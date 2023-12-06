Restaurant info

Papa's Tacos specializes in homemade products like Machaca Chicken, Machaca Beef, Carnitas, beans, rice, Ranchero sauce, Verde salsa, Pico salsa and hot sauce. Papa's Tacos uses 1/4 inch diced round steak for its Carne Asada. Carne Asada is the #1 meat Papa's Tacos sells due to the meat having virtually no fat or gristle. The #2 meats Papa's Tacos sells is Machaca Chicken and it's Mahi Mahi fish products. The Machaca product is a twice cooked product. After the meat is cooked, the cooks grill onions, tomatoes, garlic, serrano peppers and seasonings, then add the meat to allow it to shred up with all ingredients during second cooking. Very flavorful. The Mahi Mahi fish is cleanly grilled, no sauces, blackening or sauces. Just salt, pepper and soy oil on the grill. You almost get a filet of fish in each taco. All other meats compete for #3 sold. Papa's Tacos serves breakfast all day long as well as all lunch and dinner products. Come try some of its award-winning specialties.