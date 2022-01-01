Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papaya 1255 NW 128th St.

review star

No reviews yet

1255 NW 128th St.

Clive, IA 50325

Order Again

Popular Items

Dumplings (3)
Chicken Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Bowl

BUILD A BOWL

Chicken Bowl

$8.85

Steak Bowl

$11.85

Pork Bowl

$9.85

Tofu Bowl

$8.85

Chef Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.95

Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Bowl

$8.95

Teriyaki Chicken Salad Bowl

$8.95

Spicy Honey Pulled Pork Rice Bowl

$9.95

Spicy Honey Pulled Pork Noodle Bowl

$9.95

Korean BBQ Beef Rice Bowl

$11.95

Korean BBQ Beef Noodle Bowl

$11.95

Korean BBQ Beef Salad Bowl

$11.95

Green Curry Tofu Rice Bowl

$8.95

Green Curry Tofu Noodle Bowl

$8.95

Triple Treasure Rice Bowl

$12.95

Triple Treasure Noodle Bowl

$12.95

Korea Town

$15.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink 20oz.

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cold Press Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.75

SIDES

Edamame

$3.50

Dumplings (3)

$3.50

Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1255 NW 128th St., Clive, IA 50325

Directions

Gallery
Papaya image

