Papago Inn 7017 E. McDowell Road



Food

Bar Snacks

Mixed Nuts

$6.00

soy glazed mix nuts

Shishito Pepper

$10.00

shishito peppers, queso fresco

Squash Blossom

$8.00

Sugar Snap Peas

$10.00

Eggplant

$10.00

eggplant, bacon miso

Sunomono

$10.00

Garlic Mushrooms

$16.00

mushrooms, garlic butter

Seafood

Tuna

$20.00

Yellowtail

$16.00

Anberjack

$16.00

Salmon

$20.00

Seabream

$18.00

Oyster

$18.00

oyster, tomato ,mascarpone

Salad

Softshell Crab Salad

$16.00

Duck Salad

$20.00

Tofu/Papaya Salad

$14.00

Handhelds

Porkbelly Buns

$8.00

Softshell Crab Slider

$16.00

softshell crab, salad, focaccia

Beer

Draft

Valley Beer

$7.00

Spellbinder

$9.00

Ta Weno Amber

$9.00

Abnormalweiss

$8.00

Prairie Sour

$9.00

Kombucha

$9.00

Bottles n Cans

Orion

$8.00

Echigo

$12.00

Yuzu Ale

$13.00

Sansho Ale

$13.00

Raiden IPA

$16.00

Lone Star

$6.00

Miller Highlife

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Wine

Red

Melville PN Estate 2021

$22.00+

Johanneshof Reinisch St. Laurent (2020)

$16.00+

Alvaro Palacios Camins

$20.00+

Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel (2021)

$20.00+

Saint Cosme Deux Alibion (2020) Bottle

$64.00

White

WALT CD (2019)

$16.00+

D Long Depaquit Chablis (2021) Bottle

$82.00

Dezat Pouilly Fume (2021) Bottle

$68.00

Allen Scott Sauv Blanc (2022)

$14.00+

Domaine Ciringa

$15.00+

Abbazia di Novacella Kerner

$16.00+

Domaine Siglas Assyritiko (Bottle)

$78.00

Gulp Hablo Orange (2021)

$16.00+

PULP F!#/?@N Muscadet (2020)

$17.00+

Sebastian David Hurluberlu Bourgueil (2021)

$18.00+

Bubbles

NV Jean Noel Haton Champagne (Bottle)

$75.00

NV Szigeti Gruner Brut

$14.00+

Shōchū

Ichiko *barley (2oz)

$7.00

Devil's Mask *rice (2oz)

$7.00

Chiran Firefly *sweet potato (2oz)

$7.00

Angel's Temptation *sweet potato (2oz)

$12.00

Flight (1oz x 3)

$12.00

Sake

Hakkaisa Honjozo (glass 6oz)

$12.00

Miyashita Sacred Mist Honjozo (BTL 300mL

$27.00

Tsukurinowa Midnight Moon (BTL 300mL)

$38.00

Kurokabuto Junmai (BTL 720mL)

$53.00

Agave

Rayu

$13.00

Espolon

$12.00

Del Maguey

$15.00

Madre 'Espadine'

$15.00

Vodka

Fujimi

$11.00

Gruven

$7.00

Tito's

$13.00

Gin

Suncliff

$7.00

Roku

$12.00

City of London

$8.00

Whiskey

Toki

$12.00

Four Roses

$10.00

The Totttori

$14.00

Legent

$15.00

Del Bac Classic

$12.00

Del Bac Dorado

$13.00

Del Bac Pueblo

$9.00

Rum

Zaya 12

$10.00

Kiyomi

$12.00

Liquor/Amaro

Liquors / Amari

Amaro Nonio

$16.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

Cynar

$13.00

Luxardo

$13.00

Chareau

$14.00

Fernet

$10.00

Cocchi Bianco

$8.00

Cocchi Rosa

$8.00

Dolin Dry

$6.00

Dolin Sweet

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7017 E. McDowell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

