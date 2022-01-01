Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Papamigos - Coconut Creek 6370 N State Rd 7

review star

No reviews yet

6370 N State Rd 7

Suite 120

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Birria Quesadilla
Quesadillas

Soups

Chicken Tortilla

$9.00
Chili

Chili

$10.00

SALADS

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$14.00

AHI TUNA SALAD

$16.00

SPRING MIX, MANDARIN ORANGE, TOMATO, RADISH, CITRUS VINAGRETTE, AND 6OZ ENCRUSTED AHI TUNA

Sum Dat Sum Dat

Grilled Shrimp & Carne Asada Quesadilla Avocado, Rojo & Verde Sauce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Mozzarella, Pico
Lala’s Street Corn

Lala’s Street Corn

$14.00

Corn Slathered in Mayo, Sour Cream, Topped with Crumbled Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Sriracha, Tajin

Rosie’s Guacamole & Chips

Rosie’s Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Guacamole- Served with Gringo Chips

Mango Salsa & Chips

$12.00
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$14.00

Pico & Chips

$9.00

Dip Trio

$18.00
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.00

14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese. Comes with Pico, Guac, & Sour Cream

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$17.00

Birria Style Quesadilla Mexican Style Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro/Onion, & Birria Oil Served with Consome and Limes

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$18.00
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

Fries Topped with Shredded Mexican Cheese, Hot Queso, Carne Asada, Pico, Guacamole

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$6.00

16oz of Ramen with Birria Consome

Birria Mac & Cheese

Birria Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Baked Cheesy Mac & Cheese with Birria Meat Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Panko, and Birria Oil

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$20.00

Mexican Ceviche

$13.00
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.00
Tuna & Crab Nachos

Tuna & Crab Nachos

$21.00

Wontons, Topped with Tuna, Crab, Seaweed Salad, Cucumbers, Avocado, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo, Eels Sauce, Siraracha, & Sesame Seeds

Shishito Pepper

$10.00Out of stock

RICE AND BEANS

$10.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$9.00
Plantain Bites

Plantain Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Fried plantains with chipolte Mayo

Papas Smoked Fish Dip

Papas Smoked Fish Dip

$16.00
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Loaded Chili Fries

$14.00

Fried rice

$14.00

Wings

MANGO HABANERO WINGS

$15.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

GARLIC PARM WINGS

$15.00

GARLIC BAFFALO WINGS

$15.00

NAKED WINGS

$15.00

SAMMY'S WAY WINGS

$15.00

Al pastor WINGS

$15.00

Street Tacos

Gringo Tacos

Gringo Tacos

$15.00

Ground Beef, Mexican Cheese Blend, Onions, Tomato, Sour Cream

Adobo Pulled Tacos

Adobo Pulled Tacos

$15.00

Adobo Pulled Chicken, Rice, Pico, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Butcher Tacos

Butcher Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada, Cilantro, Guac, Queso Fresco, Chipolte Mayo

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Or Fresh Catch, Slaw, Mango Salsa, Avocado, & Chipotle Mayo

IRIE TACO

$15.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil

Birria Tacos & Ramen

Birria Tacos & Ramen

$21.00
El Jefe Tacos

El Jefe Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Al Pastor Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro/Onion, Papas Verde

Korean Pork Tacos

$20.00

Korean BBQ Pork - Pineapple Slaw- Queso Fresco-Pickeld Onion- Cilantro

Burritos

Gringo Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mexican Mix Cheese, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Tomato

Adobo Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Adobo Pulled Chicken, Rice Beans, Mozzerella Cheese, Pico, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Butcher Burrito

Butcher Burrito

$18.00

Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mozzerella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Carne Asada, Avocado, Cilantro Onion, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$18.00

Burrito Stuffed w/ Melted Mozzarella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Shrimp, Slaw, Mango Salsa, Avocado, & Chipolte Mayo

Irie Burrito

$17.00

Citrus Marinated Pork, Chipolte Mayo, Cilnatro, Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado, Queso Fresco, Rice, Beans, Mozzarella Cheese

California Burrito

California Burrito

$19.00

Burrito Rolled w/ Mozzarella Cheese, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Marinated Skirt Steak, French Fries, Queso Fresco, Hot Queso, Avocado, Avocado Salsa, & Sour Cream

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$18.00

Burrito Stuffed w/ Melted Mozarella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Mexican style Beef, & Cilantro Onions

El Jefe Burrito

$17.00Out of stock

Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mozzarella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Pastor Meat, Pineapple, Cilantro/onion, & Papas Rojo Sauce

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Sushi Tacos

Spicy Salmon Taco

$13.00

Rice, Spicy Salmon, Mango, avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Siracha, Sesame Seeds

Spicy Tuna Taco

Spicy Tuna Taco

$13.00

Rice, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Siracha, El Sauce & Sesame Seeds

Skinny Mama Taco

$14.00

No Rice, Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce, Masago, Siracha, Sesame Seeds

Sushi

CALI SUSHI ROLL

$13.00
Tuna Lovers Roll

Tuna Lovers Roll

$17.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$16.00
RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$17.00

Camacho Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo Sriracha, Topped with Hot Queso, Pico, & Cilantro

FAT BOY ROLL

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Krab and Avocado Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Happy Endings

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$8.00
Dulce de Leche Cheescake

Dulce de Leche Cheescake

$8.00

Bomb Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Browned Butter, Nutella Stuffed, Tri Chocolate Chip Cookie 3 Cookies

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

Platter (Churros+Cheescake+Bundt Cake+Ice Cream)

$16.00

Extras

$$ Chipolte Mayo

$0.50
$$ Papas Rojo

$$ Papas Rojo

$0.50
$$ Papas Verde

$$ Papas Verde

$0.50

$$ Spicy Mayo

$0.50

$$ Eel Sauce

$0.50

$$ Picante Sauce

$0.50

$$ Gringo Chips

$2.00

$$ Sour Cream

$1.00

$$ Pico 2oz.

$1.00

$$ Guacamole 2oz

$2.50
$$ Guacamole 4oz

$$ Guacamole 4oz

$5.00

$$ Limes (3)

$1.00

$$ Consome (Birria Sauce)

$1.00

$$ Sliced Avocado

$2.50

$$ Side Mexican Rice

$5.00
$$ Side Pinto Beans

$$ Side Pinto Beans

$5.00

$$ Spicy Mayo

$0.50

$$ Ranch

$1.00

$$ Buffalo

$1.00

$$ Mango Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

$$ Queso Fresco 2 oz

$1.50

$$ Hot Queso 4oz

$4.00

$$ Chicken $$

$5.00

$$ Carne Asada

$6.00

$$ Shrimp

$6.00

$$ Birria Meat

$6.00

$$ Fries

$6.00

$$ JALAPENO

$0.50

$$ CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

$$ GROUND BEEF

$5.00

$$ 4 OZ SALSA

$2.00

$$ GINGER

$0.50

$$ SALSA

$1.00

Wasabi

$0.75

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Beef Tacos (2)

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tacos (2)

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla (Cheese)

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla (Chicken)

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla ( Carne Asada)

$8.00

Kids Side Gringo Chips

$2.00

Kids Side Fries

$2.00

KIds Rice

$2.00

KIds Beans

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Glass of Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95
Aqua Fresca Watermelon Lime

Aqua Fresca Watermelon Lime

$5.00

Aqua Fresca Pineapple

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Flavored lemonade

$4.00

JARRITOS

Black Cherry

$3.50Out of stock

Sangria

$3.50Out of stock

Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sanarial

$3.50Out of stock

Lime

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Tamarind

$3.50

Grapefuite

$3.50

Mandarin

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Guava

$3.50

Sparkling Water

Saratoga

$6.50

Juice

Apple

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
6370 N State Rd 7, Suite 120, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

