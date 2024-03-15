Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
2780 Aborn Road
San Jose, CA 95121
Featured Items
BENEDICT
- Eggs Benedict Florentine$18.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes, spinach, and fresh tomato
- Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon$19.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs, Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce served with roasted potatoes
- Eggs Benedict w Smoked Salmon$22.00
English muffin topped with salmon poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes
- Eggs Benedict w Steak$22.00
English muffin topped with steak, poached eggs,and hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes
- Eggs Benedict w Portobello$19.00
English muffin topped with portobello mushroom, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted potatoes
- Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon w Florentine$21.00
English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, spinach fresh tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes
- Crabcake Benedict$22.00
Crab with spicy hollandaise sauce, topped with poached eggs, and served with roasted potatoes
EGGS ANY STYLE
- Steak & Eggs$26.00
New York steak, two eggs any style, and potatoes
- Linguisa & Eggs$17.00
Linguisa, two eggs any style, and potatoes
- Ham & Eggs$14.00
Ham, two eggs any style, and potatoes
- Bacon & Eggs$14.00
Bacon, two eggs any style and potatoes
- Sausage & Eggs$14.00
Sausage, two eggs any style and potatoes
- Fried Chicken & Eggs$18.00
With gravy roasted potatoes or hash browns
OMELETTES
- Veggie Omelette$17.00
Zucchini, spinach, mushroom, and tomato served with mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes
- Denver Omelette$18.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers, and mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes
- Ham Omelette$18.00
Ham and served with mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes
- Chorizo Omelette$18.00
Chorizo served with mixed cheese and jalapeños. Choice of potatoes
- Steak Omelette$21.00
Steak, spinach, bell peppers, onions, and mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes
- Portobello Omelette$18.00
Portobello mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, and mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes
- Meat Lovers Protein Omelette$22.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, and mixed cheese. Choice of potatoes
HOUSE SPECIALS
- Brioche Egg Sandwich$16.00
Brioche bread scrambled eggs with bacon, ham, and cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Fried eggs on a corn tortilla, topped with homemade red salsa, served with refried beans and country potatoes
- Chicharrón & Eggs$18.00
Fried pork rinks with red or green salsa refried beans cilantro and tortillas on the side, choice of sauce
CHILAQUILES
- Torta de Chilaquiles$17.00
Any green, or spicy special house sauce. Served with chicken breast, ciabatta bread, refried beans, Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, and Mexican crema.
- Green Salsa Chilaquiles$15.00
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, onions, and cilantro, and refried beans
- Red Salsa Chilaquiles$15.00
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, onions, cilantro and refried beans. Add any of our red or green salsa
- Chicharrón Chilaquiles$18.00
Fried pork rinks with any green, or our spicy special house sauce, queso fresco, onions, cilantro and refried beans
- Chorizo Chilaquiles$18.00
Any of green, or our spicy special house sauce. Queso fresco, Mexican crema, onions, cilantro, and refried beans
- Mole Chilaquiles$19.00
BURRITOS
- Veggie Burrito$15.00
Zucchini, potato, spinach, tomato, eggs, beans, Monterrey cheese and fresh fruit
- Bacon Burrito$16.00
Papas and eggs, bacon, Monterrey cheese and fresh fruit
- Chorizo Burrito$16.00
Papas and eggs, chorizo, jalapeño, Monterrey cheese and fresh fruit
- Ham Burrito$16.00
Papas and eggs, ham, Monterrey cheese and fresh fruit
- Fried Burrito$17.00
Papas and eggs, Monterrey cheese, ham, bacon or chorizo and fresh fruit
MAPLES
- French Toast$11.00
Gluten free add $2
- Nutella French Toast$14.00
With strawberries and bananas
- Berries French Toast$15.00
Served with blueberries and strawberries
- Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
Made fresh every day, premium ingredients served with whipped butter and maple syrup
- Banana Pancakes$13.00
Our buttermilk premium pancakes are filled with diced fresh bananas, served with whipped butter and maple syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar
- Apple Coconut Pancakes$13.00
Filled and topped with hot toasted coconut and fresh apples. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter and maple syrup
- Nutella Pancakes$14.00
With fresh bananas and strawberries
- Chocolate Chips Pancakes$12.00
Loaded with chocolate chips
- Buttermilk Waffles$10.00
Our traditional golden-brown Belgian waffle is topped with our house-made butter
- Pecan Waffles$13.00
Pecan waffles with maple syrup
- Chicken Waffle w Berries & Maple$18.00
With berries, maple and powdered sugar
- Crêpes$14.00
Nutella, berries, bananas, and powdered sugar
- Nutella Waffle$14.00
Served with strawberries, bananas, and Nutella
LUNCH
- Grilled Portobello Sandwich$17.00
Roasted bell peppers, spinach, pesto mayo and jack cheese
- Club Sandwich$17.00
Turkey and bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and jack cheese
- Grilled Chipotle Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and swiss cheese. Served with fries.
- Crabcake Sandwich$18.00
Sourdough bread with spicy mayo, Monterey jack cheese, with fries on the side
- Patty Melt Burger$18.00
Thousand dressing, grilled onions, jack cheese on a rye bread
- California Burger$18.00
California burger with lettuce, onion, avocado, tomato, jack cheese, and crispy bacon
- Portobello Burger$18.00
- Pear Salad$15.00
Mix greens, caramelized walnuts, pears, dry cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic dressing, and vinaigrette. Add chicken (+$3)
- Cobb Salad$18.00
Garden salad with tomato, crisp bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, cucumbers, and blue cheese
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Add chicken $3
KIDS MENU
- Kids Combo$11.00
1 pancake & 1 egg, choose between ham, sausage, or bacon
- Grill Cheese Sanwich (Kids)$8.00
Cheddar cheese, brioche bread, served with fries
- Chicken Tender w Fries (Kids)$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders, served with fries
- Mac & Cheese (Kids)$10.00
Served with French fries
- Beans & Cheese Burrito (Kids)$10.00
Served with French fries
- Orange Juice (Kids)$4.00
- Apple Juice (Kids)$3.00
- Milk (Kids)$3.00
- Chocolate Milk (Kids)$3.50
SIDES & EXTRAS
- Side Toast$2.00
- Side French Toast$8.00
- Side Gluten Free Toast$4.00
- Bowl of Fruit$7.00
With Granola, honey and plain yoghurt
- Side of Fruit$5.00
- Side One Pancake$4.00
- Side Two eggs$5.00
- Side Two Eggs (Eggwhites)$5.00
- Side Bacon$6.00
- Side Ham$6.00
- Side Hash browns$5.00
- Side Roasted Potatoes$5.00
- Side Linguisa$6.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Beans$3.50
- Side Sauce (Homemade)$2.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Cheese$2.00
- Side of chicken$7.00
- Side of Steak$9.00