Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa's Box 4727 Valley View #1081

review star

No reviews yet

119 Westside Blvd Nw Apt 6

Roanoke, VA 24017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

All Combos Include Waffle Fries

Papa's Burger

$15.00

Papa's Cheesy Western

$18.00

Papa's Bourbon Burger

$18.00

Papa's Box Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Combo

$12.00

Lightly breaded with our special seasoning blend.

Shrimp and Fish Combo

$18.00

3 Shrimps Lightly Breaded with our special seasoning blend.

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Fish Wrap

$12.00

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Grits

Papa's Box Bowl

$15.00

Cheese Corn

$3.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$15.00

Served with a hot, toasted tortilla, melted cheese and blended spices

Waffle / Chicken

3 wings and 1 Waffle with organic maple syrup

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Tacos

Beef Taco

$12.00

3 Tacos filled with Beef or Steak

Chicken Taco

$12.00

3 Tacos Filled with Grilled Chicken

Fish Taco

$12.00

3 Tacos filled with Fried Fish

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

3 Tacos filled with Grilled Shrimp

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

T-Shirts

Tshirts

$13.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come by and enjoy this new Papa's Box Food Truck with Nigerian Spices & Sicilian infused euro spices with a twist of Mexican spices to all our fresh meats. We also have some vegan options .

Location

119 Westside Blvd Nw Apt 6, Roanoke, VA 24017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shenandoah Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 400
2905 Shenandoah Ave Roanoke, VA 24017
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Food & Wine
orange starNo Reviews
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101 Roanoke, VA 24015
View restaurantnext
Grandin Village
orange starNo Reviews
1908 Memorial Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24015
View restaurantnext
bloom restaurant & wine bar
orange star4.8 • 76
1109 Main Street SW Roanoke, VA 24015
View restaurantnext
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3334 Brambleton Avenue Cave Spring, VA 24018
View restaurantnext
Food Fanatics Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 61
551 Marshall Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roanoke

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
orange star4.2 • 8,120
120 Church Ave. SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
orange star4.7 • 2,137
14 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Cabo Fish Taco - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 2,137
14 CAMPBELL AVE SE ROANOKE, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 486
16 Church Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Bread Craft
orange star4.6 • 461
24 Church Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Shenandoah Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 400
2905 Shenandoah Ave Roanoke, VA 24017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roanoke
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston