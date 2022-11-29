Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papayote Coffee & Crepes 1643 Firestone Boulevard

1643 Firestone Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90001

SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.50

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.50

OREO SHAKE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.50

PANINIS

DIABLO PANINI

$16.00

GRILLED CHEESE PANINI

$9.99

BREAKFAST PANINI

$12.50

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

ACAI BOWL

$10.00

CREPES

NUTELLA CREPE

$10.00

Strawberries, Banana & Nutella

TROPICAL CREPE

$12.00

Cream cheese, pineapple, coconut & walnuts

PEANUT BUTTER CREPE

$10.00

COOKIE BUTTER CREPE

$12.00

Banana, cookie butter, cookie crumble & dulce de Leche

BREAKFAST CREPE

$12.00

Bacon, egg, cheese, red onion & bell pepper

LA ITALIANA CREPE

$12.00

Salami, pepperoni, tomato & cheese

FRUIT WAFFLE

$13.50

CLASIC WAFFLE

$10.00

TEAS

Black Tea Latte

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Thai Tea Latte

$5.00

FRAPPE

Dulce de Leche Frappe

$5.75

Horchata Frappe

$5.75

Caramel Frappe

$5.75

Vanilla Frappe

$5.75

Rice & Beans Frappe

$5.75

Mocha Frappe

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.75

Crazy Coco Frappe

$5.75

SPECIALTIES

HORCHATA LATTE

$5.00+

CAFFE DE OLLA LATTE

$5.00+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

COLD BREW

$5.00+

FRENCH PRESS

$5.00+

OXACA LATTE

$5.00+

CINNAMON SPICED CAPPUCCINO

$5.00+

ITALIAN CAPPUCCINO

$5.00+

Authentic Italian Cappuccion made with creamy and foamy milk

AFFOGATO

$5.00+

HONEY VANILLA LATTE

$5.00+

SEASONAL

PUMKING SPICED LATTE

CLASSICS

ESPRESSO

$2.75

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.00

MACCHIATO

$3.50

Our Macchiato with steamed milk

CAFFE LATTÉ

$5.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00+

CAFFE MOCHA

$5.00+

Hot cocoa poured over espresso)

AMERICANO

$5.00+

RECULAR COFFEE

$5.00+

AMERICAN CAPPUCINO

$5.00+

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$5.00+

VANILLA LATTE

$5.00+

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.00+

ICED DRINKS

ICED DOLCE LATTÉ

$5.00

Sweet Latté made with condense milk

ICED VANILLA LATTÉ

$5.00

ICED CARAMEL LATTÉ

$5.00

ICED HONEY VANILLA

$5.00

ICED MATCHA LATTÉ

$5.00

ICED DULCE DE LECHE LATTÉ

$5.00

ICED PUMPKIN LATTÉ

$5.00

ICED MOCHA MINT

$5.00

ICED PUMPKIN LATTÉ

$5.00

Cakes

Cheese Cake SL

$5.00

House Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake SL

$5.50

Blue Berry Cheesecake SL

$5.50

Boroh Danish SL

$3.10

Red Velvet SL

$5.99

Royal Chocolate Cup

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Smoot

Mango Delight

$4.50

Tiramisu SL

$5.50

Sweet

Chocolate Croissant

$3.20

Cookies & Cream Cup

$5.00

Tarta de Frutas

$5.99

Pastelitos de Piña

$8.00

Mill Hojas Box

$8.00

Jumbo Guava Strudel

$3.00

Coconut Twist

$4.00

Coffee Milk Butter

$3.10

Coconut Custard

$4.00

Pumpkin Cake

$3.50
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Papayote Coffee & Crepe is the new brand of coffee shop. Our response is to bring our crepe and coffee gourmet to you! Our customers tell us that they appreciate our fast, friendly, full meal service at a price that everyone can afford.

1643 Firestone Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90001

