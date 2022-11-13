Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine imageView gallery

Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine

336 Reviews

$$

1430 N Green St Suite I

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

4pc Plain Breadsticks
4pc Stuffed Breadsticks
16" Cheese

Specials

POLLO AGLIO E OLIO

$12.00

.

BAKED ZITTI W/ 2 MEATBALLS

$11.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.75Out of stock

Thin Sliced Homemade Bread topped with Fresh Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil & Feta Cheese.

Ensalada Caprese

$9.99Out of stock

Sliced Fresh Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella seasoned with Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper & Olive Oil.

Calamari

$9.99

Deep Fried Breaded Calamari served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Deep Fried Mozzarella served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Ravioli Fritti

$9.49

Your choice of Meat or Cheese deep fried ravioli served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Papa's Samplers

$12.99

Bruschetta, Mozzarella Sticks, Ravioli Fritti & Calamari served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Breadsticks

2pc Plain Breadsticks

$3.50

4pc Plain Breadsticks

$4.75

2pc Stuffed Breadsticks

$3.75

Pepperoni Stuffed Breadsticks.

4pc Stuffed Breadsticks

$4.95

Pepperoni Stuffed Breadsticks.

2pc Garlic Rolls

$3.75Out of stock

Delicious Rolled Up Dough, stuffed with Parmesan, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection.

4pc Garlic Rolls

$4.95

Delicious Rolled Up Dough, stuffed with Parmesan, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection.

Wings

5 Wings

$7.99

15 Wings

$18.99

25 Wings

$27.99

Salads

SM Papa's Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese.

LG Papa's Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese.

SM Greek Spinach Salad

$6.50

Crisp Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Greek Olives & Feta Cheese.

LG Greek Spinach Salad

$8.99

Crisp Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Greek Olives & Feta Cheese.

SM Chicken Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.

LG Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.

SM Garden Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers & Cucumber.

LG Garden Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers & Cucumber.

Subs

Papa's Steak Sub

$10.50Out of stock

5oz. Grilled Steak with Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Mozzarella Cheese. * Served with Potato Chips *

Meatball Sub

$10.50Out of stock

Meatballs topped with our Homemade Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese. * Served with Potato Chips *

Italian Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers & our Homemade Italian Dressing. * Served with Potato Chips *

Specialty Pastas

Veal Fillet sautéed in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Capers. Served on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$12.50

Spaghetti prepared with Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cream & Parmesan Cheese.

Tortellini Alla Panna

$13.49

Cheese stuffed Tortellini Pasta sautéed with Fresh Mushrooms, Ham in Cream Sauce.

Papa's House Pasta

$13.49

Grilled Chicken sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Mushrooms and Penne Pasta in a mixture of our Homemade Marinara and Alfredo Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast topped with our Homemade Marinara, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese. Served on a bed of Spaghetti Pasta.

Veal Parmesan

$17.98Out of stock

Lightly Breaded Veal Fillet topped with our Homemade Marinara, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese. Served on a bed of Spaghetti Pasta.

Meatball Pomodoro

$12.99

Spaghetti Pasta sautéed with Meatballs, Diced Tomatoes, Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Olive Oil & a Blend of Italian Herbs.

Shrimp Pomodoro

$17.49

Spaghetti Pasta sautéed with Shrimps, Diced Tomatoes, Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Olive Oil & a Blend of Italian Herbs.

Tutto Mare

$14.99

Linguini tossed with Mussels, Scallops, Clams, Shrimp, White Wine, Garlic, Onions, Diced & Hand Crushed Tomatoes.

Chicken Marsala

$14.49

Chicken Breast sautéed with Onions, Mushrooms in a Creamy Marsala Wine Sauce. Served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.

Veal Marsala

$18.48Out of stock

Veal Fillet sautéed with Onions, Mushrooms in a Creamy Marsala Wine Sauce. Served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$14.49

Chicken Breast sautéed in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Capers. Served on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta.

Veal Picatta

$18.48Out of stock

Veal Fillet sautéed in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Capers. Served on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta.

Pollo Aglio e Olio

$12.99

Grilled Chicken sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Mushrooms, Capers, Olive Oil, Parsley, Crushed Red Peppers & Spaghetti Pasta. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Classic Pastas

Beef Lasagna

$9.99

Fresh Ground Beef and Tomato Sauce blended with layers of pasta, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.

Pasta Primavera

$9.49

Sautéed Vegetables in a Cream Sauce served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.

Penne Pink Sauce

$9.49

Penne Pasta served with a Mixture of our Homemade Marinara & Alfredo Sauce.

5 Cheese Ravioli

$9.75

Tender Pasta stuffed with Ricotta, Asiago Mozzarella, Parmesan & Muenster Cheese. Served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Meat Ravioli

$9.75

Tender Pasta stuffed with Meat, topped with our Homemade Marinara, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.

Spaghetti Meatball

$9.75

Fresh Spaghetti with our Homemade Marinara & Meatballs.

Spaghetti Amatriciana

$9.49

Spaghetti sautéed with Onions, Bacon, Hand Crushed Tomatoes, White Wine & a little Crushed Red Pepper.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.49

Papa's Homemade Alfredo Sauce served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.

Baked Ziti

$8.99

Ziti noodles baked with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.

Spaghetti Marinara

$7.99

Fresh Spaghetti Pasta topped with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$8.49

Spaghetti sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, Parsley & Crushed Red Peppers. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Combo Meals

#1 - One Slice 1-Topping Pizza & 2 Breadsticks

$9.50

#2 - One Slice 1-Topping Pizza & Small Garden Salad

$9.75

#3 - Two Slices 1-Topping Pizza

$9.99

#5 - Any Calzone

$10.25

#7 - Any Large Salad with Garlic Bread

$10.75

Kids Meals

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Kids Slice 1-Topping with 1 Plain Breadstick

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatball w/ 1 Plain Breadstick

$6.99

Kids Fettucine Alfredo w/ 1 Plain Breadstick

$6.99

Kids Butter Spaghetti w/ 1 Plain Breadstick

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Marinara w/ 1 Plain Breadstick

$6.99

Homemade Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.99Out of stock

Lady Fingers, Espresso, layered with Mascarpone Cream & Cocoa. * Topped with a Cherry, Chocolate Syrup, Cocoa & Sugar Powder *

Cannoli

$5.99

Pastry Shell filled with a rich blend of Ricotta Cheese with Chocolate Chips. * Topped with a Cherry, Chocolate Syrup & Powdered Sugar *

Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Traditional New York Style Cheesecake topped with a Cherry and Chocolate Syrup.

Extras

Side Meatballs

$1.20

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.85

Side Marinara

$0.85

Side Garlic Bread

$0.85

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Side Alfredo Sauce (4oz)

$3.50

Side Shrimp (5)

$6.99

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.85

SLICE

Slice Cheese

$3.49

12" PIZZA

12in. Cheese

$10.99

12" SPECIALTY

12" Papa's Special

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Meatlovers

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Hawaiian

$15.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Veggie #1

$15.99

Fresh Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Veggie #2

$15.99

Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Chicken Ranch

$15.99Out of stock

Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Ranch Base & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Bruschetta

$15.99Out of stock

Diced Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil Base & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch & Mozzarella Cheese.

12" Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

12' Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Blue Cheese Base. * Ranch Base Available *

16" PIZZA

16" Cheese

$14.49

16" Stuffed

$20.99

Double Crust Pizza with Double Sausage, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" SPECIALTY

16" Papa's Special

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Meat Lovers

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Veggie #1

$19.99

Fresh Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Veggie #2

$19.99

Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Chicken Ranch

$19.99Out of stock

Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Ranch Base & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Bruschetta

$19.99Out of stock

Diced Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil Base & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Blue Cheese Base. * Ranch Base Available *

20" PIZZA

20in. Cheese

$22.49

20" SPECIALTY

20" Papa's Special

$31.49

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Veggie #1

$31.49

Fresh Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Veggie #2

$31.49

Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Meat Lovers

$31.49

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Hawaiian

$31.49

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Chicken Ranch

$31.49Out of stock

Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Ranch Base & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Bruschetta

$31.49Out of stock

Diced Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil Base & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" BBQ Chicken

$31.49

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Chicken Alfredo

$31.49

Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

20" Buffalo Chicken

$31.49

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Blue Cheese Base. * Ranch Base Available *

Calzones

Panzerotti Calzone

$9.49

Sausage, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie Calzone

$9.25

Fresh Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.49

Double Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese.

Stromboli Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.

BYO Calzone

$10.49

Create your own Calzone with up to 5 Free Toppings. Includes Mozzarella Cheese.

NA Beverages

MD Soda

$2.25

LG Soda

$2.45

Kids Drinks

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.25Out of stock

2-Liter

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1430 N Green St Suite I, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Directions

Gallery
Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery - 911 N Green St
orange starNo Reviews
911 N Green St Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
B Squared Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 248
1430 N Green Street, Suite L Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
So Italian! - Brownsburg
orange star4.7 • 3,671
515 E Main St Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Press Play Gaming Lounge - Brownsburg, Indiana
orange star4.9 • 50
1004 E. Main Street Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
orange starNo Reviews
4050 Dandy Trail Eagle Creek, IN 46254
View restaurantnext
The Free Juice Juice Bar - -Shore Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4015 Shore Drive Eagle Creek, IN 46254
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brownsburg

So Italian! - Brownsburg
orange star4.7 • 3,671
515 E Main St Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
B Squared Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 248
1430 N Green Street, Suite L Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Press Play Gaming Lounge - Brownsburg, Indiana
orange star4.9 • 50
1004 E. Main Street Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brownsburg
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston