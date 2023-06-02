Main picView gallery

Papa Q Pizzeria 7425 W Clearwater Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7425 W Clearwater Ave

Kennewick, WA 99338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Small Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Small BYO Pizza

$12.00

Small Double

$13.75

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni and sausage

Small Mama Q

$13.75

A white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken and roasted red peppers

Small David's Goliath

$13.75

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni and pineapple

Small Pig Pile

$13.75

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with ham and pineapple

Small Smoothie

$13.75

a white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken and Mushrooms

Small M K Q

$14.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, sausage and pineapple

Small Triple

$14.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, sausage and Ham

Small Pickled Pig

$14.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, bacon and pickles

Small Pops

$14.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, olives and pineapple

Small Olive Garden

$14.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with veggies and olives

Small Jack to a King

$14.50

a white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken, onions, and bell peppers.

Small Papa Q

$14.50

a rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, pineapples, jalapenos and a hot honey drizzle

Small Jeneane

$14.50

a rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with hambger, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and red hot sauce

Small Hawaiian Salsa

$15.25

A chili sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with ham, pineapple,onions, tomatoes, and pepperoni

Small Home Run

$15.25

A rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni, and bacon

Small Diet Wrecker

$15.25

A rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, onion, dusted with habanero powder

Small Shane's Special

$14.50

A rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, mushrooms and bell peppers.

Small Pepperoni Supreme

$15.25

A rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers,mushrooms, black olives

Small Taco

$16.00

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Large BYO Pizza

$24.00

Large Double

$27.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni and sausage

Large Mama Q

$27.50

A white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken and roasted red peppers

Large David's Goliath

$27.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni and pineapple

Large Pig Pile

$27.50

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with ham and pineapple

Large Smoothie

$27.50

a white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken and Mushrooms

Large M K Q

$29.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, sausage and pineapple

Large Triple

$29.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, sausage and Ham

Large Pickled Pig

$29.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, bacon and pickles

Large Pops

$29.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, olives and pineapple

Large Olive Garden

$29.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with veggies and olives

Large Jack to a King

$29.00

a white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken, onions, and bell peppers

Large Papa Q

$29.00

a rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, pineapples, jalapenos and a hot honey drizzle

Large Jeneane

$29.00

a rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with hambger, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and red hot sauce

Large Hawaiian Salsa

$30.50

A chili sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with ham, pineapple,onions, tomatoes, and pepperoni

Large Home Run

$30.50

A rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni, and bacon

Large Diet Wrecker

$30.50

A rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, onion, dusted with habanero powder

Large Shane's Special

$29.00

A rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, mushrooms and bell peppers.

Large Pepperoni Supreme

$30.50

A rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers,mushrooms, black olives

Large 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty Pizza

Large Taco

$31.00

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$13.00

Gluten Free Double

$16.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni and sausage

Gluten Free Mama Q

$16.00

A white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken and roasted red peppers

Gluten Free David's Goliath

$16.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni and pineapple

Gluten Free Pig Pile

$16.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with ham and pineapple

Gluten Free Smoothie

$16.00

a white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken and Mushrooms

Gluten Free M K Q

$17.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, sausage and pineapple

Gluten Free Triple

$17.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, sausage and Ham

Gluten Free Pickled Pig

$17.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, bacon and pickles

Gluten Free Pops

$17.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, olives and pineapple

Gluten Free Olive Garden

$17.00

a rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with veggies and olives

Gluten Free Jack to king

$17.00

a white sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with chicken, onions, and bell peppers

Gluten Free Papa Q

$17.00

a rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, pineapples, jalapenos and a hot honey drizzle

Gluten Free Jeneane

$17.00

a rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with hambger, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and red hot sauce

Gluten Free Home Run

$18.00

A rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni, and bacon

Gluten Free Hawaiian Salsa

$18.00

A chili sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with ham, pineapple,onions, tomatoes, and pepperoni

Gluten Free Diet Wrecker

$18.00

A rich red sauce with a 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, onion, dusted with habanero powder

Gluten Free Shane's Special

$17.00

A rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with sausage, mushrooms and bell peppers.

Gluten Free Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

A rich red sauce with 3 cheese blend, topped with pepperoni, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers,mushrooms, black olives

Sides

Family Size Salad

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and cheese

Small Salad

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and cheese

Small Garlic rolls

$6.00

fresh baked rolls topped with melted butter, garlic and parmesan.

Large Garlic rolls

$15.00

fresh baked rolls topped with melted butter, garlic and parmesan

Jumbo Cookie

$2.00

varies

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

varies

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Snack

Laffy taffy

$0.50

Snickers

$2.00

Kit kat

$2.00

Reeces

$2.00

Skippy bar

$1.50

Zots

$1.50

Tooties pops

$1.00

Sour straws

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

By the slice cheese

$5.00

By the slice pep

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A pizza Food Truck. With a one of a kind crust and loads of toppings.

Location

7425 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Teriyaki Grill - (Kennewick)
orange starNo Reviews
7600 W Clearwater Suite B Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Chapala Express II NEW
orange starNo Reviews
7704 W Clearwater Ave Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
orange starNo Reviews
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Fresh Picks Smoothies & Fruit
orange starNo Reviews
8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste# 120 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8378 West Grandridge Boulevard Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kennewick

Hops n Drops - Kennewick
orange star4.6 • 3,131
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd Kennewick, WA 99338
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Proof Gastropub
orange star4.8 • 1,139
924 N. Columbia Center Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Uncle Sam's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 166
8378 W Gage Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Poutine, Eh?
orange star4.8 • 108
3902 W Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kennewick
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston