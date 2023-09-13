Beverages (POS)

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Soda / Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Cold Beverages

Small Juice

$3.50

Large Juice

$6.00

Small Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$6.00

Lunch (POS)

Prime Rib

Prime Rib Club

$16.99

Sliced prime rib, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of toast

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.99

8 oz. prime rib served open face on garlic bread

Prime Rib Lunch

$18.99

10 oz. prime rib au jus served with garlic mashed potatoes

Let's Feast

$16.99

Sliced prime rib, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Prime Rib Dip

$16.99

Sliced prime rib on a French roll with au jus

Sweet Young Philly

$16.99

Prime rib, ortega chiles, grilled onion, bell peppers, and swiss or American cheese on a French roll

Hot Beef Sandwich

$16.99

Thin sliced prime rib on white bread with garlic mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$15.99

Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread

Hot Ham & Swiss

$13.99

Hot ham and melted Swiss cheese on a French Roll

BLT

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread

Reuben

$14.99

Pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$15.99

Albacore tuna, bacon, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Hot Pastrami

$16.99

Grilled onion, swiss cheese, and cracked mustard on grilled rye

Olsen's Choice

$14.99

Turkey, avocado, salsa and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Turkey Delight

$14.99

Turkey, bacon, tomato, and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Sliced turkey served on white bread with garlic mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Choice of cheese and bread

Burgers & Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

The Roost

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island dressing. Add choice of cheese $1.50

The Crow

$18.99

Bacon, grilled onions, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, thousand island dressing, and choice of cheese

The Pecking

$17.99

Bacon, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese

The Pesto

$15.99

Basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, and feta or bleu cheese crumbles

Bleu Burger

$17.99

Bacon, bleu cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing

Patty Melt

$15.99

Grilled onion, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled rye.

The Hawaiian

$16.99

Grilled pineapple, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and teriyaki sauce

The Western

$16.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheddar cheese

Chili Burger

$15.99

Chili, shredded cheddar jack, diced onion, and jalapenos. Make your fries chili fries $3

Ortega Burger

$15.99

Jalapeno Roost

$15.99

From the Fryer

Fish 'N Chips

$16.99

Three pieces of Alaskan Cod coated in a special beer batter

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Three lightly breaded and fried tenders served with choice of dipping sauce

Chili Fries

$13.99

Fries loaded with chili, shredded cheddar jack, onions, and jalapenos

Garden Greens

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing

Funky Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, feta cheese & candied walnuts tossed in a raspberry vinagrette dressing

Country Cobb

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, bacon, ham, blue cheese crumbles, onion, tomato, hard-boiled egg, choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$17.99

Sliced Prime Rib on chopped romaine with red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$16.99

Ham, Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg on romaine lettuce with choice of dressing.

Strawberry Salad

$14.99

Spinach, walnuts, feta cheese & strawberries tossed in a strawberry vinaigrette

Soup and Salad

$11.99

House salad with your choice of dressing and bowl of soup

Sides & Extras

French Fries

$3.99

Potato Crisps

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Salad

$6.79

Gravy

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Soup Cup

$4.29

Soup Bowl

$6.29

Chili Cup

$5.29

Chili Bowl

$7.29

Kids & Seniors

Jr. Burger

$6.50

Jr. Fish & Chips

$7.99

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Breakfast (POS)

Papa's Favorites

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.99

Two eggs and choice of side with toast or biscuit.

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs on an English muffin with your choice of toppings and smothered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns, home fries, or cottage cheese.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Covered in country gravy, two eggs, choice of side

Country Fried Steak

$18.99

Prime Rib seasoned and fried, with country gravy, two eggs, and choice of side

Papa's Hen House Hash

$14.99

Homefries mixed with prime rib, onions, and bell peppers. Covered in country gravy, served with two eggs.

Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Served with two eggs and choice of side

Rowdy Rooster

$14.99

Homefries with onions, bell peppers, topped with ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs.

Loaded Hash Browns

$14.99

Hash browns covered in bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs.

Grandma's Biscuits and Gravy

$14.99

Warm biscuit and country gravy, two eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links

Meat Lover's Scramble

$13.99

Three eggs scrambled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Choice of side.

Prime Rib & Eggs

$18.99

10 oz. prime rib, hash browns or home fries, toast or biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage patty, or ham. Served on an English Muffin with choice of cheese and side.

Oatmeal & Eggs

$10.99

Oatmeal and two eggs with your choice of toast

Chicken Scratch

$13.99

Home fries seared with bacon and onions, covered in gravy, with two eggs.

Havoc in the Hen House

Henny Penny Pancake

$12.99

Pancakes, two eggs and two slices of bacon OR two sausage Links

Henny Penny French Toast

$13.99

Pancakes, two eggs and two slices of bacon OR two sausage Links

Henny Penny Belgian Waffle

$13.99

Pancakes, two eggs and two slices of bacon OR two sausage Links

Pancakes

$8.25

Two buttermilk pancakes with warm maple syrup and butter. Blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes add $2.

French Toast

$8.25

Waffle World

$8.99

Choose Plain, Bacon (add $2), or Fresh Strawberry (add $3)

Omelettes

#1 - Spinach, Bacon, Onion

$13.99

Spinach, Bacon, Onion, choice of Cheese

#2 - Classic Denver

$13.99

Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, choice of Cheese

#3 - Prime Rib

$15.99

Prime Rib, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, choice of Cheese

#4 - Linguica

$14.99

Linguica, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, choice of Cheese

#5 - Chili & Cheese

$13.99

Chili beans, Diced Onion, choice of Cheese

#6 - Chorizo

$13.99

Chorizo, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream, choice of Cheese

#7 - Veggie Supreme

$14.99

Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Spinach, choice of Cheese

#8 - Chile Verde

$14.99

Pork Chile Verde, Jack Cheese, Green Sauce

#9 - Build Your Own

$8.99

Choice of Cheese. Add meats, $3 each. Add veggies & Sauces, $1.50 each. Linguca, Prime Rib +$1

Drew's Omelet

$18.99

Veggie Supreme plus BACON, smothered in Gravy

Sides & Extras

Hash Browns

$3.79

Home Fries

$3.79

Egg (1)

$2.29

Toast

$2.49

Biscuit

$2.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$4.49

Fruit Bowl

$6.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Bacon

$4.99

Sausage

$4.29

Sausage Patty

$4.29

Ham Steak

$4.29

Linguica

$5.29

Oatmeal

$4.49

Salsa

$0.49

Avocado

$1.99

Gravy

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kid Pancakes

$5.25

Kid French Toast

$5.25

Jr. Breakfast

$6.50

Jr. Scramble

$6.50