Papachino's Grill & Greens

Popular Items

White Roughy

$13.99

Mild flavor, medium-firm texture. Great with lemon butter sauce.

Fish & Chips

$14.49

4 Large lightly battered White Roughy fillets

Fried Fish Taco

$4.49

Large taco filled with our signature fried fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce


Grilled

White Roughy

$13.99

Mild flavor, medium-firm texture. Great with lemon butter sauce.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$16.99

Medium flavor, medium texture. Great with Teriyaki sauce.

Wild Caught Mahi Mahi

$16.99

Mild-sweet flavor, firm texture. Great with chipotle pesto.

Branzino Seabass

$15.99

Mild-sweet flavor, firm texture. Great with tartar sauce.

Seared Ahi

$15.99

Medium flavor, firm texture. Comes blackened served with soy sauce and jalapeno ranch

Sautéed Shrimp

$13.49

9 shrimp sautéed in lemon butter and garlic. Great with chipotle pesto or lemon butter.

Tri Tip Steak Plate

$15.99

10oz Certified angus tri tip steak rubbed with butter, garlic and spices broiled to perfection

Papachinos Tri Tip

$17.49

Our signature tri tip served with rice pilaf and pinto beans. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Green Chili Chicken

$14.49

Charbroiled chicken breast and grilled Anaheim chile topped with pepper jack cheese and lemon butter sauce. Served with rice pilaf and choice of side dish.

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, bell pepper and onion served with our teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Steak Skewers

$16.99

Filet mignon, onion and bell pepper served with our teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Shrimp Skewers

$15.99

Shrimp, onion and bell pepper served with our teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Combo Skewers

$16.49

Choose any two skewers, onion and bell pepper server with teriyaki sauce.

Surf & Turf Skewers

$16.49

Filet mignon, onion and bell pepper served with our teriyaki sauce. Grilled shrimp with lemon butter.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.49

Carnitas Plate

$15.99

Marinated carnitas served with rice pilaf and pinto beans. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Surf & Turf

$15.99

5 oz. tri tip with 5 sautéed shrimp sautéed in garlic butter topped with lemon butter

Pasta

Chicken Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and chicken.

Shrimp Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$13.49

Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and shrimp.

Lobster Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and lobster.

Seafood Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon, lobster and shrimp.

Large Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and chicken.

Chipotle Mac & Cheese (no meat)

$10.49

Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto

Rice Bowls

Pineapple Paradise

$15.99

Sauteed shrimp on a bed of rice pilaf with zucchini, carrots, and fresh pineapple chunks, tossed in teriyaki sauce served in a grilled pineapple shell.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.49

Grilled Chicken over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.49

Grilled steak over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.99

Grilled zucchini, onions, and carrots over rice pilaf. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$12.99

Sauteed shrimp over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)

Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl

$12.99

Grilled blackened salmon over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)

Mahi Rice Bowl

$12.99

Grilled mahi mahi over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)

Lobster Rice Bowl

$14.99

Sauteed lobster over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$13.49

Marinated carnitas, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole, and sour cream drizzle over rice pilaf.

Fryer

Fish & Chips

$14.49

4 Large lightly battered White Roughy fillets

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

4 large Chicken Fritters

Shrimp & Chips

$14.99

9 shrimp lightly battered

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$14.99

2 large lightly battered White Roughy fillets and 4 lightly battered shrimp.

Salad

Grilled Veggie Salad

$13.99

Warm zucchini, onions, carrots, candied walnuts, sunflower seeds, rustic corn, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbs on a bed of romaine with sesame dressing

Fruit & Nut Salad

$13.99

Dried cranberries, seasonal fruit, candied walnuts, and goat cheese served on romaine. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. Add Chicken $2.50

Seafood Cobb Salad

$15.49

Sauteed shrimp, mahi mahi, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and diced egg on a bed of mixed greens with Italian vinaigrette.

Ceviche Salad

$13.99

Cucumbers, cranberries, pico de gallo, and fresh ceviche on a bed of romaine served with lemon wedges, avocado, and Italian vinaigrette.

Fiesta Shrimp Salad

$14.99

9 blackened Shrimp, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, and avocado on a bed of romaine, with jalapeno ranch

Seared Ahi Salad

$15.99

Sliced Ahi Tuna, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, and crunchy Chow Mein noodles on a bed of mixed greens served with a toasted sesame dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.49

Diced chicken breast, almonds, sesame seeds, Mandarin oranges, and crunchy Chow Mein noodles on a bed of romaine with a sesame seed vinaigrette

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and guacamole on a bed of romaine served in a large tortilla shell with a jalapeno ranch

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, and cucumbers on a bed of romaine with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

SW BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.49

BBQ chicken, rustic corn, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese, cilantro, toasted red peppers, and tortilla strips on a bed of romaine served with ranch dressing & BBQ

Mahi Mahi Salad

$16.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and dried cranberries on a bed of romaine served with Italian or balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Grilled Salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and dried cranberries on a bed of romaine served with Italian or balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Fried chicken fritters, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, almonds, eggs, and corn on a bed of romaine served with ranch and bbq sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, and croutons on a bed of romaine served with creamy Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (No Chicken)

$9.99

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Large tortilla filled with rice, corn, black beans, cheese, zucchini, carrots, onion, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Blackened Salmon Wrap

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with blackened salmon, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Fried Fish Wrap

$11.49

Large tortilla filled with breaded fish, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Large tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Steak Wrap

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with steak, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Mahi Mahi Wrap

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with mahi mahi, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Beans Rice & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Surf n' Turf Wrap

$13.49

Large tortilla filled with shrimp, steak, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce

Tacos

Fried Fish Taco

$4.49

Large taco filled with our signature fried fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.49

Large taco filled with grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Large taco filled with grilled chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce

Steak Taco

$4.49

Large taco filled with grilled steak, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce

Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Large taco filled with sauteed shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce

Blackened Salmon Taco

$4.49

Large taco filled with grilled salmon, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce

Lobster Taco

$5.49

Large taco filled with sauteed lobster, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Veggie Taco

$3.49

Sides

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Grilled seasonal vegetables

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.99

House made mashed potatoes with brown gravy

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Large pasta shells with our cheese sauce

Pineapple Coleslaw

$3.49

Cabbage, carrots, and pineapples with our tangy sauce

French Fries

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Pinto Beans

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Seasonal fresh cut fruit

Side Salad

$3.49

Romaine, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes

Small Guac 3 oz.

$1.49

Small Sour cream 3 oz.

$0.99

Large Sour Cream

$3.99

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Brown Rice

$3.99

Side Avocado

$1.50

Soup

Chicken Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken breast, hominy, white beans, green chiles, pepper jack cheese, carrots, celery in a chicken broth

Clam Chowder

$6.49+

New England style white clam chowder

Fish Stew

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp, White Roughy, celery, carrots, cabbage in a tomato base broth

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$13.49Out of stock

Appetizers

Clam Chowder Fries

$12.90

Clam chowder, shredded cheese, and bacon, on a bed of crispy pub style French fries

Chicken Taquitos

$7.99

Hand rolled taquitos with seasoned shredded chicken served with guacamole and sour cream

Chipotle Shrimp

$12.49

13 shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter topped with chipotle pesto

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried calamari strips served with our Javy sauce

Fresh Ceviche

$8.49

Fresh fish marinated in lime and lemon juice with pice de gallo served with avocado and chips

Nachos

$11.49

Tortilla chips topped with choice of meat, queso blanco, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla

$8.99

Large flour tortilla served with your choice of meat, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and our Javy sauce

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Fresh cut lightly battered zucchini served with our Javy sauce

Sampler Platter

$15.49

Chipotle shrimp, ceviche, taquitos, chicken fritters topped with teriyaki served with our Javy sauce

Guacamole Large

$6.95

3.25 oz. guac

$1.49

8 oz. Queso Blanco

$6.99

3 oz. Queso Blanco

$2.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

5 oz. chicken breast served with French fries

Kids Teriyaki Chicken Skewer

$6.99

Grilled skewers with chicken, bell pepper, onion, topped with teriyaki sauce, and served with French fries

Kids Fried Fish Taco

$6.99

Pieces of breaded and fried white roughy, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our Javy sauce (house made creamy chipotle) on a corn tortilla. Served with French fries

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.99

Diced chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our Javy sauce (house made creamy chipotle) on a flour tortilla. Served with French fries

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with French fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

2 pieces of battered and fried White Roughy served with French fries

Kids Fish, Shrimp & Chips

$6.99

One battered and fried White Roughy and 2 battered and fried shrimp served with French fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two chicken tenders served with French fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Served with French fries

Kids Shrimp & Chips

$6.99

Three battered and fried pieces of shrimp served with French fries

Kids Teriyaki Steak Skewer

$8.99

Grilled skewers with filet mignon, bell pepper, onion, topped with teriyaki sauce, and served with French fries

Kids Tri Tip

$8.99

5 oz. Tri Tip cooked medium, served with French fries

Desserts

Cookie

$2.49

Milkshake

$5.99

Smoothie

$5.49

Cranberry Dream Bar

$4.49Out of stock

Brownie

$3.49

Peanut Butter Truffle Brownie

$5.49Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Kids cookie

$1.00

PB Chocolate Brownie

$3.49Out of stock

Cali Style

Cali Burrito

$13.99

14 in. tortilla filled with french fries, carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and queso blanco

Cali Style Fries

$14.99

French fries topped with queso blanco, pico de gallo, carne asada, guacamole, sour cream drizzle

Wet Burritos

Chicken Wet Burrito

$13.99

14" tortilla stuffed with chicken, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.

Steak Wet Burrito

$14.49

14" tortilla stuffed with steak, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.

Lobster Wet Burrito

$15.49

14" tortilla stuffed with lobster, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Wet Burrito

$14.49

14" tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.

Surf n' Turf Wet Burrito

$15.99

14" tortilla stuffed with steak, sauteed shrimp, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.

Carnitas Wet Burrito

$13.99

14" tortilla stuffed with carnitas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.

A la carte

A la carte fried fish (1)

$2.50

A la carte fried shrimp (1)

$1.00

A la carte Chicken Skewer

$5.00

A la carte Steak Skewer

$6.00

A la carte Shrimp Skewer

$5.75

A la carte White Roughy

$7.99

A la carte Seared Ahi NO CUSABI

$8.99

A la carte Chicken Breast

$6.49

A la Carte Green Chile Chicken

$7.49

A la carte Salmon

$8.99

A la carte tri tip

$9.99

A la carte Chicken tender (1)

$1.75

A la carte Sauteed Shrimp (1)

$1.00

A la carte Seabass

$8.99

A la carte Mahi Mahi

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

Side Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa Only

$2.50

1/2 Chips & Salsa

$9.99

Full Chips & Salsa

$19.99

Pt. Salsa

$5.99

Qt. Salsa

$7.99

Pt. Javy

$6.99

1.5 oz. Javy

$0.50

3.25 oz Javy

$1.75

Sauces

1.25 oz. Yellow Cheese

$1.00

3 oz. Yellow Cheese

$2.50

3 oz. Queso Blanco

$2.50

8 oz. Queso Blanco

$6.99

Small Lemon Butter

$0.75

Large Lemon Butter

$1.99

Small Chipotle

$0.75

Large Chipotle

$1.99

Small Teriyaki

$0.75

Large Teriyaki

$1.99

2 Oz. Javy

$0.75

3 Oz. Javy

$1.99

Pt. Javy

$6.99

Salad Dressing

$1.05+
