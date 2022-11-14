Papa Nick's Restaurant
No reviews yet
10997 VT-Rt 116
Hinesburg, VT 05461
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
1/2 dz WINGS
1/2 dozen Jumbo Chicken Wings
dozen WINGS
ONE dozen Jumbo Chicken Wings
Appetizer Sampler
Satisfy everyone with Papa Nick's amazing Sampler. 3 Chicken Tenders, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Chili Poppers, 3 Chicken Wings, French Fries & Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders App
3 Chicken Tenders w/ Dipping Sauce
Fried Clam Strips
Hand Battered Fried Clam Strips served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Greek Fries
Crispy Fries tossed in Oregano, topped with Feta Cheese & served with Tzatziki Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce
Spinach Pie
Homemade Classic Greek Spinach Pie
Red Chili Poppers
Red Chili Poppers with Ranch
Cup of Homemade Soup
Bowl of Homemade Soup
Grape Leaves
Bavarian Pretzels W/ Cheese Dip
Fried Calamari
Sides
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Small Fries
Large Fries
Large Fries w/Gravy
Large Fries w/ Gravy & Cheese
Small Onion Ring
Large Onion Ring
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Mash
Side of Mash w/Gravy
Bag Of Chips
Cole Slaw 4oz
Cole Slaw BOWL
Cole Slaw PINT
Grilled Pita
Side of Meatballs
Stuffing
Homemade Potato Salad
Shrimp Cocktail
Sauces & Dips
SPECIALS
Salmon
Haddock w/ Mac & Cheese
Chicken Tenders W/ Mac N Cheese
Turkey Pot Pie
Greek Cheesburger W/ Greek Fries
Coconut Fried Shrimp
Turkey Rueben W French Fries
Spaghetti W/Meatsauce
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Moussaka
Tuna Melt W/French Fries
2 Chili Cheese Dogs w/ Fries
Meatloaf
Spinach Lasagna Roll
Beef Lasagna
Egg Salad Sandwich W/Sweet Potato Fries
Pastitsio
Chicken Souvlaki
Beef Tacos (3) w/ Refried Beans & Fries
Dark Hot Turkey
Fried Calamari w/ Fries & Coleslaw
Baked Ham W Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburger Club Sandwich w/French Fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich W/ Cranberry & Walnut, & Lettuce
Baked Ham
Open Faced Prime Rib Sandwich
Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup
Prime Rib
Lamb Gyro Platter
Lamb Gyros W/FF
Spinach And Artichoke Dip w/Pita
Chicken Quesadilla W/French Fries
Chicken N Waffles
Lobster Roll w/ Fries
Chicken Breast w/ Pasta Salad
Steak Tips
Slice of Cheese Pizza
Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Tenders w/ Potato Salad
Chicken Cordon Blue
Turkey Rueben
Caesar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken
Stuffed Shrimp with Prime Rib
Meat Pie
Chicken Teriyaki on Rice
SIde of Mac & Cheese
Stuffed Mushroom Appetizer
Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Cup Of Soup
Beer
Oktoberfest Rutland Beerworks
Zero Gravity McLighty's Light Lager
Zero Gravity Little Wolf Pale Ale
Fiddlehead IPA
Switchback 12oz Ale
Switchback 22oz
Budweiser
Bud Lite
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Citizens Cider
Woodchuck Pearsecco
N/A Beer
White Claw
Labatts
Rutland Beer Works "Rutland Red Ale"
Switchback IPA 16oz CAN
Wine
Burgers & Dogs
Hamburger
6oz Patty on a Grilled Brioche Bun
CheeseBurger
6oz Patty with American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun
PapaBurger
6oz Patty with American Cheese, Tomato & Lettuce on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Bacon CheeseBurger
6oz Patty with 3 slices of Bacon & American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Hinesburger
6oz Patty with 2 slices of Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms & American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Black Bean Burger
Spicy Black Bean Burger with Lettuce & Tomato on Grilled Brioche Bun
Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger
Veggie Burger with Lettuce & Tomato on Grilled Brioche Bun
Grilled Hot Dog
Grilled Hot Dog in a Toasted Bun
Grilled Cheese Dog
Grilled Cheese Dog in a Toasted Bun
"The Marie"
Platters
Fresh Fried Clam Strips
Hand Battered Fresh Clam Strips with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.
Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Fried Popcorn Shrimp with French Fries, Homemade Cole Slaw & Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
Fried Chicken
3-4 pieces of Crispy Fried Chicken with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.
Chicken Tenders
4 Chicken Tenders with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw
Hot Turkey Platter
Open Faced Fresh Roasted Hot Turkey Sandwich with Homemade Gravy, Potato, Homemade Cole Slaw & Cranberry Sauce
Hot Roast Beef Platter
Open Faced Sandwith with Thinly Sliced Roast Beef with Homemade Gravy, Potato and Homemade Cole Slaw.
Hot Hamburger Platter
Hamburger Patty between 2 slices of bread with Homemade Gravy, Potato & Homemade Cole Slaw.
Greek Platter
Greek Salad, Spinach Pie & Stuffed Grape Leaves with Pita & Tzatziki Sauce
GYRO Platter
Greek Salad, Gyro Meat & Greek Fries with Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce
Fish & Chips
Philly Cheese Steak
Entree
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Crabmeat with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day
Broiled Scallops
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Breast Parmesan served with Spaghgetti
Chopped Steak
Chopped Steak with Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day
Fried Scallops
Roast Turkey with Stuffing
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Stuffing & Gravy with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day
Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs
Baked Haddock
Baked Haddock with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day
Fried Haddock
Fried Haddock with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day
Broiled Seafood Platter
Broiled Haddock, Shrimp & Scallops with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day
Fried Seafood Platter
Fried Haddock, Shrimp, Scallops & Clams with your choice of potato & Veggie of the Day
Kids
Kids Hamburger
Kids CheeseBurger
Kids PapaBurger
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Spaghetti & Sauce
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Kids Spaghetti & Butter
Papa Pizza Kit
Fun for kids...a break from home cooking. Includes 2 pizza doughs, mozzarella, pizza sauce & pepperoni.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Salads
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sliced Red Onions & Shredded Cheese
Combo Chef Salad
Your Choice of THREE meats on top of Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sliced Red Onions & Shredded Cheese
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onions & Greek Dressing
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast on top of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onions & Greek Dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Sliced Red Onions
"The Margie"
SPECIAL
SMALL PAPA'S COMBO PIZZA
SMALL VOULA VEGGIE PIZZA
SMALL GREEK PIZZA
SMALL MEATLOVER PIZZA
MEDIUM PAPA'S COMBO PIZZA
MEDIUM VOULA VEGGIE PIZZA
MEDIUM GREEK PIZZA
MEDIUM MEATLOVER PIZZA
LARGE PAPA'S COMBO PIZZA
LARGE VOULA VEGGIE PIZZA
LARGE GREEK PIZZA
LARGE MEATLOVER PIZZA
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
with Ricotta & Mozzarella and served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Build your own Calzone
Meatlover Calzone
Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham, Sausage & Bacon
Veggie Calzone
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Spinach, Tomato & Black Olive
Combo Calzone
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Meatball
Greek Calzone
Spinach, Black Olive, Tomato, Feta & Garlic
Sandwiches
Gyro
Grilled Chicken or Gyro Meat, Chopped Onion, Chopped Tomato with Tzatziki Sauce in Grilled Pita with Fries
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Haddock with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Grilled Brioche Bun with French Fries, Homemade Cole Slaw & Tartar Sauce.
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Special Sauce on a Grilled Brioche Bun with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce & Tomato on a Grilled Brioche Bun with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw.
BLT
Crispy Center Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo with Chips & a Pickle
Club Sandwich
Double Decker Sandwich with your choice of meat, tomatoes, lettuce, crispy bacon & mayo with Fries or Cole Slaw
Turkey Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese with Chips & a Pickle
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Classic Grilled Cheese & Tomato with Chips & a Pickle Spear
Grilled Cheese & Ham
Classic Grilled Cheese & Ham with Chips & a Pickle
Tuna Salad Sandwich
White Tuna Salad on your choice of bread with Chips & a Pickle
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Lava Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
Fruit Pie a la Mode
Baklava
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Rice Pudding
Grapenut Pudding
Raspberry Pie
Tiramisu
Lemon Meringue Pie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Landslide
Apple Crisp Pie
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Papa Nick's is a family owned and operated restaurant since 1990 serving comfort food at its best. Homemade Fresh Roasted Hot Turkey Sandwich, Broiled Salmon, New York Strip Steak and multiple Pizza creations. We have a full bar with an extensive beer and wine list. We look forward to serving you soon.
10997 VT-Rt 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461