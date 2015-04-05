Papachino's Grill & Greens
999 Reviews
$
14501 RAMONA AVE
CHINO, CA 91710
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Grilled
White Roughy
Mild flavor, medium-firm texture. Great with lemon butter sauce.
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Medium flavor, medium texture. Great with Teriyaki sauce.
Wild Caught Mahi Mahi
Mild-sweet flavor, firm texture. Great with chipotle pesto.
Branzino Seabass
Mild-sweet flavor, firm texture. Great with tartar sauce.
Seared Ahi
Medium flavor, firm texture. Comes blackened served with soy sauce and jalapeno ranch
Sautéed Shrimp
9 shrimp sautéed in lemon butter and garlic. Great with chipotle pesto or lemon butter.
Tri Tip Steak Plate
10oz Certified angus tri tip steak rubbed with butter, garlic and spices broiled to perfection
Papachinos Tri Tip
Our signature tri tip served with rice pilaf and pinto beans. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Green Chili Chicken
Charbroiled chicken breast and grilled Anaheim chile topped with pepper jack cheese and lemon butter sauce. Served with rice pilaf and choice of side dish.
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers
Grilled chicken breast, bell pepper and onion served with our teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Steak Skewers
Filet mignon, onion and bell pepper served with our teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Shrimp Skewers
Shrimp, onion and bell pepper served with our teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Combo Skewers
Choose any two skewers, onion and bell pepper server with teriyaki sauce.
Surf & Turf Skewers
Filet mignon, onion and bell pepper served with our teriyaki sauce. Grilled shrimp with lemon butter.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Carnitas Plate
Marinated carnitas served with rice pilaf and pinto beans. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Surf & Turf
5 oz. tri tip with 5 sautéed shrimp sautéed in garlic butter topped with lemon butter
Pasta
Chicken Chipotle Mac & Cheese
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and chicken.
Shrimp Chipotle Mac & Cheese
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and shrimp.
Lobster Chipotle Mac & Cheese
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and lobster.
Seafood Chipotle Mac & Cheese
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon, lobster and shrimp.
Large Mac & Cheese
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and chicken.
Chipotle Mac & Cheese (no meat)
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto
Rice Bowls
Pineapple Paradise
Sauteed shrimp on a bed of rice pilaf with zucchini, carrots, and fresh pineapple chunks, tossed in teriyaki sauce served in a grilled pineapple shell.
Chicken Rice Bowl
Grilled Chicken over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)
Steak Rice Bowl
Grilled steak over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)
Veggie Rice Bowl
Grilled zucchini, onions, and carrots over rice pilaf. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)
Shrimp Rice Bowl
Sauteed shrimp over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)
Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl
Grilled blackened salmon over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)
Mahi Rice Bowl
Grilled mahi mahi over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)
Lobster Rice Bowl
Sauteed lobster over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots. *Your choice between teriyaki or Mexican style (pico de gallo and our house made creamy chipotle)
Carnitas Rice Bowl
Marinated carnitas, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole, and sour cream drizzle over rice pilaf.
Fryer
Salad
Grilled Veggie Salad
Warm zucchini, onions, carrots, candied walnuts, sunflower seeds, rustic corn, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbs on a bed of romaine with sesame dressing
Fruit & Nut Salad
Dried cranberries, seasonal fruit, candied walnuts, and goat cheese served on romaine. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. Add Chicken $2.50
Seafood Cobb Salad
Sauteed shrimp, mahi mahi, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and diced egg on a bed of mixed greens with Italian vinaigrette.
Ceviche Salad
Cucumbers, cranberries, pico de gallo, and fresh ceviche on a bed of romaine served with lemon wedges, avocado, and Italian vinaigrette.
Fiesta Shrimp Salad
9 blackened Shrimp, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, and avocado on a bed of romaine, with jalapeno ranch
Seared Ahi Salad
Sliced Ahi Tuna, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, and crunchy Chow Mein noodles on a bed of mixed greens served with a toasted sesame dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad
Diced chicken breast, almonds, sesame seeds, Mandarin oranges, and crunchy Chow Mein noodles on a bed of romaine with a sesame seed vinaigrette
Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and guacamole on a bed of romaine served in a large tortilla shell with a jalapeno ranch
Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, and cucumbers on a bed of romaine with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
SW BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ chicken, rustic corn, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese, cilantro, toasted red peppers, and tortilla strips on a bed of romaine served with ranch dressing & BBQ
Mahi Mahi Salad
Grilled Mahi Mahi, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and dried cranberries on a bed of romaine served with Italian or balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and dried cranberries on a bed of romaine served with Italian or balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Tender Salad
Fried chicken fritters, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, almonds, eggs, and corn on a bed of romaine served with ranch and bbq sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, and croutons on a bed of romaine served with creamy Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad (No Chicken)
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Large tortilla filled with rice, corn, black beans, cheese, zucchini, carrots, onion, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Blackened Salmon Wrap
Large tortilla filled with blackened salmon, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Fried Fish Wrap
Large tortilla filled with breaded fish, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Chicken Wrap
Large tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Steak Wrap
Large tortilla filled with steak, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Shrimp Wrap
Large tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Mahi Mahi Wrap
Large tortilla filled with mahi mahi, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Beans Rice & Cheese Burrito
Surf n' Turf Wrap
Large tortilla filled with shrimp, steak, rice, corn, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Tacos
Fried Fish Taco
Large taco filled with our signature fried fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Mahi Mahi Taco
Large taco filled with grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Chicken Taco
Large taco filled with grilled chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Steak Taco
Large taco filled with grilled steak, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Shrimp Taco
Large taco filled with sauteed shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Blackened Salmon Taco
Large taco filled with grilled salmon, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Lobster Taco
Large taco filled with sauteed lobster, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Carnitas Taco
Veggie Taco
Sides
Grilled Veggies
Grilled seasonal vegetables
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
House made mashed potatoes with brown gravy
Mac & Cheese
Large pasta shells with our cheese sauce
Pineapple Coleslaw
Cabbage, carrots, and pineapples with our tangy sauce
French Fries
Rice Pilaf
Pinto Beans
Fresh Fruit
Seasonal fresh cut fruit
Side Salad
Romaine, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes
Small Guac 3 oz.
Small Sour cream 3 oz.
Large Sour Cream
Flour Tortillas (2)
Corn Tortillas (3)
Brown Rice
Side Avocado
Soup
Chicken Soup
Chicken breast, hominy, white beans, green chiles, pepper jack cheese, carrots, celery in a chicken broth
Clam Chowder
New England style white clam chowder
Fish Stew
Jumbo shrimp, White Roughy, celery, carrots, cabbage in a tomato base broth
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
Appetizers
Clam Chowder Fries
Clam chowder, shredded cheese, and bacon, on a bed of crispy pub style French fries
Chicken Taquitos
Hand rolled taquitos with seasoned shredded chicken served with guacamole and sour cream
Chipotle Shrimp
13 shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter topped with chipotle pesto
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari strips served with our Javy sauce
Fresh Ceviche
Fresh fish marinated in lime and lemon juice with pice de gallo served with avocado and chips
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with choice of meat, queso blanco, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla served with your choice of meat, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and our Javy sauce
Fried Zucchini
Fresh cut lightly battered zucchini served with our Javy sauce
Sampler Platter
Chipotle shrimp, ceviche, taquitos, chicken fritters topped with teriyaki served with our Javy sauce
Guacamole Large
3.25 oz. guac
8 oz. Queso Blanco
3 oz. Queso Blanco
Kids
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
5 oz. chicken breast served with French fries
Kids Teriyaki Chicken Skewer
Grilled skewers with chicken, bell pepper, onion, topped with teriyaki sauce, and served with French fries
Kids Fried Fish Taco
Pieces of breaded and fried white roughy, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our Javy sauce (house made creamy chipotle) on a corn tortilla. Served with French fries
Kids Chicken Taco
Diced chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage, and our Javy sauce (house made creamy chipotle) on a flour tortilla. Served with French fries
Kids Quesadilla
Served with French fries
Kids Fish & Chips
2 pieces of battered and fried White Roughy served with French fries
Kids Fish, Shrimp & Chips
One battered and fried White Roughy and 2 battered and fried shrimp served with French fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two chicken tenders served with French fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with French fries
Kids Shrimp & Chips
Three battered and fried pieces of shrimp served with French fries
Kids Teriyaki Steak Skewer
Grilled skewers with filet mignon, bell pepper, onion, topped with teriyaki sauce, and served with French fries
Kids Tri Tip
5 oz. Tri Tip cooked medium, served with French fries
Desserts
Cali Style
Wet Burritos
Chicken Wet Burrito
14" tortilla stuffed with chicken, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Wet Burrito
14" tortilla stuffed with steak, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
Lobster Wet Burrito
14" tortilla stuffed with lobster, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Wet Burrito
14" tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
Surf n' Turf Wet Burrito
14" tortilla stuffed with steak, sauteed shrimp, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas Wet Burrito
14" tortilla stuffed with carnitas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
A la carte
A la carte fried fish (1)
A la carte fried shrimp (1)
A la carte Chicken Skewer
A la carte Steak Skewer
A la carte Shrimp Skewer
A la carte White Roughy
A la carte Seared Ahi NO CUSABI
A la carte Chicken Breast
A la Carte Green Chile Chicken
A la carte Salmon
A la carte tri tip
A la carte Chicken tender (1)
A la carte Sauteed Shrimp (1)
A la carte Seabass
A la carte Mahi Mahi
Chips & Salsa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO, CA 91710