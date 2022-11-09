Papas and Eggs - Gilroy 565 1st street
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
PAPAS AND EGGS GILROY. Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes are carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. You're in for a refreshing and delicious treat when you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, and French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way. History. We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.
565 1st street, gilroy, CA 95020