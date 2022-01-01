Chicken
Papa Urb's Grill Stockton
307 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Filipino Food with a Twist!
Location
331 E Weber Ave, Stockton, CA 95202
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Stockton
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurant