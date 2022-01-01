Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Papa Urb's Grill Stockton

307 Reviews

$

331 E Weber Ave

Stockton, CA 95202

FAVORITES

Sisig Fries -

$7.95

Adobo Quesadilla -

$7.50

Beef Lumpia -

$6.50

Veggie Lumpia

$6.50

Sisig Empananda -

$4.50

Shanghai

$6.50

Sisig Tacos -

$6.75

Pork Belly Sandwich -

$7.95

(adobo)

Tocino Wrap -

$7.50

Sisig Tostada -

$8.50

Chicken Tostada -

$8.50

Sisig Salad -

$7.95

Chicken Salad -

$7.95

Tapa Tacos

$7.25

(tapa)

Chicken Tacos

$6.50

(adobo)

SOMETHING WITH RICE

Pancit

$9.95

Papa's Noodles

$10.95

Sisig

$10.95

Adobo

$10.95

BBQ Pork Belly

$11.50

Lechon Kawali

$11.50

Longanisa

$10.50

Tocino

$10.50

Papa's Breakfast

$10.50

Tapa

$11.95

Kaldereta

$11.95

Diniguan

$11.95

Bangus

$10.50

Sinigang

$11.50

Kare Kare

$12.50

Igado

$11.95

ONLINE A LA CARTE

Pancit ALC

$11.95

Sisig ALC

$13.95

Adobo ALC

$12.95

BBQ Pork Belly ALC

$13.95

Lechon Kawali ALC

$13.95

Longanisa ALC

$12.95

Tocino ALC

$12.95

Tapa ALC

$13.95

Kaldereta ALC

$14.95

Diniguan ALC

$13.95

Sinigang ALC

$13.95

Bangus ALC

$7.00

Kare Kare ALC

$14.95

Igado ALC

$13.95

Menudo ALC

$13.95

ONLINE SIDES & EXTRAS

Extra Urb Sauce

$0.25

Scoop of Rice

$1.25

Egg

$1.25

Small Salad

$3.00

Large Salad

$4.25

Garic Rice

$3.75

Sweet Chili

$0.25

RESTAURANT WEEK

Meal for 2

$25.00

Sisig Fries (RW check in PROMO)

$6.80
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Filipino Food with a Twist!

Location

331 E Weber Ave, Stockton, CA 95202

Directions

