- Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine
Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine
1430 N Green St Suite I
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Thin Sliced Homemade Bread topped with Fresh Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil & Feta Cheese.
Ensalada Caprese
Sliced Fresh Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella seasoned with Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper & Olive Oil.
Calamari
Deep Fried Breaded Calamari served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep Fried Mozzarella served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Ravioli Fritti
Your choice of Meat or Cheese deep fried ravioli served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Papa's Samplers
Bruschetta, Mozzarella Sticks, Ravioli Fritti & Calamari served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Breadsticks
2pc Plain Breadsticks
4pc Plain Breadsticks
2pc Stuffed Breadsticks
Pepperoni Stuffed Breadsticks.
4pc Stuffed Breadsticks
Pepperoni Stuffed Breadsticks.
2pc Garlic Rolls
Delicious Rolled Up Dough, stuffed with Parmesan, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection.
4pc Garlic Rolls
Delicious Rolled Up Dough, stuffed with Parmesan, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection.
Salads
SM Papa's Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese.
LG Papa's Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese.
SM Greek Spinach Salad
Crisp Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Greek Olives & Feta Cheese.
LG Greek Spinach Salad
Crisp Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Greek Olives & Feta Cheese.
SM Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.
LG Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese.
SM Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers & Cucumber.
LG Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers & Cucumber.
Subs
Papa's Steak Sub
5oz. Grilled Steak with Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Mozzarella Cheese. * Served with Potato Chips *
Meatball Sub
Meatballs topped with our Homemade Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese. * Served with Potato Chips *
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers & our Homemade Italian Dressing. * Served with Potato Chips *
Specialty Pastas
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti prepared with Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cream & Parmesan Cheese.
Tortellini Alla Panna
Cheese stuffed Tortellini Pasta sautéed with Fresh Mushrooms, Ham in Cream Sauce.
Papa's House Pasta
Grilled Chicken sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Mushrooms and Penne Pasta in a mixture of our Homemade Marinara and Alfredo Sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast topped with our Homemade Marinara, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese. Served on a bed of Spaghetti Pasta.
Veal Parmesan
Lightly Breaded Veal Fillet topped with our Homemade Marinara, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese. Served on a bed of Spaghetti Pasta.
Meatball Pomodoro
Spaghetti Pasta sautéed with Meatballs, Diced Tomatoes, Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Olive Oil & a Blend of Italian Herbs.
Shrimp Pomodoro
Spaghetti Pasta sautéed with Shrimps, Diced Tomatoes, Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Olive Oil & a Blend of Italian Herbs.
Tutto Mare
Linguini tossed with Mussels, Scallops, Clams, Shrimp, White Wine, Garlic, Onions, Diced & Hand Crushed Tomatoes.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Breast sautéed with Onions, Mushrooms in a Creamy Marsala Wine Sauce. Served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.
Veal Marsala
Veal Fillet sautéed with Onions, Mushrooms in a Creamy Marsala Wine Sauce. Served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Breast sautéed in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Capers. Served on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta.
Veal Picatta
Veal Fillet sautéed in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Capers. Served on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta.
Pollo Aglio e Olio
Grilled Chicken sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Mushrooms, Capers, Olive Oil, Parsley, Crushed Red Peppers & Spaghetti Pasta. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Classic Pastas
Beef Lasagna
Fresh Ground Beef and Tomato Sauce blended with layers of pasta, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pasta Primavera
Sautéed Vegetables in a Cream Sauce served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.
Penne Pink Sauce
Penne Pasta served with a Mixture of our Homemade Marinara & Alfredo Sauce.
5 Cheese Ravioli
Tender Pasta stuffed with Ricotta, Asiago Mozzarella, Parmesan & Muenster Cheese. Served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Meat Ravioli
Tender Pasta stuffed with Meat, topped with our Homemade Marinara, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
Spaghetti Meatball
Fresh Spaghetti with our Homemade Marinara & Meatballs.
Spaghetti Amatriciana
Spaghetti sautéed with Onions, Bacon, Hand Crushed Tomatoes, White Wine & a little Crushed Red Pepper.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Papa's Homemade Alfredo Sauce served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.
Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles baked with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
Spaghetti Marinara
Fresh Spaghetti Pasta topped with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
Spaghetti sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, Parsley & Crushed Red Peppers. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Combo Meals
Kids Meals
Homemade Desserts
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers, Espresso, layered with Mascarpone Cream & Cocoa. * Topped with a Cherry, Chocolate Syrup, Cocoa & Sugar Powder *
Cannoli
Pastry Shell filled with a rich blend of Ricotta Cheese with Chocolate Chips. * Topped with a Cherry, Chocolate Syrup & Powdered Sugar *
Cheesecake
Traditional New York Style Cheesecake topped with a Cherry and Chocolate Syrup.
Extras
SLICE
12" PIZZA
12" SPECIALTY
12" Papa's Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" Hawaiian
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" Veggie #1
Fresh Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" Veggie #2
Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" Chicken Ranch
Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Ranch Base & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" Bruschetta
Diced Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil Base & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch & Mozzarella Cheese.
12" Chicken Alfredo
Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
12' Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Blue Cheese Base. * Ranch Base Available *
16" PIZZA
16" SPECIALTY
16" Papa's Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Hawaiian
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Veggie #1
Fresh Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Veggie #2
Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Chicken Ranch
Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Ranch Base & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Bruschetta
Diced Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil Base & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Chicken Alfredo
Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Blue Cheese Base. * Ranch Base Available *
20" PIZZA
20" SPECIALTY
20" Papa's Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Veggie #1
Fresh Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Veggie #2
Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Hawaiian
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Chicken Ranch
Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Ranch Base & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Bruschetta
Diced Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil Base & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Ranch & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Chicken Alfredo
Fresh Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
20" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Blue Cheese Base. * Ranch Base Available *
Calzones
Panzerotti Calzone
Sausage, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese
Veggie Calzone
Fresh Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni Calzone
Double Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese.
Stromboli Calzone
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese.
BYO Calzone
Create your own Calzone with up to 5 Free Toppings. Includes Mozzarella Cheese.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1430 N Green St Suite I, Brownsburg, IN 46112