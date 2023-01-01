Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Papamigos

100 Reviews

$$

44 NE 1st Street

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


FOOD

Butcher Burrito

Butcher Burrito

$18.00

Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mozzerella, Mexican Rice, Beans, Carne Asada, Guac, Cilantro Onion, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

Fries Topped with Shredded Mexican Cheese, Hot Queso, Carne Asada, Pico, Guacamole

Birria Quesadilla

$18.00

Birria Style Quesadilla Mexican Style Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro/Onion, & Birria Oil Served with Consome and Limes

Birria (Mexican Style Beef)

Birria (Mexican Style Beef)

$16.00

Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil

Quesadillas Chicken

Quesadillas Chicken

$15.00

14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese. Comes with Pico, Guac, & Sour Cream

Kids Gringo Tacos (2)

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tacos (2)

$8.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

DRINK

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

FoodTruck + Mexi-Crasian Gastropub

Website

Location

44 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Directions

Gallery
Papamigos image
Papamigos image
Papamigos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papamigos - Coconut Creek - 6370 N State Rd 7
orange starNo Reviews
6370 N State Rd 7 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
21218 SAINT ANDREWS BLVD Unit 633 BOCA RATON, FL 33433
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pompano Beach

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pompano Beach
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (358 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston