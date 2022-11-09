  • Home
  • Papas and Eggs - Gilroy - 565 1st street
Papas and Eggs - Gilroy 565 1st street

565 1st street

gilroy, CA 95020

Popular Items

Bacon Burrito
Chorizo Burrito
Veggie Burrito

MENU ALL DAY

Eggs Benedict Florentine

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$17.00

Spinach and fresh tomato. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce, and served with roasted potatoes.

Eggs Benedict Canadian-Bacon

Eggs Benedict Canadian-Bacon

$18.00

Benedict with Canadian bacon. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce, and served with roasted potatoes.

Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon

Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon

$21.00

Benedict with Salmon. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce, and served with roasted potatoes.

Eggs Benedict with Steak

Eggs Benedict with Steak

$21.00

English Muffin topped with steak, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes.

Eggs Benedict with Portobello

Eggs Benedict with Portobello

$19.00

English Muffin topped with Portobello mushroom, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes.

Torta de Chilaquiles

Torta de Chilaquiles

$17.00

Served with chicken breast, ciabatta bread, refried beans, Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, and sour cream.

Green Chilaquiles

Green Chilaquiles

$11.00

Try it with fresh toppings like queso fresco, mexican crema, onions, and cilantro.

Red Chilaquiles

Red Chilaquiles

$11.00

Try it with fresh toppings like queso fresco, mexican crema, onions, and cilantro.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$17.00

Zucchini, spinach, mushroom, tomato served with mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$17.00

Enjoy our Denver Omelette with ham, onions, bell peppers, and mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes.

Ham Omelette

Ham Omelette

$18.00

One of our customer's favorites. Ham and served with mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes.

Chorizo Omelette

Chorizo Omelette

$18.00

Tri-Tip steak, spinach, bell peppers, onions, and mixed cheese. Choice of Potatoes.

Steak Omelette

$21.00

Tri-Tip Steak, spinach, bell peppers, Onions, and Cheese. Choice of potatoes.

Portobello Omelette

$18.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, and mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes.

Meat Lovers (Protein) Omelette

Meat Lovers (Protein) Omelette

$21.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese. Served with potatoes.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Zucchini, potato, spinach, tomato, papas, eggs, beans, Monterrey cheese, and mixed fresh fruit.

Bacon Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$15.00

Papas and eggs, bacon, Monterrey cheese, and mixed fresh fruit.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$15.00

Papas and eggs, chorizo, jalapeño, Monterrey cheese, and mixed fresh fruit.

Ham Burrito

Ham Burrito

$15.00

Papas and eggs, Canadian ham, Monterrey cheese and mixed fresh fruit.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Classic bean and cheese burrito filled with flavorful and refried beans. Served with Monterey Cheese and mixed fresh fruit.

Fried Burrito

$16.00

Fried burrito with Monterrey cheese. Choose between bacon or ham.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

New York Steak, two eggs any style, and potatoes.

Linguisa & Eggs

Linguisa & Eggs

$15.00

Linguica, two eggs any style and potatoes.

Ham & Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$13.00

Ham, two eggs any style, and potatoes.

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$13.00

Bacon, two eggs any style, and potatoes.

Sausage & Eggs

Sausage & Eggs

$13.00

Sausage, two eggs any style, and potatoes.

Brioche Bread Egg Sandwich

Brioche Bread Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche bread scrambled eggs with bacon, ham, and cheese.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Fried eggs on a corn tortilla, topped with homemade red salsa, served with fried beans and country potatoes.

Mexican Scramble

$15.00
Apple Coconut Pancakes

Apple Coconut Pancakes

$12.00

Filled and topped with hot toasted coconut and fresh apples. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter and maple syrup.

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$12.00

Our buttermilk premium pancakes are filled with diced fresh bananas, served with whipped butter and maple syrup, and Dusted with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Berries Sweet Crepes

$16.00

Filled with cream cheese, blueberry, and strawberry marmalade.

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Served with strawberries and fresh bananas on top.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Made fresh every day, Premium ingredients are served with whipped butter and maple syrup.

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$9.00

Our traditional golden-brown Belgian waffle is topped with whipped real butter.

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

Belgian waffle, crispy chicken breast, strawberries, blueberries, and syrup.

Creamy French Toast

$16.00

Cream cheese, sweet orange marmalade, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream.

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Gluten free add $2.

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$16.00

Nutella French Toast with strawberries and bananas.

Nutella Pancakes

Nutella Pancakes

$12.00
Pecan Waffles

Pecan Waffles

$9.00

Maple syrup, baking powder, flour and canola oil.

LUNCH

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$13.00

Mix greens, caramelized walnuts, pears, dry cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Garden salad made with chopped, salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, chives, and blue cheese.

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted bell peppers, spinach, pesto mayo, Jack cheese. Served with Fries.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$17.00

Turkey and bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Jack cheese. Served with Fries.

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo y Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$18.00

Grilled onions, and cheese on a rye bread bun. Served with Fries.

California Burger

California Burger

$18.00

California Burger with lettuce, onions top with avocado, cheese, and crispy bacon. Served with Fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Tender chicken breast breaded with seasoned flour in a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise, and french fries.

KIDS MENU

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$12.00

1 pancake & 1 egg, choice between Ham or Bacon!

Grill Cheese Sandwich

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich!

Chicken Tender with Fries

Chicken Tender with Fries

$12.00

Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered, and breaded chicken tenders served with fries.

Mac and Cheese

$10.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

These Chocolate Chip Pancakes are loaded with chocolate chips and absolute favorite.

COFFEE

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

DRINKS

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00

Squeezed Orange Juice.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Carrots

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Carrots

$8.00

Highly nutritious. Carrot juice is low in calories and carbs while packing numerous nutrients.

Green Press Juice

Green Press Juice

$8.00

Our cold Green pressed juice contain vitamins & antioxidants to help you power you through.

Lemomatcha

Lemomatcha

$6.50

Matcha fresh lemonade and a touch of mint.

Lemonade

$4.50
Mexican Bottle Coca Cola

Mexican Bottle Coca Cola

$4.00

Mexican Coke uses natural cane sugar, and even if it has the same number of calories and really isn't healthier than high fructose corn syrup — it just tastes better!

Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Refreshing Lemon-Lime Soda.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Squirt

Squirt

$4.00

Are you looking for the freshest, most exciting taste on the marketplace today? If so, let Squirt's splash of grapefruit tantalize your taste buds.

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

PAPAS AND EGGS GILROY. Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes are carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. You're in for a refreshing and delicious treat when you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, and French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way. History. ​ We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.

Website

Location

565 1st street, gilroy, CA 95020

Directions

