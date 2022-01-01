Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa's Fish House

265 Reviews

$$

6402 N Federal Hwy

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SFW Classics

Fish N Chips (Deep Copy)

$15.00

Shrimp N Chips (Deep Copy)

$15.00

King Crab (Deep Copy)

$45.00

Po’Boys

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Islander Po’Boy

$15.00

Banging Po’Boy

$15.00

Rude Boy Po’Boy

$15.00

Matt’s Way Po’Boy

$16.00

Salads & Dips

Wahoo Salad

$8.00+

Smoked Fish Dip

$8.00+

Shrimp Salad

$8.00+

Conch Salad

$8.00+

Seafood Vinaigrette

$8.00+

Tuna Yukke

$13.00+

N/A Bevs

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

Saratoga Still

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Zephyrhills

$1.50

Water

Margarita Mix

$5.00

Beer

6 pack

$15.00

Becks Non-Alc

$4.00

Blue Point

$9.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cigar City Lager

$9.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Florida Cracker

$9.00

Floridian

$6.00

Hop Gun

$9.00

Kalik

$5.00

Little Yella Pils

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Screamin' Reels

$6.00

Stella

$9.00

Wine

A to Z Riesling

$12.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$9.00

Caposaldo

$7.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$15.00

Craggy Range

$13.00

EDBL Chardonnay

$8.00

EDBL Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$15.00

Santa Margherita

$14.00

Steele Chardonnay

$9.00

Steele Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

The Seeker Rose

$8.00

Vavasour

$10.00

ZD Chardonnay

$18.00

Btl A to Z Riesling

$36.00

Btl Acrobat Pinot Gris

$27.00

Btl Cakebread Chardonnay

$50.00

Btl Caposaldo

$21.00

Btl Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$45.00

Btl Craggy Range

$40.00

Btl EDBL Chardonnay

$20.00

Btl Pouilly Fuisse

$45.00

Btl Seeker Rose

$25.00

Btl Steele Chardonnay

$27.00

Btl Steele Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Btl Vavasour

$30.00

Btl ZD Chardonnay

$55.00

Btl Santa Margherita

$45.00

A to Z Riesling

$12.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir

$12.00

Banfi Chianti

$12.00

Cigar Box Malbec

$10.00

EDBL Cabernet

$8.00

EDBL Merlot

$8.00

J lohr Cabernet

$10.00

Shooting Star Pinot Noir

$9.00

Steele Cabernet

$9.00

Trouble Maker

$13.00

Truchard Pinot Noir

$15.00

Roth

$15.00

Austin Hope

$15.00

Btl Acrobat Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl Austin Hope

$65.00

Btl Banfi Chianti

$36.00

Btl Cakebread Cabernet

$90.00

Btl Cigar Box

$30.00

Btl EDBL Cabernet

$25.00

Btl EDBL Merlot

$25.00

Btl J Lohr Cabernet

$30.00

Btl Roth Cabernet

$55.00

Btl Shooting Star Pinot Noir

$27.00

Btl Steele Cabernet

$27.00

Btl Treana

$50.00

Btl Trouble Maker

$39.00

Btl Truchard Pinot Noir

$45.00

Btl ZD Cabernet

$60.00

Nicholas Feuillette Brut

$35.00

Nicholas Feuillette Rose

$45.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut

$75.00

Belle Glos Rose

$35.00

Quilt Chardonnay

$35.00

ZD Chardonnay

$50.00

The Calling

$55.00

Cakebread

$60.00

Far Niente

$60.00

3 Pack Lamarca Minis

$20.00

Bubbles

Taittinger

$90.00

Piper Heidsieck

$25.00

Allure

$8.00

Maschio Rose

$7.00

Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

House Sparkling

$8.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chocolate Cappuccino

$4.00

Chocolate Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Dips & Salads

Calamari Salad

$8.00+

Conch Salad

$8.00+

Lobster Salad

$25.00+

Seafood Vinaigrette

$8.00+

Seaweed Salad App

$8.00+

Shrimp Salad

$8.00+

Smoked Fish Dip

$8.00+

Tuna Yukke

$13.00+

Wahoo Salad

$8.00+

Miyagi Salad (w/ Fresh Catch)

$18.00+

Fresh Catch

Cod

$16.00

Flounder

$12.00

Grouper

$19.00

Hogfish

$28.00

Mahi

$17.00

Salmon

$15.00

Scallops

$29.00

Snapper

$19.00

Swordfish

$19.00

Tuna

$19.00

Wahoo

$17.00

Yellowtail

$21.00

1 lb. Whole Fish

$12.00

1.5 lb. Whole Fish

$18.00

1.75 Whole Fish

$21.00

2 lb. Whole Fish

$24.00

2.5 lb Whole Fish

$30.00

2.75 Whole Fish

$33.00

3 lb. Whole Fish

$36.00

Shellfish

1/2 Pint Cocktail

$3.50

1/2 Pint Mustard

$4.00

1 lb. Conch

$25.00

1 lb. Maine Lobster

$21.00

1.25 lb. Maine Lobster

$26.25

1.5 lb Maine Lobster

$31.50

1.75lb Maine Lobster

$36.75

2.25lb. Maine Lobster

$47.25

2.5lb. Maine Lobster

$46.20

2lb Maine Lobster

$42.00

Clams

$6.50

Conch

$17.00

Dungeness Crab

$20.00

King Crab

$40.00

Lobster Tail

$33.00

Snow Crab

$17.00

Shrimp

Medium Shrimp (lb)

$15.00

Large Shrimp (lb)

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp (lb)

$25.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Conch Chowder

$5.00+

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Stonies

Stone Crab Claws

$20.00+

1/2 Pint Mustard

$4.00

1/2 Pint Cocktail

$3.50

Desserts

Brownie

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$50.00

White Wine

A to Z Riesling

$12.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$9.00

Caposaldo

$7.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$15.00

Craggy Range

$13.00

EDBL Chardonnay

$8.00

EDBL Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$15.00

Santa Margherita

$14.00

Steele Chardonnay

$9.00

Steele Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

The Seeker Rose

$8.00

Vavasour

$10.00

ZD Chardonnay

$18.00

Red Wine

A to Z Riesling

$12.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir

$12.00

Banfi Chianti

$12.00

Cigar Box Malbec

$10.00

EDBL Cabernet

$8.00

EDBL Merlot

$8.00

J lohr Cabernet

$10.00

Shooting Star Pinot Noir

$9.00

Steele Cabernet

$9.00

Trouble Maker

$13.00

Truchard Pinot Noir

$15.00

Roth

$15.00

Austin Hope

$15.00

Retail

Fishing Buffs

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Vibes Only! Ya Mon!!

Location

6402 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Directions

Gallery
Papa's Fish House image
Papa's Fish House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point - 3650 N Federal Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3650 N Federal Highway Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shrimp - Pompano - 4891 N Federal Hgwy
orange starNo Reviews
4891 N Federal Hgwy Pompano Beach, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Papa's Raw Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,335
4610 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria - 1940 NE 49th street
orange starNo Reviews
1940 NE 49th street Pompano beach, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Casa do Pastel
orange star4.3 • 1,119
430 East Sample Road Pompano Beach, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille
orange star4.0 • 318
3128 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lighthouse Point

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lighthouse Point
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston