Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papa's Raw Bar

1,335 Reviews

$$

4610 N Federal Hwy

Lighthouse point, FL 33064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Mama's Chowda
Salmon Sashimi

Sum Dis, Sum Dat

Bimini Bread

$7.00

Blackened Swordfish Bites w/seaweed salad

$17.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Edamame

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Cracked Conch

$20.00

Lobster Bites

$30.00

Mama's Chowda

$7.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Queso Dip & Chips

$10.00

Rangoons (6 pcs.)

$12.00

Shrimp App

$15.00

Wahoo Bites

$15.00

Won-Tom's Tuna Nachos

$21.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Tacos

3 Chicken Tacos

$17.00

3 Conch Tacos

$21.00

3 Fresh Catch Tacos

$17.00

3 Lobster Tacos

$25.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

3 Steak Tacos

$16.00

On the Bun

Burger

$15.00

Conch

$18.00

Fresh Catch Sandwich

$17.00

Lobster

$32.00

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

King Crab Cake Sandwich

$32.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Daily Veg

$5.00

Side Queso (1.5oz)

$1.00

Broccoli (Steamed)

$5.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$8.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Dessert

Brownie

$10.00

Chonga

$12.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Sauces

Extra Eel Sauce

$0.25

Extra Kimchi

$0.25

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Sriracha

$0.25

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Extra Wahoo Sauce

$0.75

Extra Yum Yum

$0.25

Po’Boys

Bangin' Po Boy

$17.00

Rude Boy Po Boy

$17.00

Matt's Way Po Boy

$20.00

Gringo Po Boy

$20.00

Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$17.00

Peruvian Style: Salmon, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper. Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.

Conch Ceviche

$20.00

Peruvian Style: Conch, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper. Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.

Tuna Ceviche

$18.00

Peruvian Style: Tuna, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper. Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.

Wahoo Ceviche

$18.00

Peruvian Style: Wahoo, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper. Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.

Yellowtail Ceviche

$20.00

Peruvian Style: Yellowtail, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper. Wahoo Style: Japanese Dressing, Kimchi & Sriracha. NO red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, lemon juice, salt & white pepper.

Hand Rolls

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Wahoo Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Conch Hand Roll

$8.00

Cali Hand Roll

$8.00

Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Conch Sashimi

$4.00

Conch Sushi

$4.00

Eel Sashimi

$4.00

Eel Sushi

$4.00

King Crab Sushi

$10.00

Salmon Sashimi

$4.00

Salmon Sushi

$4.00

Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

Tuna Sushi

$5.00

Wahoo Sashimi

$5.00

Wahoo Sushi

$5.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$5.00

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Candy Cane

$13.00

Spicy tuna, spicy wahoo, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and spicy mayo.

Chicken Roll

$11.00

Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Eel Express

$13.00

Baked eel, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and scallion. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Hamachi Roll

$17.00

Mother Nature

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado.

Spicy Wahoo

$12.00

Spicy wahoo, cucumber and avocado.

Tuna Roll

$15.00

Wahoo Tempura

$12.00

Wahoo tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Yom Kippur

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, masago, cream cheese, cucumber, scallions, and sesame seeds.

CMOR Sashimi

$23.00

Wahoo, salmon, tuna, masago, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, scallions. Topped with sesame seeds & kimchi sauce.

Bimini Twist

$23.00

Cracked conch (fried conch), cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, jalapeño, cilantro. Topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, sesame seeds, masago, spicy mayo and tempura flakes.

Dreaming Fish

$25.00

Tempura Wahoo, asparagus, cream cheese, seaweed salad. Topped with tuna, masago, sesame seeds and bomb sauces.

Dynamite

$20.00

Scallop, Japanese mayo, masago, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Firecracker

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with salmon, spicy crab, sesame seeds, firecracker sauce and eel sauce.

FroPro

$15.00

Mango, cucumber, asparagus, beets, avocado, jalapeño rolled with brown rice and drizzled with kimchi sauce.

Mama Fuma

$28.00

Spicy lump crab meat, cream cheese, scallions, avocado and asparagus. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, sesame seeds and bomb sauces.

LBP

$21.00

Tuna, avocado, asparagus and cucumber. Topped with salmon and spicy mayo.

Lobster Bomb

$32.00

Lobster tempura, lettuce, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with masago, sesame seeds and bomb sauces. Served with a martini glass of lobster bites. (Not served in a martini glass to go)

O-Sea-D

$25.00

Tuna, mango, cucumber and avocado. Topped with Wahoo, masago, tempura flakes, jalapeño and Wahoo sauce.

Pelagic Roll

$25.00

Red Dragon

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus. Topped with tuna, sesame seeds, and bomb sauces.

Red Stone

$28.00

Lobster tempura, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus. Topped with spicy tuna, mango, masago, sesame seeds, tempura flakes and bomb sauces.

Reel California

$15.00

Spicy lump crab meat, avocado and cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.

Santiso

$28.00

Lump crab meat, asparagus, avocado, jalapeño and beer battered Wahoo. Topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, masago, sesame seeds, tempura flakes and bomb sauces.

Sex on the Grass

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus. Topped with Wahoo, sesame seeds and bomb sauces.

Spicy Diva

$23.00

Spicy yellowtail, masago, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, mango and sesame seeds.

Stoned Alaskan

$35.00

Stoned crab, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus. Topped with King Crab, sesame seeds and spicy mayo.

Surf N' Turf

$32.00

Lump crab meat, lobster tempura, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus. Topped with seared steak, sesame seeds and bomb sauces.

Tabo Wabo

$18.00

Wahoo, cucumber and avocado. Topped with salmon, masago, sesame seeds and bomb sauces.

Tod Roy

$25.00

Shrimp tempura, lump crab meat, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus. Topped with salmon, jalapeño, masago, sesame seeds, tempura flakes and bomb sauces.

Volcano

$20.00

Conch, Japanese mayo, masago, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Wet Dream

$28.00

Wahoo tempura, avocado and cucumber. Topped with seared scallop, masago and bomb sauces.

Yellow Dragon

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado. Topped with salmon, sesame seeds and bomb sauces.

Yoga Joint

$25.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber. Topped with honey seared scallops, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Zach Attack

$25.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado and asparagus. Topped with salmon, masago, sesame seeds, tempura flakes and bomb sauces.

Bikini Mama

$23.00

Tuna, mango, strawberry, jalapeño, avocado and cucumber rolled in soy paper. (This roll is riceless) *Please note- for our “riceless” rolls, we use a touch of rice to hold the ends of the rolls together.

Bombchelle

$23.00

Cassie Roll

$23.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, cream cheese, asparagus, scallion and avocado wrapped in seaweed. (This roll is riceless) *Please note- for our “riceless” rolls, we use a touch of rice to hold the ends of the rolls together.

Kitty Kat

$25.00

Tuna, wahoo, spicy lump crab, avocado, asparagus and seaweed salad rolled in soy paper And topped with wahoo sauce. (This roll is riceless) *Please note- for our “riceless” rolls, we use a touch of rice to hold the ends of the rolls together.

Miss Hibiscus

$23.00

Wahoo, tuna, salmon, avocado, masago and seaweed salad. Rolled in soy paper, drizzled with eel sauce, spicy wasabi mayo and topped with tempura flakes. (This roll is riceless) *Please note- for our “riceless” rolls, we use a touch of rice to hold the ends of the rolls together.

Victoria's No Secret

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy lump crab, avocado, asparagus and seaweed salad. Rolled in soy paper drizzled with spicy mayo. (This roll is riceless) *Please note- for our “riceless” rolls, we use a touch of rice to hold the ends of the rolls together.

Unicorn Roll

$23.00

Sushi Salads

Pauly’s Poke

$21.00

Tuna, wahoo, salmon, mango, avocado, tobiko, masago, wahoo sauce, and wasabi mayo served over cucumber. ** Please note: Items listed are the ingredients for this dish; by selecting an item, you are "removing it" from the dish.

Thai Spicy Salad

$21.00

Choose from wahoo, salmon, tuna or beef. Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, avocado, asparagus, seaweed salad and Japanese ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Macks Tuna Tataki

$21.00

SFW Classics

Crabcake

$30.00

Fish N Chips

$24.00

Fresh Catch

$20.00+

King Crab

$80.00

Le Bistro Francaise

$23.00+

Steamed Maine Lobster

$55.00

Queen Crab (Snow)

$40.00

Day Boat Scallop (3pc)

$21.00

Shrimp N Chips

$19.00

Stuffed Lobster

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point, FL 33064

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Shrimp - Pompano - 4891 N Federal Hgwy
orange starNo Reviews
4891 N Federal Hgwy Pompano Beach, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria - 1940 NE 49th street
orange starNo Reviews
1940 NE 49th street Pompano beach, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point - 3650 N Federal Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3650 N Federal Highway Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Papa's Fish House
orange star4.0 • 265
6402 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill - 123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7
orange starNo Reviews
123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille
orange star4.0 • 318
3128 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lighthouse point

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lighthouse point
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston