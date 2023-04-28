Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa’s Pizza 1951 electric rd

No reviews yet

1951 electric rd

Salem, VA 24153

Popular Items

large 16"cheese

$12.99

Tomato sauce,mozzarella

House Salad

$4.99

lettuce,onion,tomato,cucumber,croutons,cheese,black olives

medium 14" cheese

$10.99

Tomato sauce,mozzarella

Appetizer

wings

Boneless Wings

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

served with side marinara sauce

Cheese Bread Sticks

$7.99

Tuscany Dip

$7.95

spinach,tomato,red roasted peppers,creamy alfredo

Caprese Salad

$9.95

tomato,fresh mozzarella,basil topped with balsamic glaze

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

served with side marinara sauce

Cheese Fries

$6.50

French Fries Basket

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Chicken Strips (5)

$8.50

served with fries

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.99

with side marinara sauce

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

lettuce,onion,tomato,cucumber,croutons,cheese,black olives

Chicken Salad

$9.50

grill chicken,lettuce,onion,tomato,cucumber,croutons,black olives

Fuji Salad

$8.50

arugula,feta,mixed nuts,pickled onion,sliced apples raspberry dressing

Philly Steak Salad

$9.50

lettuce,onion,tomato,cucumber,croutons,cheese,black olives

Chef Salad

$9.50

ham,turkey,provolone,lettuce,onion,tomato,crutons,black olives,

Family salads

Pizza

Personal Pizza 10"

Create your own pizza up to 4 regular toppings. premium topping extra charge

personal 10" Cheese

$6.99

Tomato sauce,mozzarella

personal 10" Supreme

$8.99

Pepperoni,sausage,ham,mushrooms,onion,fresh green peppers,black olives,

personal 10" Meat Lover

$8.99

pepperoni,sausage,ham,bacon

personal 10" Veggie

$8.99

mushroom,tomato,onion,spinach,black olives

personal 10" Tuscany

$9.95

spinach,tomato,red roasted peppers,chicken,creamy alfredo sauce

personal 10" Hawaiian

$9.95

ham,pineapple,bacon

personal 10" Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with house ranch

personal 10" BBQ Chicken

$8.99

chicken tossed in BBQ sauce topped with onion, house ranch

personal 10" Margherita

$7.95

fresh mozzarella,basil,tomato sauce extra virgin olive oil

personal 10" Bianca (white)

$8.99

tomato,fresh garlic,creamy ricotta cheese

personal 10" Philly Steak

$9.95

steak,onion,fresh green peppers

personal 10" Stuffed Pizza

$8.99

choice of two topping

personal 10" Bruschetta Pizza

$5.95

diced tomato marinated with oregano,garlic,basil,extra virgin oil

personal 10" Prosciutto

$9.95

cheese,arugula,prosciutto,tomato,feta,garlic sauce,basil sauce

personal 10" Nutella

$5.95

create your on

$8.99

Create your own pizza up to 4 regular toppings. premium topping extra charge

Medium Pizza 14"

medium 14" cheese

$10.99

Tomato sauce,mozzarella

medium 14" supreme

$13.99

Pepperoni,sausage,ham,mushrooms,onion,fresh green peppers,black olives,

medium 14"meat lover

$13.99

pepperoni,sausage,ham,bacon

medium 14" veggie

$13.99

mushroom,tomato,onion,spinach,black olives

medium 14" Tuscany

$14.99

spinach,tomato,red roasted peppers,chicken,creamy alfredo sauce

medium 14" hawaiian

$13.99

ham,pineapple,bacon

medium 14" buffalo chicken

$14.99

chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with house ranch

medium 14"bbq chicken

$14.99

chicken tossed in BBQ sauce topped with onion, house ranch

medium 14"margherita

$14.99

fresh mozzarella,basil,tomato sauce extra virgin olive oil

medium 14"bianca (white)

$13.99

tomato,fresh garlic,creamy ricotta cheese

medium 14" philly steak

$14.99

steak,onion,fresh green peppers

medium 14" stuff pizza

$13.99

choice of two topping

medium 14" bruschetta pizza

$9.99

diced tomato marinated with oregano,garlic,basil,extra virgin oil

medium 14" prosciutto

$15.99

cheese,arugula,prosciutto,tomato,feta,garlic sauce,basil sauce

medium 14" nutella

$9.95

create your on

$14.99

Create your own pizza up to 4 regular toppings. premium topping extra charge

Large Pizza 16"

large 16"cheese

$12.99

Tomato sauce,mozzarella

large 16" supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni,sausage,ham,mushrooms,onion,fresh green peppers,black olives,

large 16" meat lover

$18.99

pepperoni,sausage,ham,bacon

large 16" veggie

$18.99

mushroom,tomato,onion,spinach,black olives

large 16" toscany

$19.95

spinach,tomato,red roasted peppers,chicken,creamy alfredo sauce

large 16" hawaiian

$18.99

ham,pineapple,bacon

large 16" buffalo chicken

$18.99

chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with house ranch

large 16" bbq chicken

$18.99

chicken tossed in BBQ sauce topped with onion, house ranch

large 16" margherita

$17.99

fresh mozzarella,basil,tomato sauce extra virgin olive oil

large 16" bianca (white)

$17.99

tomato,fresh garlic,creamy ricotta cheese

large 16"philly steak

$19.95

steak,onion,fresh green peppers

large 16" stuff pizza

$18.99

choice of two topping

large 16" bruschetta pizza

$12.99

diced tomato marinated with oregano,garlic,basil,extra virgin oil

large 16" prosciutto

$19.95

cheese,arugula,prosciutto,tomato,feta,garlic sauce,basil sauce

large 16" Grandma

$14.99

pan pizza mozzarella,marinara sauce,pesto sauce,garlic sauce

create your on

$19.95

Create your own pizza up to 4 regular toppings. premium topping extra charge

Stromboli & Calzones

Small Stromboli & Calzones

small Cheese Stromboli

$8.50

small Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.50

mozzarella,pepperoni

small Steak Stromboli

$10.99

mozzarella,steak

small Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

mushroom,tomato,onion,black olives

small Supreme Stromboli

$10.99

pepperoni,sausage,ham,mushrooms,onion,fresh green peppers

small All Meat Stromboli

$10.99

pepperoni,ham,sausage,bacon

small chicken stromboli

$10.99

mozzarella chicken

small Veggie Calzone

$10.99

mozzarella,creamy ricotta

small Cheese Calzone

$9.50

mozzarella,creamy ricotta

Large Stromboli & Calzones

large pepperoni stromboli

$16.50

mozzarella,pepperoni

large steak stromboli

$17.50

mozzarella,steak

large veggie stromboli

$17.50

mushroom,tomato,onion,black olives

large supreme stromboli

$17.50

pepperoni,sausage,ham,mushrooms,onion,fresh green peppers

large all meat stromboli

$17.50

pepperoni,ham,sausage,bacon

large veggie calzone

$17.50

mozzarella,creamy ricotta

large cheese calzone

$16.50

mozzarella,creamy ricotta

large chicken stromboli

$17.50

mozzarella chicken

10" Subs & Wheat Wraps

10"Subs & Wheat wraps

Cheesesteak Super

mayo,lettuce,tomato,grilled onion,mushrooms,green peppers,provolone

Chicken Philly Super

mayo,lettuce,tomato,grilled onion,mushrooms,green peppers,provolone

Ham & Cheese

mayo,lettuce,tomato,onion,creamy italian dressing

Turkey & Cheese

mayo,lettuce,tomato,onion,creamy italian dressing

Hot Italian

ham,salami,provolone,mayo,lettuce,tomato,onion,creamy italian dressing

Veggie

lettuce,tomato,mayo,grilled onion,spinach,mushrooms,peppers,black olives,banana peppers,creamy Italian dressing

Chicken Parmigiana Sub*

$9.95

fried chicken,marinara sauce,mozzarella

Meatball Parmigiana Sub*

$9.95

meatballs,marinara sauce,mozzarella

Dinners

Dinners

Spaghetti

$7.99

marinara or meat sauce

Stuffed Rigatoni

$10.99

sauteed mushrooms, ham served with alfredo sauce

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

gluten free penne

$11.99

choice of sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$9.95

Baked Dinners

Baked Spaghetti

$9.95

Meat Lasagna

$11.50

homemade Italian recipe

Baked Ziti

$10.50

Smothered Chicken

$10.99

sauteed onion mushrooms,green peppers,melted provolone,

Chicken Parmigiana dinner

$11.99

fried chicken topped with mozzarella side of spaghetti

Kids Meals

Kids lasagna

$6.99

homemade Italian recipe

kids spaghetti

$5.99

marinara sauce and meat sauce

chicken strips (3)

$5.99

served with Fries

Side

meatball

$0.75

chips

$0.70

roll bread

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Cup of sauce

$0.50

Family Dinners

Lasagna

Spaghetti

marinara and meat sauce

Baked Spaghetti

marinara and meat sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

fried chicken topped with mozzarella side of spaghetti

Stuffed Cheese Rigatoni

sauteed mushrooms, ham served with alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

Baked Ziti

Dessert

cannoli

$3.99

lemon cream italian cake

$6.50

tiramisu

$6.50

Peanut Butter chocolate cake

$6.50Out of stock

white chocolate raspberry cheesecake

$6.50

sweet potato cheesecake

$6.50

banana chocolate cake

$6.50Out of stock

limoncello cake

$6.50Out of stock

Monthly Specials

pasta e fagioli soup

$6.95Out of stock
pesto shrimp pasta

$13.99

creamy pesto sauce cherry tomato cavatappi pasta jumbo shrimp

Genovese

$12.99

Genovese, the Neapolitan ragout The Genoese is a traditional recipe from Campania, very popular all over Italy. Although the name refers to the Ligurian city, this recipe doesn’t come from its territory. The Genoese is a ragout sauce perfect for pasta recipes: it’s a very special one, without tomato sauce but with lots of onions and meat. The onions take on flavour during the long cooking process and turn into a puree, giving the dish a sweet note. Typically, the Genovese ragù matches to a specific type of pasta: ziti

frutti di mare

$13.99

Shrimp,Clams,Mussels wine tomato sauce over spaghetti

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Papa’s Pizza is a cozy restaurant offering everything you love about Italian cuisine. Featuring classic Italian dishes such as pizzas, subs and pasta, and fresh salads. We have something for everyone. The first Papa’s Pizza opened in Bassett VA in 1998, and in 2019, third genera- tion owners Vincenzo and his wife expanded into beautiful Salem, VA. They continue to serve the traditional recipes created from the long family line of Italian chefs, and also new dishes with a modern twist on Italian cuisine.

Location

1951 electric rd, Salem, VA 24153

Directions

