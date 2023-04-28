Papa’s Pizza 1951 electric rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Papa’s Pizza is a cozy restaurant offering everything you love about Italian cuisine. Featuring classic Italian dishes such as pizzas, subs and pasta, and fresh salads. We have something for everyone. The first Papa’s Pizza opened in Bassett VA in 1998, and in 2019, third genera- tion owners Vincenzo and his wife expanded into beautiful Salem, VA. They continue to serve the traditional recipes created from the long family line of Italian chefs, and also new dishes with a modern twist on Italian cuisine.
Location
1951 electric rd, Salem, VA 24153
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
No Reviews
3334 Brambleton Avenue Cave Spring, VA 24018
View restaurant