A map showing the location of Papa DowtownView gallery

Papa Dowtown

review star

No reviews yet

200 E. Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

PAPA

Soft Wasabi, Sesame

Papa Fries

$5.00

Papas fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Tangy Curry

$6.00

Mayo, Sweet Relish, horseradish cream

Crazy Shriracha

$7.00

SHRIRASHA , KETCHUP

Yummy Wasabi

$7.00

Soft Wasabi, Sesame

Crispy Papa

$6.00

Papas Fries & Tomato Curry Sauce

Spicy Pickled

$6.00

Papas fries , Pickled Jalapeno Sauce

Smoky BBQ

$7.00

Papas fries, Homemade BBQ Sauce

2 X 11

$11.00

Papa Frites

Special Toppings

Parmesan cheese

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Truffle Salt

$1.00

SAUCE

Tangy Curry

$5.00

Yummy Wasabi

$6.00

Crazy Sriracha

$6.00

Crisp Papa

$5.00

Spicy PICKLED

$5.00

Smoky BBQ

$6.00

DRINKS

SOFT DRINK

$5.00

PINK LEMONADE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 E. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Epicurean - Stall 106
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Flaggler Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Puffles - J&H
orange starNo Reviews
200 E FLAGLER STREET Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros - Downtown J&H
orange starNo Reviews
200 E Flagler St Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Baklava Bakery J&H
orange starNo Reviews
200 E Flagler Street #301 Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Shimuja Julia & Henry's
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Flagler Street Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Battubelin Downtown - Battubelin Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Flagler Street Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (251 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (370 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston