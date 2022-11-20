Restaurant header imageView gallery

PAPAS A LA CARTE

1811 West Jefferson Avenue

Harlingen, TX 78550

Hand-Breaded Chicken and Fries

Papas "Estilo Matamoros"

Papas "Estilo Matamoros"

$12.00

Fries and Bistek with Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, and Avocado Serrano Salsa

"Al Pastor" Fries

"Al Pastor" Fries

$12.00

Fries and Al Pastor with Pineapple marinade, Onion, Cilantro, and Avocado Serrano Salsa

Wild Fries

Wild Fries

$8.00

Fries with Caramelized Onions, Special Sauce, Tres Quesos and Green Onions

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries with Bacon, Chipotle Buttermilk Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, and Green Onions

The 956

The 956

$10.00

Fries and Hand-Breaded Chicken with Buffalo Sauce, Tres Quesos, Takis, and Hot Cheetos

Cheesy RGV

Cheesy RGV

$10.00

Fries and Hand-Breaded Chicken with DOUBLE Tres Quesos, Parmesan Cheese, and Truffle Oil

Chick'n & Waffles

Chick'n & Waffles

$10.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffles with Nashville Hot Caramel Sauce, Cool Whip and Cayenne Pepper

Chick'n Sliders(3)and Fries

Chick'n Sliders(3)and Fries

$13.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken Sliders with Special Sauce, Tres Quesos, and Pickles. Includes Fries

Plain Jane (Fries Only)

Plain Jane (Fries Only)

$6.00

French fries only with 2 sauces! Don't forget to add your Toppings!

Hand-Breaded Chicken and Fries

Hand-Breaded Chicken and Fries

$9.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken with French fries and 2 sauces! Don't forget to add your Toppings!

Takis-Breaded Chicken

Takis-Breaded Chicken

$9.00

Takis-Breaded Chicken and French fries with 2 sauces! Don't forget to add your Toppings!

Bistek and Fries

Bistek and Fries

$10.00

Bistek Meat and French fries with 2 sauces! Don't forget to add your Toppings!

"Al Pastor" and Fries

"Al Pastor" and Fries

$10.00

"Al Pastor" Meat and French fries with 2 sauces! Don't forget to add your Toppings!

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$4.99
Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$4.99
Root Beer "Float"

Root Beer "Float"

$4.99
Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$4.99

Coke-Cola

Coke-Cola

$3.00
Coke-Cola Diet

Coke-Cola Diet

$3.00
Coke-Cola Zero

Coke-Cola Zero

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Big Red

Big Red

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come try our Endless Flavor Combinations! Fresh Fries. Fresh Chicken. Real. Good. Food.

1811 West Jefferson Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550

