marinara

$8.00

Kids - Spaghetti al Burro

$8.00

Kids - Pollo Milanesa w/Fries

$9.00

Kids - Spaghetti Marinara

$7.00

10 Inch Cheese

$10.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

Side Of Meatballs (3)

$6.00

SIDE: Caesar Salad

$5.00

SIDE: House Salad

$5.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

SPECIALS

Family 4 Special

$37.95

16 Cheese Special

$10.95

16" Cheese Pizza for $10.95

Soup of the Day (CUP)

$6.00

Soup of the Day (BOWL)

$8.00

Catering Menu

Antipasto

$70.00+

Caesar Salad

$35.00+

Canoli

$30.00+

Mini Canoli

$30.00+

Caprese Classic

$70.00+

Chicken Marsala With Pasta

$80.00+

Chicken Parm With Pasta

$75.00+

Chicken Picatta With Pasta

$80.00+

Eggplant Parm With Pasta

$45.00+

Endive Tricolor

$50.00+

Shaved Parmesan, Artichoke, Radicchio, Arugula and Endive.

Gnocchi

$65.00+

House Salad

$35.00+

Lasagna

$65.00+

Penne Puttanesca

$60.00+

Penne Vodka

$55.00+

Penne Vodka W/Chicken

$65.00+

Rigatoni Bolognese

$60.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$45.00+

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$65.00+

Stromboli

$59.00+

Sausage, Onions and Mushrooms

Tiramisu

$40.00+

Tortelloni

$65.00+

Veal Parm With Pasta

$95.00+

Chicken Francese

$85.00+

Baked Zitti

$65.00+

Meatballs (Copy)

$50.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

504 N Alafaya Trail, STE 105, Orlando, FL 32828

Directions

