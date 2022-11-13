  • Home
Papa Carrillo’s

review star

No reviews yet

Food Truck

Las Vegas, NV 00000

Food

Tacos

$3.00

Loaded Tacos-Cheese Crust

$5.00

Loaded Papas

$12.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Soda

$2.00

Miche Mix

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Food Truck, Las Vegas, NV 00000

