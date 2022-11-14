Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Greek

Papa Nick's Restaurant

10997 VT-Rt 116

Hinesburg, VT 05461

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE
Build your own Calzone
MEDIUM CHEESE

DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

SODA REFILL

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Starters

1/2 dz WINGS

1/2 dz WINGS

$8.95

1/2 dozen Jumbo Chicken Wings

dozen WINGS

dozen WINGS

$15.95

ONE dozen Jumbo Chicken Wings

Appetizer Sampler

$25.00

Satisfy everyone with Papa Nick's amazing Sampler. 3 Chicken Tenders, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Chili Poppers, 3 Chicken Wings, French Fries & Onion Rings

Chicken Tenders App

$6.95

3 Chicken Tenders w/ Dipping Sauce

Fried Clam Strips

$11.95

Hand Battered Fried Clam Strips served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$5.25

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.25

Greek Fries

$9.00

Crispy Fries tossed in Oregano, topped with Feta Cheese & served with Tzatziki Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

5 Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$6.95

Homemade Classic Greek Spinach Pie

Red Chili Poppers

$6.95

Red Chili Poppers with Ranch

Cup of Homemade Soup

Cup of Homemade Soup

$3.95
Bowl of Homemade Soup

Bowl of Homemade Soup

$4.95

Grape Leaves

$6.95

Bavarian Pretzels W/ Cheese Dip

$9.95Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$11.95Out of stock

Sides

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$3.95Out of stock
Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.95
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.95

Large Fries w/Gravy

$5.95

Large Fries w/ Gravy & Cheese

$6.95
Small Onion Ring

Small Onion Ring

$4.95
Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$5.95
Small Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95
Large Sweet Potato Fries

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Side of Mash

$3.95

Side of Mash w/Gravy

$3.95

Bag Of Chips

$0.75

Cole Slaw 4oz

$2.95

Cole Slaw BOWL

$6.95

Cole Slaw PINT

$9.95

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

Stuffing

$3.95

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95Out of stock

Sauces & Dips

2oz Tzatziki

$0.75

4oz Blue Cheese

$0.95

4oz Dill

$0.95

4oz Ranch

$0.95

4oz Vin

$0.95

4oz Thousand Island

$0.95

4oz French

$0.95

4oz Marinara

$0.95

4oz Turkey Gravy

$0.75

4oz Beef Gravy

$0.75

2oz Parmesan

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cranberry Sauce

$0.50

SPECIALS

Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Haddock w/ Mac & Cheese

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Tenders W/ Mac N Cheese

$12.95Out of stock

Turkey Pot Pie

$14.95Out of stock

Greek Cheesburger W/ Greek Fries

$14.95Out of stock

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$17.95Out of stock

Turkey Rueben W French Fries

$13.95Out of stock

Spaghetti W/Meatsauce

$14.95Out of stock

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$16.95Out of stock

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$19.95Out of stock

Moussaka

$18.95Out of stock

Tuna Melt W/French Fries

$12.95Out of stock

2 Chili Cheese Dogs w/ Fries

$11.95Out of stock

Meatloaf

$15.95Out of stock

Spinach Lasagna Roll

$14.95Out of stock

Beef Lasagna

$15.95Out of stock

Egg Salad Sandwich W/Sweet Potato Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Pastitsio

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken Souvlaki

$18.95Out of stock

Beef Tacos (3) w/ Refried Beans & Fries

$15.95Out of stock

Dark Hot Turkey

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Calamari w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$16.95Out of stock

Baked Ham W Mac And Cheese

$19.95Out of stock

Cheeseburger Club Sandwich w/French Fries

$15.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich W/ Cranberry & Walnut, & Lettuce

$13.95Out of stock

Baked Ham

$16.95Out of stock

Open Faced Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup

$11.95Out of stock

Prime Rib

$33.00Out of stock

Lamb Gyro Platter

$19.00Out of stock

Lamb Gyros W/FF

$15.95Out of stock

Spinach And Artichoke Dip w/Pita

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla W/French Fries

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken N Waffles

$14.95Out of stock

Lobster Roll w/ Fries

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast w/ Pasta Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Steak Tips

$16.00Out of stock

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$5.00Out of stock

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Tenders w/ Potato Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Blue

$23.95Out of stock

Turkey Rueben

$14.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Stuffed Shrimp with Prime Rib

$39.00Out of stock

Meat Pie

$15.95Out of stock

Chicken Teriyaki on Rice

$16.95Out of stock

SIde of Mac & Cheese

$4.95Out of stock

Stuffed Mushroom Appetizer

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Cup Of Soup

$8.95Out of stock

Beer

Oktoberfest Rutland Beerworks

$6.95Out of stock

Zero Gravity McLighty's Light Lager

$5.00

Zero Gravity Little Wolf Pale Ale

$6.95

Fiddlehead IPA

$6.95

Switchback 12oz Ale

$6.95

Switchback 22oz

$8.95Out of stock

Budweiser

$3.95

Bud Lite

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Citizens Cider

$6.95Out of stock

Woodchuck Pearsecco

$4.95

N/A Beer

$4.95

White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Labatts

$3.95

Rutland Beer Works "Rutland Red Ale"

$6.00Out of stock

Switchback IPA 16oz CAN

$6.95Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Split

$7.00

Merlot Split

$7.00

Chardonnay Split

$7.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio Split

$7.00

White Zin Split

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

Apple

$8.00Out of stock

Ginger

$8.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers & Dogs

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.95

6oz Patty on a Grilled Brioche Bun

CheeseBurger

CheeseBurger

$8.25

6oz Patty with American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun

PapaBurger

PapaBurger

$8.95

6oz Patty with American Cheese, Tomato & Lettuce on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Bacon CheeseBurger

Bacon CheeseBurger

$11.25

6oz Patty with 3 slices of Bacon & American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Hinesburger

Hinesburger

$11.75

6oz Patty with 2 slices of Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms & American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.95

Spicy Black Bean Burger with Lettuce & Tomato on Grilled Brioche Bun

Veggie Burger

$10.95
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$10.95

Veggie Burger with Lettuce & Tomato on Grilled Brioche Bun

Grilled Hot Dog

Grilled Hot Dog

$3.50

Grilled Hot Dog in a Toasted Bun

Grilled Cheese Dog

$3.95

Grilled Cheese Dog in a Toasted Bun

"The Marie"

$9.95

Platters

Fresh Fried Clam Strips

$16.95

Hand Battered Fresh Clam Strips with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$13.95

Fried Popcorn Shrimp with French Fries, Homemade Cole Slaw & Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.

Fried Chicken

$13.95

3-4 pieces of Crispy Fried Chicken with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

4 Chicken Tenders with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw

Hot Turkey Platter

$10.95

Open Faced Fresh Roasted Hot Turkey Sandwich with Homemade Gravy, Potato, Homemade Cole Slaw & Cranberry Sauce

Hot Roast Beef Platter

$10.95

Open Faced Sandwith with Thinly Sliced Roast Beef with Homemade Gravy, Potato and Homemade Cole Slaw.

Hot Hamburger Platter

$10.95

Hamburger Patty between 2 slices of bread with Homemade Gravy, Potato & Homemade Cole Slaw.

Greek Platter

$17.00

Greek Salad, Spinach Pie & Stuffed Grape Leaves with Pita & Tzatziki Sauce

GYRO Platter

$17.00

Greek Salad, Gyro Meat & Greek Fries with Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.95

Entree

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.95

Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Crabmeat with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day

Broiled Scallops

$20.95

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded Chicken Breast Parmesan served with Spaghgetti

Chopped Steak

$16.95

Chopped Steak with Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day

Fried Scallops

$20.95

Roast Turkey with Stuffing

$15.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Stuffing & Gravy with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs

Baked Haddock

$18.95

Baked Haddock with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day

Fried Haddock

$18.95

Fried Haddock with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day

Broiled Seafood Platter

$21.95

Broiled Haddock, Shrimp & Scallops with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day

Fried Seafood Platter

$21.95

Fried Haddock, Shrimp, Scallops & Clams with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day

Kids

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.95
Kids CheeseBurger

Kids CheeseBurger

$7.25
Kids PapaBurger

Kids PapaBurger

$7.95
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95
Kids Spaghetti & Sauce

Kids Spaghetti & Sauce

$5.95
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.95
Kids Spaghetti & Butter

Kids Spaghetti & Butter

$5.95
Papa Pizza Kit

Papa Pizza Kit

$15.00Out of stock

Fun for kids...a break from home cooking. Includes 2 pizza doughs, mozzarella, pizza sauce & pepperoni.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sliced Red Onions & Shredded Cheese

Combo Chef Salad

$13.95

Your Choice of THREE meats on top of Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sliced Red Onions & Shredded Cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onions & Greek Dressing

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast on top of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onions & Greek Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Sliced Red Onions

"The Margie"

$8.95

BUILD YOUR OWN

SMALL CHEESE

SMALL CHEESE

$9.95
MEDIUM CHEESE

MEDIUM CHEESE

$12.95
LARGE CHEESE

LARGE CHEESE

$16.50

Gluten Free

$12.95

SPECIAL

SMALL PAPA'S COMBO PIZZA

$13.95

SMALL VOULA VEGGIE PIZZA

$13.95

SMALL GREEK PIZZA

$13.95

SMALL MEATLOVER PIZZA

$13.95

MEDIUM PAPA'S COMBO PIZZA

$17.95

MEDIUM VOULA VEGGIE PIZZA

$17.95

MEDIUM GREEK PIZZA

$17.95

MEDIUM MEATLOVER PIZZA

$17.95

LARGE PAPA'S COMBO PIZZA

$21.95

LARGE VOULA VEGGIE PIZZA

$21.95

LARGE GREEK PIZZA

$21.95

LARGE MEATLOVER PIZZA

$21.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

with Ricotta & Mozzarella and served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Build your own Calzone

$8.95

Meatlover Calzone

$13.95

Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham, Sausage & Bacon

Veggie Calzone

$13.95

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Spinach, Tomato & Black Olive

Combo Calzone

$13.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Meatball

Greek Calzone

$13.95

Spinach, Black Olive, Tomato, Feta & Garlic

Sandwiches

Gyro

Gyro

$13.95

Grilled Chicken or Gyro Meat, Chopped Onion, Chopped Tomato with Tzatziki Sauce in Grilled Pita with Fries

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Fried Haddock with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Grilled Brioche Bun with French Fries, Homemade Cole Slaw & Tartar Sauce.

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken Breast with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Special Sauce on a Grilled Brioche Bun with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce & Tomato on a Grilled Brioche Bun with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.

BLT

BLT

$11.95

Crispy Center Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo with Chips & a Pickle

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.95

Double Decker Sandwich with your choice of meat, tomatoes, lettuce, crispy bacon & mayo with Fries or Cole Slaw

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95
Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Classic Grilled Cheese with Chips & a Pickle

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$7.95

Classic Grilled Cheese & Tomato with Chips & a Pickle Spear

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$8.95

Classic Grilled Cheese & Ham with Chips & a Pickle

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

White Tuna Salad on your choice of bread with Chips & a Pickle

Grinders

Turkey Grinder

Turkey Grinder

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

Ham & Salami

BLT Grinder

Crispy Center Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes with Mayonaisse

Meatball Grinder

Ham Grinder

Roast Beef Grinder

Salami Grinder

Veggie Grinder

Chicken Parm Grinder

Chicken Finger

Ice Cream & Shakes

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Maple Shake

$6.00

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Mocha Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Mint Chocolate Shake

$8.95

Raspberry Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo Nick Flurry

$8.00Out of stock

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Lava Cake

$5.95

Pumpkin Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.95

Fruit Pie a la Mode

$6.95

Baklava

$4.95

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Grapenut Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Raspberry Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.95Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Landslide

$6.95Out of stock

Apple Crisp Pie

$4.95Out of stock

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Papa Nick's is a family owned and operated restaurant since 1990 serving comfort food at its best. Homemade Fresh Roasted Hot Turkey Sandwich, Broiled Salmon, New York Strip Steak and multiple Pizza creations. We have a full bar with an extensive beer and wine list. We look forward to serving you soon.

PAPA NICK'S image
PAPA NICK'S image
