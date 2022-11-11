Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way

review star

No reviews yet

2070 Old Middlefield Way

Mountain View, CA 94043

Popular Items

Veggie Burrito
Bacon Burrito
Veggie Omelette

MENU ALL DAY

Eggs Benedict Florentine

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$17.00

Spinach and fresh tomato. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce, and served with roasted potatoes.

Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon

Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon

$17.00

Benedict with Canadian bacon. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with roasted potatoes.

Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon

Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon

$21.00

Benedict with Salmon. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce, and served with roasted potatoes.

Eggs Benedict with Steak

$21.00

English Muffin topped with Steak, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Roasted Potatoes

Eggs Benedict with Portobello

$18.00

English Muffin topped with Portobello Mushroom, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Roasted Potatoes.

Apple Coconut Pancakes

Apple Coconut Pancakes

$12.00

Filled and topped with hot toasted coconut. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter) and hot tropical syrup.

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$12.00

Our buttermilk premium pancakes are filled with diced fresh bananas served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter) and hot tropical syrup, Dusted with powdered sugar.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Made fresh every day, Premium ingredients are served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter) and hot maple syrup.

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$9.00

Our traditional golden-brown Belgian waffle is topped with whipped real butter! Served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter)

Pecan Waffles

Pecan Waffles

$9.00

Maple syrup, baking powder, flour, and canola oil. Served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter)

Nutella Pancakes

$12.00

Topped with fresh bananas and strawberries. Served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter)

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Delicious sliced fried bread soaked in beaten eggs and milk.

French Toast with Strawberry's and Bananas

French Toast with Strawberry's and Bananas

$12.00

Served with Strawberries and fresh bananas on top! Served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter)

Nutella French Toast with Strawberries and Bananas

$16.00

Nutella French Toast with Strawberries and Bananas. Served with House-made butter (cinnamon butter)

Green Chilaquiles

Green Chilaquiles

$11.00

Try it with fresh toppings like Queso Fresco, Mexican crema, onions, and cilantro.

Red Chilaquiles

Red Chilaquiles

$11.00

Try it with fresh toppings like Queso Fresco, Mexican crema, onions, and cilantro.

Torta de Chilaquiles

Torta de Chilaquiles

$17.00

Served with chicken breast, ciabatta bread, refried beans, Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, and, sour cream.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$17.00

Zucchini, spinach, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella, and Monterrey cheese. All Omelettes are served with Mixed Cheese.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$18.00

Enjoy our Denver Omelette with ham, onions, bell peppers, and mixed cheese.

Ham Omelette

Ham Omelette

$18.00

One of our customer's favorites. Back to Basics, with a Mexican touch. All Omelettes are served with Mixed Cheese.

Chorizo Omelette

Chorizo Omelette

$18.00

A Spicy Chorizo, onions, and jalapeños. Served with roasted potatoes or delicious hash browns and toast. All Omelettes are served with Mixed Cheese.

Steak Omelette

$21.00

Tri-Tip Steak, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions, and mixed Cheese.

Portobello Omelette

$18.00

Delicious diced Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers, and Mixed Cheese. Choice of Potatoes.

Meat Lovers (Protein) Omelette

$21.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Mixed Cheese. Served with Potatoes Hash Brown or Roasted Potatoes.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Zucchini, potato, spinach, tomato, papas, eggs, beans. Served with Monterey Cheese and mixed Fresh Fruit.

Bacon Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$15.00

Papas and eggs and Bacon. Served with Monterey Cheese and mixed Fresh Fruit.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$15.00

Papas and eggs and Chorizo. Served with Monterey Cheese and mixed Fresh Fruit.

Ham Burrito

Ham Burrito

$15.00

Papas and eggs and Canadian Ham. Served with Monterey Cheese and mixed Fresh Fruit.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Classic bean and Monterey cheese burrito filled with flavorful and creamy refried beans. Served with mixed Fresh Fruit.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Steak and eggs any style served with toast, hash browns, or roasted potatoes! You choose!

Linguisa & Eggs

Linguisa & Eggs

$21.00

Linguica, two eggs any style and hash browns, or roasted potatoes

Ham & Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$13.00

Ham, two eggs any style, and Served with toast, hash browns, or roasted potatoes

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$13.00

Bacon, two eggs any style. Served with toast, hash browns, or roasted potatoes

Sausage & Eggs

Sausage & Eggs

$13.00

Sausage, two eggs any style. Served with toast, hash browns, or roasted potatoes

Brioche egg Sandwich

Brioche egg Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche egg with bacon ham and cheese. Served with toast, hash browns, or roasted potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Fried eggs on a corn tortilla, topped with homemade red salsa, served with fried beans. Served with toast, hash browns, or roasted potatoes.

LUNCH

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

The Classical One but with a homey touch. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add chicken (+$3) Do you know Ceasar Salad was invented in México? That's right: one of the US's most famous dishes was invented in Mexico!

Tuna Avocado Salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

$18.00

Fresh mixed greens, avocado, tuna, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, and our special house dressing.

Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad

Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens, Kalamata, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, and Cajun ranch dressing.

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$13.00

Mix greens, caramelized walnuts, pears, dry cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken (+$3)

Camila Chicken Salad

Camila Chicken Salad

$16.00

Made from the heart with a homemade recipe. Our selection of Mixed greens Spinach, celery, tomato and Italian dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Garden salad made with chopped, salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, chives, and blue cheese.

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted bell peppers, spinach, pesto mayo, mozzarella cheese.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese.

California Burger

$16.00

California Burger with lettuce, onions top with avocado, cheese, and crispy bacon.

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle, and mayo on the Ciabatta bread. Served with Fries.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$17.00

Served with cheese on Sourdough bread. Served with Fries.

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$16.00

Grilled onions, and cheese on a rye bread bun. Served with Fries.

California Burger

California Burger

$16.00

A classic burger with a chef's touch! Anaheim Chile pepper, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with Fries.

KIDS MENU

Grill Cheese

Grill Cheese

$8.00

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich!

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$10.00

1 pancake & 1 egg, butter, choice between Ham or Bacon!

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

These Chocolate Chip Pancakes are loaded with chocolate chips and absolute favorite.

Chicken Tender with Fries

Chicken Tender with Fries

$10.00

Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered, and breaded chicken tenders served with fries.

FRESH JUICES

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Our Squeezed Orange Juice is fresh-squeezed, juice made from the best oranges every day. Regular consumption of orange juice has been associated with several health benefits!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50

Delicious lemonade made every day for you!

COFFEE

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

DRINKS

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.00

Our Squeezed Orange Juice is fresh-squeezed, juice made from the best oranges every day. Regular consumption of orange juice has been associated with several health benefits.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Carrots

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Carrots

$8.00

Highly nutritious. Carrot juice is low in calories and carbs while packing numerous nutrients.

Green Press Juice

Green Press Juice

$8.00

Our cold Green pressed juice contain vitamins & antioxidants to help you power you through.

Lemomatcha

Lemomatcha

$6.50

Matcha fresh lemonade and a touch of mint.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50

Delicious lemonade made every day for you!

Mexican Bottle Coca Cola

Mexican Bottle Coca Cola

$4.00

Mexican Coke uses natural cane sugar, and even if it has the same number of calories and really isn't healthier than high fructose corn syrup — it just tastes better!

Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Refreshing Lemon-Lime Soda.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Squirt

Squirt

$4.00

Are you looking for the freshest, most exciting taste on the marketplace today? If so, let Squirt's splash of grapefruit tantalize your taste buds.

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
PAPAS AND EGGS. MOUNTAIN VIEW. Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes are carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. You're in for a refreshing and delicious treat when you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, and French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way. History. ​ We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.

2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View, CA 94043

