Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa V's

review star

No reviews yet

334 Herbertsville Road

Brick Township, NJ 08724

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cheese Pizza

BYO Pizza

$8.95+

Gourmet Pizza

La Nonna Pizza

$17.95

Grandpa Pizza

$17.95

Brooklyn Pizza

$19.99

White Pizza

$10.49+

Margarita Pizza

$9.95+

Martini Pizza

$10.95+

Italian Pizza

$9.95+

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.95+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.95+

Veggie Delight Pizza

$11.95+

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$11.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.95+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.95+

Baked Penne Pizza

$11.95+

Penne ala Vodka Pizza

$11.95+

Loaded Cheese Fry Pizza

$11.95+

Anthony's Pizza

$11.95+

Saltimbocca Pizza

$11.95+

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$11.95+

Loaded Potato Skin Pizza

$11.95+

Big Mac Pizza

$14.99+

12" Gluten Free

$14.99

12" Gluten Free (Copy)

$14.99

Calzones

Small Calzone

$7.95

Medium Calzone

$12.95

Large Calzone

$17.95

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$7.50

Medium Stromboli

$12.50

Large Stromboli

$18.95

Gourmet Stromboli

Gourmet Stromboli

CheeseSteak Stromboli

$11.95+

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.95+

Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$11.95+

Meatlovers Stromboli

$11.95+

Veggie Delight Stromboli

$11.95+

Deluxe Stromboli

$11.95+

Appetizers

Jumbo Wings

$9.25+

Soup of the Day

$3.95Out of stock

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$6.75

French Fries

$3.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.25

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$4.25

Corn Fritters

$6.25

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$6.75

Pizza Fries

$5.95

Chicken Strips

$6.75

Mussels Marinara

$12.95

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Side of Meat Balls

$5.95

Side of Sausage Sausage

$5.95

Onion Rings $

$4.95

Papa V’s Sampler

$11.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.95

Garlic Knots

$2.25+

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Fried Ravioli

$6.75

Side of Penne

$6.95

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Apple Salad

$8.95

Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Buffalo Salad

$11.95

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Arugula Salad

$7.95

Pasta Dinners

Manicotti

$10.95

Stuffed Shells

$10.95

Ravioli

$10.95

Baked Penne

$12.95

Penne w/ Beat Balls

$13.95

Penne w/ Sausage

$13.95

Penne Vodka

$12.95

Chicken Parm

$14.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Veal Parmigiana

$15.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95

Penne w/ Tomato Sauce

$9.95

Hot Side Dishes

Mashed Potatoes

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Baked Beans

Corn

French Fries

Steam Vegetables

Macaroni & Cheese

Cold Side Dishes

Pasta Salad

Potato Salad

Cole Slaw

Cucumber Salad

Burgers

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.95

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.95

Cheese Cake

$6.95

Zeppoli

$4.50

Corn Bread

$0.75

Cookies

$2.95

Family Meal Combo

#1 Family Meal Combo

$22.99

1 Roasted Chicken (Whole or cut up BBQ style), 2 Large Side Dishes w/ Corn Bread

#2 Family Meal Combo

$23.99

8 Piece Combo Fried Chicken( NO SUBSTITUTIONS), 2 Large Side Dishes w/ Corn Bread

#3 Family Meal Combo

$39.99

1 Full Rack Baby Back Ribs, 2 Large Side Dishes w/ Corn Bread

#4 Family Meal Combo

$39.50

1 Full Rack St. Louis Style Ribs, 2 Large Side Dishes w/ Corn Bread

Individual Meal

4 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$12.95

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$12.50

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$19.99

1/2 Rack of St Louis Ribs

$19.50

T's Mashed Potato Bowl

$8.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Apple Salad Wrap

$9.95

Chicken/Ribs

Roasted Whole Chicken

$11.95

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$7.95

4 Pc Fried Chicken Combo

$8.95

8 Pc Fried Chicken Combo

$15.95

Chicken Breast

$4.95

Chicken Leg

$2.75

Chicken Thigh

$2.95

Chicken Wing

$2.25

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$15.95+

Smoked St Louis Style Ribs

$15.50+

Italian Panini Sandwiches

Italiano Panini

$9.95

Vegetarian Panini

$9.95

Caprese Panini

$9.95

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese

$7.95+

Ham, Cheese & Salami

$8.50+

Ham, Cheese & Capicollo

$8.50+

Ham, Cheese & Pepperoni

$8.50+

Italian Sub

$9.00+

Roast Beef

$8.75+

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.25+

Turkey

$8.50+

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00+

Turkey Club Sub

$9.75+

Tuna

$9.00+

Tuna & Cheese

$9.25+

Roast beef, Turkey & Cheese

$10.25+

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$7.25+

Sausage Sub

$7.25+

Meatball Parmigiana

$7.95+

Sausage Parmigiana

$7.95+

Sausage with Peppers & Onions

$7.95+

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.50+

Chicken California Style

$8.50+

Pizza Sub

$5.95+

Eggplant Parmiagana Sub

$7.95+

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$7.95+

Peppers & Eggs

$6.95+

Saltimbocca

$5.95

Italian Hot Dog

$8.50

Original Cheesesteaks

Plain Steak

$7.50+

Cheese Steak

$7.95+

Pizza Steak

$8.50+

Cheese Steak California Style

$8.50+

Papa V’s Special Steak

$9.25+

Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.50+

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$7.95+

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.95+

Papa V’s Special Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch with lettuce & tomato

$8.50+

Bottled Soda

2 Liter Bottle

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We constantly strive to provide the best pizza and food in the Herbertsville area. We offer catering, delivery, & dine in.

Website

Location

334 Herbertsville Road, Brick Township, NJ 08724

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harpoon Willy's
orange star4.1 • 1,001
2655 River Rd Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
NJ Poké
orange starNo Reviews
3003 Lakewood Road Route 88 Point pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Via Veneto Ristorante - Manasquan
orange starNo Reviews
2410 HWY 35 Manasquan, NJ 08736
View restaurantnext
The Shore House Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2114 NJ-88 Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Tacoholics - Brick
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Lanes Mill Rd Brick, NJ 08724
View restaurantnext
Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Route 88 Brick, NJ 08724
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brick Township

Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 111
143 Drum Point Road Brick, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Saturn Pizza
orange star4.7 • 56
592 Rt 70 Brick, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brick Township
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston