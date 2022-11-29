Papayote Coffee & Crepes 1643 Firestone Boulevard
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Papayote Coffee & Crepe is the new brand of coffee shop. Our response is to bring our crepe and coffee gourmet to you! Our customers tell us that they appreciate our fast, friendly, full meal service at a price that everyone can afford.
Location
1643 Firestone Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Gallery
